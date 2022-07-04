Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley downgraded RIO2 Ltd. (RIO-X) to “market perform” from “strong buy” due to permitting uncertainties at the company’s Fenix Gold Project in Chile.

The Chilean Environmental Assessment Service has recommended to reject the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at Fenix, known to be the largest undeveloped gold heap leach project in the Americas with estimated gold resources of 6.4 million ounces. It is aiming to become the first run-of-mine gold heap leach mine in Chile.

It’s now up to Chile’s Comision de Evaluacion Regional to vote on the EIA. This body includes 11 governmental institutions with environmental competencies, including the Ministry of Mining and the Environment Ministry. A decision on the EIA is expected within the next two weeks and is based on a simple majority. A 30-day period will follow in which the losing side can object.

Even if the Fenix EIA is denied, the company can resubmit once extra information is provided, according to the analyst. The construction permit was originally expected to be obtained in the third quarter of this year.

Mr. Stanley said he is now assuming Fenix is granted EIA approval in July, but he has delayed his expectations for first gold production to the third quarter of 2023. He also upgraded his cost estimates given inflation, and lowered his net present value valuation of the company.

He slashed his price target on RIO2 to 40 cents Canadian from C$1.50.

Artis REIT (AX-U-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform and cuts target price to C$12 from C$14

Automotive Properties REIT (APR-U-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform and cuts target price to C$13.50 from C$14.85

Boardwalk REIT (BEI-U-T): BMO raises to outperform from market perform and cuts target price to C$53 from C$60

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): JP Morgan cuts target price to C$40 from C$45

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN-T): JP Morgan cuts target price to C$12.6 from C$14.3

Mdf Commerce Inc (MDF-T): BMO cuts target price to C$3 from C$4

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH-U-T): BMO ups to outperform from market perform and cuts target price to C$13.75 from C$15

Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-U-T): BMO cuts to market perform from outperform and cuts target price to $11.50 from $12.50

Tecsys Inc (TCS-T): BMO cuts target price to C$47 from C$54; Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$47.50 from C$50

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC-N): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$50 from US$56

Celanese Corp (CE-N): Scotiabank cuts target price to US$133 from US$170

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN-N): Scotiabank cuts target price to US$117 from US$131

Ferrari (RACE-N): Jefferies upgrades to hold rating; raises target price to US$180 from US$140

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC-N): RBC cuts target price to US$68 from US$80

Kohls Corp (KSS-N): Citigroup cuts price target to US$30 from US$39

