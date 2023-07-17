Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A handful of analysts made major adjustments to their price targets on Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) in the wake of the cannabis company’s fiscal third quarter results.

Alliance Global Partners raised its target to C$2.25 from C$1. But there were also meaningful price target cuts: Atb Capital Markets cut its target price to C$6.50 from C$9 and Canaccord Genuity cut its target price to C$4 from C$9.

“FQ3 saw revenues take a further step back with adj. EBITDA dipping back into negative territory as competition for high THC offerings and lower international shipments weighed notably on results,” Matt Bottomley, analyst for Canaccord, said in a note to clients. He is maintaining a “speculative buy” rating.

For the quarter, Organigram reported total net revenues of C$32.8-million, representing a decline from the previous quarter of about 17 per cent. Management had previously issued guidance for a sequentially higher quarter. The sequential decline was mainly driven by lower international shipments fulfilled during the period, while industry competition for higher THC flower products continues to increase.

“In terms of OGI’s operational segments, Canadian adult-use sales sequentially increased ~6.5% to C$29.2M; however, after coming down by ~24% in the prior quarter, we note that the company’s quarterly adult-use contribution is still well below its historical highs. The company experienced notable headwinds in the segment this quarter in relation to Health Canada’s decision to ban the production of OGI’s high-margin ingestible extracts products, as well as increased competition in products labelled as high THC throughout the country,” Mr. Bottomley said.

Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges has made three rating changes following a fresh review of the real estate investment trust sector.

Granite REIT (GRT-UN-T) was upgraded to “strong buy” from “outperformer.” The price target remains at C$96.

Mr. Sturges attributed the upgrade to a recent pull back in the unit price. “After a strong start to the year that partly benefited from capital rotation into Granite after the Summit Industrial Income REIT privatization by GIC and DIR in early 2023 YTD, Granite’s unit price has given back some ground in the past few months. We believe Granite is well positioned to generate +10-13% 2023-24E FD AFFO/unit growth YoY, driven by capturing higher in-place rents YoY, contributions from its near-term development program, and F/X tailwinds from a relatively weaker Canadian Dollar (CAD) YoY.”

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR-UN-T) was downgraded to “outperform” from “strong buy”. The price target was raised by C$1 to C$61.

Mr. Sturges linked the downgrade to CAP REIT’s significant unit outperformance in the first half of 2023.

“As a likely positive catalyst for CAPREIT’s 2023 YTD performance, our Outperform rating for CAPREIT still reflects CAPREIT’s active near-term capital rotation and allocation program that we believe can create further unitholder value.”

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) was downgraded to “market perform” from “outperform”.

The change was linked to StorageVault’s relative premium valuation.

“StorageVault is trading at ~32x 2023E AFFO, versus ~19x for its US storage peers, and ~18x for TSX-listed residential and industrial REITs/REOCs. Further, StorageVault is trading in line with its $6.00/share NAV estimate, while US storage and TSX-listed residential and industrial stocks are trading at ~14% and ~24% average NAV estimate discounts, respectively. It is important to note that we still forecast StorageVault to deliver mid-to-high single-digit 2023E SP-NOI growth YoY,” the Raymond James analyst said.

His price target remains at C$6.75.

Broadly speaking, Raymond James analysts believe the real estate sector is a good buying opportunity for those with long-term horizons.

“We maintain our belief that the dislocation between public unit prices and underlying estimated NAVs may once again prove to be a very attractive buying opportunity. While we are encouraged by the deceleration of North American inflation rates YoY, it may yet take more time for clear evidence that we have reached a peak level for interest rates in this hiking cycle. Key potential near-term positive catalysts to keep in mind for the Canadian REIT sector include: a pause or pivot from a hawkish to more dovish stance by central banks including the Bank of Canada (BoC), supporting a view that we may have finally reached an interest rate peak; increasing transactional activity in the direct property market that validates estimated NAVs; solid SP-NOI reporting metrics, and accelerating AFFO/unit YoY realized by certain Canadian REITs, greater clarity surrounding Federal regulatory risks for the Canadian MFR property sector, and potential Canadian REIT/REOC M&A/privatization transactions.”

Raymond James ranks its preferred way to invest in the sector as follows: 1) Canadian multifamily rental (MFR); 2) industrial; 3) US residential; 4) retail; 5) storage; and 6) office. “Our Strong Buy rated stocks include InterRent, Tricon, Granite and Nexus. We also highlight Outperform rated stocks DIR, Flagship, Killam, Minto, and Primaris to round out our current list of preferred stocks. Our preferred Canadian REITs generally feature strong balance sheets (e.g., low financial leverage, ample balance sheet liquidity, and limited floating rate debt), below-average AFFO/unit payout ratios, portfolios weighted towards ‘high-growth’ markets, above-average organic growth prospects, NAV estimate discount valuations, and may benefit from 1 or more near-term positive catalysts,” Raymond James said in its note.

RBC analyst Irene Nattel cut her price target on Park Lawn Corp (PLC-T) to C$36 from C$41 amid a recent decline in the U.S. death rate as it starts to normalize following COVID-19. Her rating remains “outperform.”

“Channel checks indicate the decline in the US death rate normalized sequentially from -13% Y/Y in Q1 to -8% in Q2. While normalizing death rates from pandemic highs continue to muddle near-term visibility, COVID distortions should ease as we move through 2023,” Ms. Nattel said in a note to clients.

She also noted a couple of other negatives for the death care services company at the moment: tighter consumer spending impacting preneed sales, and the high fixed cost nature of the company, which is impacting operating leverage.

BMO analyst Thanos Moschopoulos resumed coverage of Coveo Solutions Inc. (CVO-T) with an “outperform” rating following a period of research restriction related to the company’s recently completed buyback of 3.5 per cent of its shares. The price target was raised to C$12.

“We believe the stock remains attractive given CVO’s execution since its IPO, its progress towards profitability, and our forecasts for both near-term and longer-term growth. We’re also of the view that large language models/generative AI are more likely to serve as complements, rather than alternatives, to CVO’s technology,” the analyst said in a note.

In other analyst actions:

Boardwalk REIT (BEI-UN-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$77 from C$73

Cogeco Communications (CCA-T): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$70 from C$66

Ero Copper Corp (ERO-T): BMO raises target price to C$25 from C$24

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): BMO raises target price to C$36 from C$33

Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV-T): BMO cuts target price to C$231 from C$240

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM-T): BMO cuts target price to C$10 from C$10.5

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN-T): BMO cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$11

Telus Corp (T-T): BMO cuts target price to C$29 from C$33; Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$31 from C$32; CIBC cuts target price to C$29 from C$31; RBC cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

Telus International (TIXT-N): Citigroup cuts price target to $15 from $24 and downgrades rating to “neutral’ from “buy”; JP Morgan cuts target price to $14 from $21

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL-Q): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $150 from $140; Credit Suisse raises target price to $150 from $135

Citigroup Inc (C-N): Evercore ISI raises target price to $51 from $49; Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $46; Piper Sandler cuts target price to $50 from $53

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN-Q): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $160 from $135 Evercore ISI raises target price to $158 from $156; Jefferies raises target price to $176 from $165; KBW raises target price to $175 from $155; Piper Sandler raises target price to $168 from $158; RBC raises target price to $158 from $147

Meta Platforms Inc (META-Q): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $360 from $315; Credit Suisse raises target price to $361 from $277

Microsoft (MSFT-Q): Mizuho raises target price to $390 from $360

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC-N): BMO cuts target price to $51 from $54; Citigroup raises price target to $52 from $50; Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $45; KBW raises target price to $54 from $46; Piper Sandler raises target price to $45 from $43; Raymond James raises target price to $52 from $51; RBC raises target price to $46 from $42

