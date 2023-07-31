RBC analyst Walter Spracklin has downgraded his rating on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” while cutting his price target to C$165 from C$172.

The move came after RBC’s review of the latest quarterly results from the major North American railways, and reflected an expectation that investor funds are going to move into Union Pacific Corp.

“Since providing guidance two months ago, CN has been affected by macro and an expected decline in theCanadian grain crop, in addition to the negative impact of wildfires and the port strike,” Mr. Spracklin said in a note to clients. “While we see only macro and Canadian Grain as impacting forward estimates, we nevertheless expect CN shares to remain range bound until its growth prospects become better understood (i.e. until macro conditions inflect, and CN begins executing on its growth strategy).”

CN shares have traded at a significant premium versus U.S. peers since its operational turnaround that has improved margins and the railway’s growth trajectory. But going forward, Mr. Spracklin expects Union Pacific to see better earnings per share growth and margin improvement, and that should prompt funds to move out of CN and into Union Pacific, which last week appointing industry veteran Jim Vena as its new CEO.

He expects CN shares will be range bound “until the company’s growth profile is better understood.”

Mr. Spracklin noted his is keeping earnings estimates unchanged for CN. “Our 2025 EPS estimate remains at $9.68, above consensus $9.37 reflecting a favourable growth outlook highlighted at the company’s investor day,” the RBC analyst said.

CN shares are trading at 20 times the next 12 month’s consensus price to earnings estimates, roughly in line with the five-year average “However, we expect near-term headwinds to weigh on the company’s current relative valuation,” he said.

For Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T), he kept his rating “outperform” but bumped up his price target to C$133 from C$124. “While Q2 results were particularly weak, management’s move to maintain their guidance implies quite a significant inflection in H2 - a move we consider to be very bullish. Key is that management commentary from the call suggests to us that the guidance is predicated on yet to be announced contracts, and is therefore less dependent on macro headwinds affecting peers,” he said.

For CSX Corp. (CSX-Q), he downgraded his rating to “sector perform” from “outperform” and kept a US$35 price target. “CSX had the best Q2 report in our view, with EPS that came in ahead of expectations and an industry best operating ratio. However, looking ahead, we expect the hiring of Jim Vena at UNP to drive fund flows out of CSX and into UNP. We also believe meaningful coal headwinds will negatively affect growth and result in downward earnings revisions, and therefore weigh on sentiment.”

His rating on Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC-N) was kept at “sector perform” with his price target falling to US$225 from $227. NSC had a weak second-quarter report - below expectations and reported the worst operating ratio, he noted.

He maintained an “outperform” rating on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP-N) and kept a US$282 price target. “UNP had a very poor Q2 report in our view. However, focus is now on the announcement that the company has appointed Jim Vena as CEO. We expect his strong operating philosophy will result in a marked turnaround in operating performance,” he said.

RBC analyst Robert Kwan thinks the selloff in shares of TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) has been overdone and value-oriented investors will now be gravitating to the stock. While he cut his price target to C$54 from $65, he is maintaining an “outperform” rating given that the stock - according to his estimates - is inexpensive and trading at its lowest level in almost 20 years.

TC Energy is coming of a very busy week. It announced quarterly results that were close to the Street expectations. It also announced the sale of a 40% stake in various Columbia assets for US$3.9 billion, updated its often delayed $14.5 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project, and announced a proposed spin-off of its liquids infrastructure assets.

“Hard to ignore the value; we believe some investors will gravitate to what is close to becoming a single digit P/E,” Mr. Kwan said in a note to clients issued on Sunday. “While we recognize the shift in investor sentiment given the lacklustre valuation received for the company’s 40% stake in Columbia, an asset that many viewed as a premium business, as well as uncertainty with respect to the proposed spin-off of the liquids pipelines assets, we point to the shares trading at roughly 10.5x our 2024E EPS. This level represents a new low since 2005,” he said.

“We believe the stock setting new P/E valuation lows is unwarranted, and that it is not unreasonable for the stock to recover to the P/E valuation low of 12.5x that was reached several times over the past five years. Our new price target is primarily driven by a reduction in our target P/E to 12.5x (down from 15x) applied to our revised 2024 EPS estimate,” he said.

Several analysts raised their price targets on Real Matters Inc (REAL-T) after the mortgage lending and insurance software services company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Atb Capital Markets raised its target price to C$9.50 from C$9; Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$6.25 from C$4.50; TD Securities raised its target price to C$7 from C$6; and Raymond James increased its target to C$8 from C$6.

Real Matters has been facing challenging conditions in the real estate market, especially in the U.S., where home resales have been sluggish. But analysts expect a turnaround once interest rates and bond yields stabilize and turn lower, which will lead to more business in the real estate services sector.

“How can Real Matters create shareholder value in the near term? We believe refinancing as an alternative source of credit will drive volumes once mortgage rates stabilize,” commented Atb Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner. “Real Matters’ stock is highly inversely correlated to the 10-year Treasury yield, thus a sustained reversal in yields would help volumes and the stock price. The spread between the 10-year and 30-year US mortgage rates are at all-time highs. A decline in that spread, driven by a decline in interest rate volatility, would provide another tailwind. Finally, improved market share once volumes return and newfound leverage discovered during the company’s cost cutting, could produce mid-cycle EBITDA above investor’s expectations. We continue to like Real Matters’ shares.”

Raymond James analyst Steven Li said that Real Matters “continues to turn the corner” and has now seen its first sequential growth in revenues in seven quarters.

Mr. Li praised the company’s solid cost management, and is looking for efficiency gains once the housing market starts to see more volume again

“REAL continues to find efficiency gains (whether its digitizing or automating workflows within both Appraisal and Title segment). Management noted they can probably add 30% more volume in Appraisal without any additional expenses and add 200-300% more volume in Title without any additional expenses,” he said.

Mr. Li has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other analyst actions:

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD-T): Haywood Securities raises target price to C$18.5 from C$16.5; National Bank of Canada raises target to C$17.50 from C$17

Precision Drilling Corp (PD-T): CIBC raises target price to C$110 from C$95

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN-Q): Credit Suisse raises target price to US$176 from US$142

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX-Q): Wells Fargo cuts target price to US$10 from US$15

Apple Inc (AAPL-Q): Piper Sandler raises target price to US$220 from US$180

Chevron Corp (CVX-N): Goldman Sachs raises target price to US$187 from US$166 and upgraded its rating to “buy” from “neutral”

Ford Motor Co (F-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$15 from US$17 and downgrades rating to “hold” from “buy”

