Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

MATR Corp.’s (MATR-T) successful execution of its business has become increasingly reflected in its stock price, said RBC analyst Keith Mackey, who downgraded the stock to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

However, he increased his price target on the global materials technology company formerly known as Shawcor to C$22 from C$16. The stock closed Friday at C$19.54.

“Mattr shares have increased 42% YTD on an attractive mix of operational execution, exposure to an offshore up-cycle, and accretive share repurchases. We continue to believe Mattr’s growth strategy should drive future value, but believe much of the near-term growth visibility has been baked into the current share price,” the analyst said in a note to clients.

***

Several analysts raised their price targets on Dri Healthcare Trust (DHT-UN-T) following the company’s announcement Friday afternoon that it has agreed to acquire another royalty interest in Vonjo for US$66-million. The deal covers worldwide net sales for Vonjo, an oral inhibitor currently marketed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB for the treatment of myelofibrosis, a bone marrow cancer.

Vonjo was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2022 and is the only approved treatment for the condition. The seller is S*Bio Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based biotech firm and the original discoverer of the drug.

The price target changes were made as analysts added the new Vonjo acquisition to their financial forecasts for the company.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to C$18.5 from C$17.5; CIBC raised its target price to C$21 from C$18.5; and RBC raised its target price to C$18 from C$17.

***

RBC analyst Keith Mackey upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN-Q) to “outperform” from “sector perform” in light of two recent acquisitions in the energy services space: NexTier and Ulterra.

“The rationale for our upgrade includes: 1) Enhanced free cash flow metrics partially aided by synergy capture, 2) Increasing operational scale and international diversification 3) Increased market capitalization should ultimately move PTEN onto the radar screens of a wider group of investors. We increase our 2023/24 EBITDA estimates by 4/7%,” Mr. Mackey said in a note to clients.

He maintained a US$19 price target.

***

RBC’s Mr. Mackey downgraded Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP-N) to “sector perform” from “outperform” citing the bank becoming more conservative in its forecasts for the number of rig counts that will be deployed in the industry.

His price target was cut to US$45 from US$53.

“We believe HP is a high-quality land driller with a solid balance sheet and high proportion of super spec rigs in its fleet. However, we see fewer growth and margin expansion catalysts for the stock given our revised outlook for flatter US rig count trajectory,” the analyst said in a note.

***

In other analyst actions:

Bluestone Resources (BSR-X): Haywood Securities cuts to “hold” from “buy” and cuts target price to C$0.75 from C$2.85

Russel Metals Inc (RUS-T): National Bank of Canada initiates with “sector perform” rating with price target C$41

Fox Corp (FOXA-Q): Wells Fargo cuts target price to $31 from $35 and cuts rating to underweight from equal weight

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM-N): Barclays cuts target price to $115 from $126 and downgrades rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight”

More to come

With files from Reuters