Desjardins Securities analyst Brent Stadler has upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) to “hold” from “sell” in the wake of the company’s quarterly results, which overall were a bit better than expected and provided renewed confidence that a sale of its renewables portfolio is nearing.

His price target was also increased to US$5.75 from US$4.75.

“We still believe there are significant risks and uncertainty with the story, but some clarity could arrive shortly,” Mr. Stadler said in a note to clients. “We estimate almost US$2.6 billion of proceeds for the renewables business and ~US$2.1 billion of debt repayment, which could result in ~US$0.4 billion of buybacks. Given the diversity of AQN’s renewables platform and our view of some underperformance in the fleet, we believe the buyer of the renewables platform will likely be strategic, which potentially limits the pool of buyers. AQN remains confident it will complete the renewables transaction at an appropriate valuation, with an announcement expected in the coming months (mid-2024).”

National Bank analyst Rupert Merer, in a separate note, said Algonquin’s renewable assets could fetch a purchase price between $2.2-2.8 billion. Transaction proceeds would be used for deleveraging and buybacks, “which investors should like to see, though the simplification of AQN’s business is likely the bigger selling point,” he said.

Mr. Merer maintained a “sector perform” rating and US$7.25 price target.

AQN delivered adjusted EBITDA of $334 million in the fourth quarter, better than the consensus expectation of $308 million. The strength was driven by small beats in the regulated and renewable segments.

AQN reported adjusted funds from operations of $199 million, beating some analysts’ estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the consensus by 1 cent. With $0.53 of EPS for 2023, AQN fell short of its fiscal year $0.55-0.61 guidance, and AQN has chosen not to give 2024 guidance given the uncertainty surrounding its renewable business, Mr. Merer noted.

Elsewhere, Raymond James’ David Quezada - among the most bullish analyst covering the stock - maintained an “outperform” rating and US$8 price target.

“While the sale of the company’s renewable assets is certainly the more needle-moving item, we believe the underlying business continues to display solid organic growth,” Mr. Quezada commented. “Looking to 2024, the company has $106 mln of new rate filings on deck, led by a $40 mln rate increase request at New York American Water. In addition, management noted that the successful integration of its SAP software platform would also facilitate the recovery of these costs and support AQN’s earned ROE, thereby reducing the regulatory lag associated with this investment. In AQN’s renewable segment, we also note that 300 MW of new projects are currently under construction.”

“We maintain our view that AQN’s transition to a pure play regulated utility with a more solid balance sheet/credit metrics and the potential for share buybacks (all of which would be unlocked by the sale of the renewables business), should prompt a meaningful re-rating in the stock’s valuation; which currently sits at just 12.7x 2024 P/E, a discount to peers at 17.9x on average,” the Raymond James analyst added.

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien upgraded Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) following news it plans to exit its modular construction division. His rating went to “outperform” from “market perform” while his price target went to C$8 from C$7.

“We view an impending sales of Modular Solutions (MS) as unequivocally positive to the extent the segment’s unrelenting struggles have curbed cash flow generation, handicapped valuation and distracted management from the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) prize,” Mr. Bastien said in a note.

A potential buyer for MS approached Dexterra after a strategic review by the Dexterra’s board and management concluded a sale of the business was the best course of action. “According to management Modular Solutions commands an estimated net asset value of roughly $40 million, which mainly comprises working capital. We are of the view an exit will allow DXT to redirect much needed resources towards the growth of its IFM business—be it organic or inorganic,” Mr. Bastien said.

The Modular Solutions unit spoiled an otherwise solid fourth quarter for the company, the analyst noted.

“Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million for 4Q23 landed below our target of $26 million and the consensus of $25 million, largely due to significant losses at the perennially challenged MS segment. This time around the weakness pertained to rework required on certain social housing projects in the period, as well as a $6 million provision recorded to cover future 2024 remediation. On a positive note, free cash flow for the period was strong at $53 million, allowing DXT to lower its net debt to the tune of $44 million sequentially to $90 million,” he said.

In other analyst actions:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T): CIBC raises PT to C$15 from C$14

General Electric (GE-N): Jefferies raises target price to $195 from $180

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM-N): RBC raises target price to $261 from $165

