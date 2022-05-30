Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Several analysts raised their price targets on National Bank of Canada (NA-T) in the wake of a better-than-expected earnings report on Friday.

Canada’s sixth biggest lender reported an increase in profits of 11 per cent in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30 from a year ago, with revenue up 9 per cent, with higher loan balances and fees as consumers and businesses spend and borrow more.

But the bank’s expenses were up 8 per cent as it hired staff, increased salaries and invested in technology.

CIBC raised its target price to C$102 from C$100; RBC raised its target to C$109 from C$103; Scotiabank increased its target to C$107 from C$106; and Credit Suisse raised its target by $5 to C$111. No changes to ratings were made.

“Q2/22 results were stronger than expected from good revenue growth and some surprising cost discipline,” commented RBC analyst Scott Chan. “Credit also remained solid and NA’s outlook for impaired PCLs [provisions for credit losses] in 2022 improved. Our EPS estimates move higher but we continue to view NA as fairly valued.” As such, he maintained a “sector perform” rating.

Desjardins Securities cut its price target by $1 to C$103 and maintained a “hold” rating, seeing limited upside for the stock over the next 12 months.

Joo Ho Kim of Credit Suisse termed the quarterly results as “clean” and in line with the bank’s consistent performance. “The results included solid growth from domestic P&C segment as well as its trading business that outperformed peers this quarter, both of which helped support quarterly PTPP [pre-tax, pre-provision] earnings growth at the top of its peer group. We also highlight continued conservatism behind allowances and capital (standing near the top of its peers on pro forma basis) as a key positive from defensive perspective,” he said.

By contrast, at least nine analysts slashed their price targets on Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) after its latest earnings widely missed Street expectations.

BMO cut its target price to C$39.5 from C$42.5; CIBC cut its target price to C$32 from C$34; Credit Suisse cut its target to C$33 from C$35; National Bank of Canada cut its target to C$38 from C$44; RBC cut its target to C$38 from C$44; Raymond James slashed its target to C$37 from $43; Scotiabank cut its target price to C$37 from C$44; TD Securities lowered its target to C$39 from C$42; and Desjardins Securities reduced its target to C$38 (from C$44).

No changes to ratings were spotted.

Canadian Western Bank earned 84 cents a share in adjust profit in its latest quarter, unchanged from a year ago, and below the average Street expectation of 90 cents.

The bank struggled with continued high expenses during the quarter, saw a decline in net interest margins, and loan growth slowed. CWB also lowered its 2022 guidance and now expects full year diluted EPS to decline in the low to mid-single digits given a softer revenue outlook.

Despite his target price cut, Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland continues to rate CWB as “outperform,” as the stock appears to offer good value on a historical basis. Shares lost 9.6% in Friday trading.

“The stock is trading at 0.8x our estimated 2023 book value. Over the past 15 years, CWB rarely traded at this low of a multiple and when that occurs, it did not trade long at these levels,” Mr. Boland said in a research note.

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young also took an optimistic view despite the lacklustre quarter.

“We are maintaining our Buy rating as results should improve in 2H FY22, and we like its commercial focus, the benefits from the eventual AIRB conversion and valuation. That said, the stock likely remains in the penalty box near-term, so some patience will be required,” he told clients.

In other analyst actions:

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$6.50; Cowen and Company cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$12.50

