BMO Capital Markets analyst Étienne Ricard initiated coverage on MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) with a “market perform” rating and a price target of C$18.

MCAN generates income by investing in a portfolio of mortgages that includes single family residential and non-residential construction units, and the company also makes commercial loans.

“MCAN’s stock offers a sustainable 9% dividend yield and long-term low to mid-teens annual return on investment potential. However, we are mindful macro-economic headwinds brought about by rising interest rates could weigh on mortgage spread and growth prospects,” Mr. Ricard said in a note.

“We view the risk-reward as balanced and would monitor for a better valuation entry point, all else equal,” he concluded.

RBC analyst Jimmy Shan initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR-U-T) with a “sector perform” rating and C$12.25 price target.

The real estate investment trust provides investors with a Western Canada and secondary market play on the industrial sector. While the analyst likes the company, he believes the economic picture poses a challenge.

“We view NXR as a promising, emerging small cap industrial REIT led by a veteran CEO, that has successfully pivoted to the industrial segment by acquiring assets on an attractive cost basis,” Mr. Shan said in a note to clients. “Our rating reflects a lower relative return profile to its Canadian industrial peers and a macro environment in which investors are more likely to tilt to a major market focus.”

RBC analyst Paul C. Quinn made several rating and price target adjustments to the paper, packaging and forest products stocks that he covers. Here are some highlights:

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX-T): RBC raises target price to C$8 from C$6 and upgrades rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

“We expect significantly higher pulp pricing to accelerate Canfor Pulp’s cashflow in the second half of 2022 after the company struggled in first half 2022 with production, transportation and logistical issues. As such, we see upside in the share price from current levels.”

Cascades Inc (CAS-T): RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$15 and downgrades rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

“While the unfortunate double earnings revisions of Q421 are behind the company, a slowing economy poses risks to the company’s ramp-up of Bear Island at the end of the year. In addition, recovered paper and pulp prices are expected to stay high for longer.”

Conifex Timber Inc (CFF-T): RBC cuts target price C$2 from C$2.50 and downgrades rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

“We think higher interest rates, lower housing activity and lumber capacity additions are likely to keep lumber prices range bound, with a ramp-up of 2.6 Bfbm of new sawmill capacity in 2022 likely to mute any price recovery in H222. As such, we see better opportunity elsewhere in our coverage.”

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd (DBM-T): RBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$10 and downgrades rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

“Although Doman should be well positioned to benefit from any future increases in construction activity, we think rapidly rising interest rates are likely to slow the North American housing market in the near term. As such, we see better near-term opportunities elsewhere in our coverage.”

Greenfirst Forest Products Inc (GFP-T): RBC cuts target price C$2 from C$3 and downgrades rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

“We think rising interest rates, a slowing North American housing sector, and lumber capacity additions will likely keep lumber prices muted and range bound, and as such, we see better opportunities elsewhere in our coverage in the near term.”

In other analyst actions:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T): BMO raises target price to C$22 from C$17

Russel Metals Inc (RUS-T): RBC cuts target price to C$39 from C$45

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK-B-T): BMO cuts target price to C$55 from C$61

Caterpillar Inc (CAT-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to US$226 from $262

Deere & Co (DE-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to US$393 from $472

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ-N): Stifel raises target price to US$400 from $345

JP Morgan (JPM-N): Berenberg raises to hold from sell; RBC cuts target price to US$130 from $155

Merck & Co Inc (MRK-N): UBS raises target price to US$98 from $76

Shopify Inc (SHOP-N; SHOP-T): Piper Sandler cuts target price to US$38 from $60

Snap Inc (SNAP-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to US$45 from $59

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA-N): Piper Sandler cuts to neutral from overweight and cuts target price to US$3 from $5

