Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

As it enters its “next stage of growth,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Derek Spronck expects a tough domestic harvest to weigh on near-term earnings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME-T).

Though he thinks its expansion into the United States will prove “transformative” and sees it pointing to “attractive” earnings potential, Mr. Spronck initiated coverage of the Calgary-based agriculture equipment dealer with a “sector perform” rating.

“A challenging farming season in western Canada, with a dry spring/summer, wet fall, and an early heavy snowfall is shaping up to be a difficult harvest season,” he said. “Crop yields are tracking within 5 per cent of the five-year average; however, the amount of crop harvest in Alberta is lagging 40 per cent below the five-year average. Weather has improved in late October and there is a chance that the percent combined could make up some ground. However, according to the Alberta Corp Report (Oct. 16), producers that took advantage of the improved weather to combine were taking the crops off damp and have been busy drying the grains –which is likely to impact producer margins and profitability even if additional crops are harvested.”

Despite those short-term headwinds, the analyst believes Rocky Mountain Dealerships presents investors with “attractive” long-term potential, pointing to its organic and acquisition growth possibilities, particularly south of the border.

“Expansion into U.S. markets presents Rocky Mountain a new and multi-year growth platform, which we believe could drive EPS to $1.75 by 2023,” he said. “This would represent an estimated EPS CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 10 per cent (2018-2020 estimates), more consistent with the Equipment Dealer peers which are trading at 10 times price-to-earnings. With shares of RME trading at 8 times, we see current valuations presenting an attractive buying opportunity for investors positioning for Rocky Mountain’s long-term earnings potential and accordingly, longer-term investment upside.”

Mr. Spronck set a target price of $11 for the company’s shares. The average target on the Street is currently $13.50, according to Bloomberg data.

In a separate note, Mr. Spronck initiated coverage of Wajax Corp. (WJX-T), a Mississauga-based provider of industrial products and services, with an “outperform” rating, believing it’s “excavating earnings growth and multiple expansion” as it nears completion of a multi-year restructuring project aimed at lowering fixed costs and increasing asset utilization.

He believes that initiative its “progressing favorably” and is “well timed in light of our outlook for continued strong end-market demand.”

“Since 2016, management has decreased product complexity, reduced the number of facilities by 20 per cent, and has successfully lowered annual administration costs by 10 per cent,” said Mr. Spronck. “And while there are additional initiatives management is undertaking, improved end-market demand and lower fixed costs are positioning Wajax to drive market share gains and a new stage of EPS growth we see taking hold.”

“Wajax offers a diverse product line of industrial parts and heavy equipment, which serves a diverse client base. The majority of revenue is driven by the construction, industrial, and transportation sectors, which represent 50 per cent of revenue. With a lift in government-funded infrastructure projects, end-market demand remains healthy across the Canadian construction landscape. We are also only accounting for stable resource-based end-markets, which represents 30 per cent of revenue. As such, a commodity up-cycle taking hold would provide for upside optionality to our estimates.”

Seeing Wajax offering “attractive earnings growth at a reasonable price,” Mr. Spronck set a target price of $29 for its shares. The average is $30.90.

“Wajax earnings were materially impacted following the commodity downturn,” he said. “However, management's restructuring efforts are leading to a resumption in earnings growth and improved returns on capital. We see this dynamic setting the basis for multiple expansion, with our estimates calling for multiple expansion to 10 times P/E (8 times currently) on our 2020 EPS estimate at $2.90. This gets us to our $29 price target, implying an attractive all-in return of 37 per cent to our target.”

In reaction to last Thursday’s release of “strong” third-quarter financial results, AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray upgraded Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

“Strong quarterly results come with all facets firing in an optimum fashion and while cautious that record earnings performance is likely not sustainable, it does highlight that healthy backlogs and additional opportunities across sectors should support a developing trend of improved earnings,” he said. “We expect that backlogs, which continue to grow in both magnitude and quality, are likely to support additional growth in 2019 and 2020 as recent project wins move to the execution phase, while opportunities to continue to drive above replacement book to bill metrics remain. We also believe the Company’s Concessions portfolio should continue to support the core business as these projects complete their construction phases and move into the operations and maintenance portion of their lifecycles.”

Mr. Murray’s target for Aecon shares rose by a loonie to $20.50. The average is $22.05.

Citing the “risks surrounding the consumer backdrop given an increasingly stressed Canadian consumer,” Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe dropped his target price for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) in advance of the release of its third-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday.

Mr. Tyghe expects same-store sales growth of 5.4 per cent, a decline from 7.3 per cent during the same period a year ago. He’s projecting revenue of $195.9-million, an increase of 10.6 per cent year overyear due largely to “positive momentum of accessories and mattresses, supported by increased online penetration and both new store openings and store renovations.”

“We believe our revenue estimate is well supported by, (i) continued traction of the bed in a box Bloom offering, (ii) further market share gains on the Sears exit, and (iii) new store openings and investment in the store experience,” the analyst said. “We expect a positive mix impact to drive gross margin expansion of 48 basis points, to more than offset more modest than typical third quarter SG&A leverage given the heightened fight for share. We do (as highlighted by our above consensus call), expect a timing shift in spend into 4Q18 to support the new All for Sleep positioning and supporting campaigns, to benefit 3Q18 results. As such, our operating EBITDA of $41.2-million and EPS of $0.72 are above consensus of $39.8-millionand $0.69, on in-line sales.”

Mr. Tyghe raised his 2018, 2019 and 2020 earnings per share estimates to $1.87, $2.10 and $2.32, respectively, from $1.85, $2.06 and $2.28.

However, his target price dipped to $35 from $39 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $37.50.

“Our revised target EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.0 times versus U.S. bedding peers at 9.7 times, rolled forward to 2019 estimates,” he said. “We believe an in line multiple (versus a premium), better reflects current market dynamics (elevated risks), given our heightened concerns on the state of the Canadian consumer.”

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T) is a “mid-market money making opportunity for investors,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan, who sees it benefiting from “favourable” growth in the U.S. Sunbelt.

“Management is investing in the portfolio, people, and systems, with the goal of driving FFO [funds from operations] and NAV [net asset value] per unit growth, while building a scalable platform for future growth,” he said. “We believe the efforts and achievements to-date are unrecognized, with units trading 23 per cent below NAV.”

Mr. Logan initiated coverage of the Arkansas-based REIT, which operates a portfolio of 48 properties spread across the southern United States, with an “outperform” rating.

“Historically, Canadian investors have been highly supportive of TSX-listed, Sunbelt apartment REITs,” the analyst said. “Over the past six years, RUF and MST have collectively raised more than C$1.5-billion from investors through 15 equity offerings. Investors have been rewarded with above-average organic growth driving total returns that have comfortably surpassed both the U.S. Sunbelt apartment average and the MSCI U.S. REIT Index, when measured in U.S. dollars. With solid fundamentals in BSR’s markets and a pipeline of re-positioning opportunities, we see potential for above-average total returns over our forecast horizon.”

Believing a recent value-added renovation program is set to drive higher returns and a “deep and liquid” market supports a large roll-up opportunity, Mr. Logan set a target price of $11 per unit, which falls 16 cents lower than the average on the Street.

“Over the past six years, the REIT’s small cap, Sunbelt peers have traded at average discount-to-NAV of 10 per cent — ranging from a 22-per-cent premium-to-NAV in August 2012 to a 30-per-cent discount-to-NAV in January 2016 during the boarder equity market sell-off,” he said. “Currently, these small cap peers are trading at an average 12-per-cent discount-to-NAV. In our view, BSR’s units should trade modestly above the peer average, reflecting BSR’s: 1) Internal management structure; 2) lower leverage; and, 3) higher growth potential, stemming from its self-funded renovation and re-positioning pipeline. Equally, we believe BSR’s units should trade a modest discount to its large cap peers because of its smaller size and liquidity. Our target multiple is based on a 5–10-per-cent discount-to-NAV — in line with the average discount-to-NAV of 7 per cent for the REIT’s internally managed Sunbelt apartment peers over the past five years.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s release of its quarterly results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos lowered his target price for shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ATA-T) after coming off research restriction following the completion of the initial public offering of AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI-T).

Mr. Foscolos is projecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter of $256-million, which sits $1-million higher than the consensus on the Street, and does not expect to see “material” contributions from its recent $8.4-billion acquisition of WGL Holdings Inc. until the next quarter.

“Simultaneously with the release of the Q3 results we would be looking for guidance on EBITDA growth, capex for 2019, and the company’s funding strategy to reduce its $1.4-billion bridge facility remaining after asset distribution,” the analyst said.

“We have recalibrated our financial model to account for the consideration that will be received from the IPO of ACI along with the loss of EBITDA. Additionally, we have accounted for the impact of the acquisition of the Aitken Creek processing facility.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for AltaGas shares, Mr. Foscolos’s target dipped to $27 from $28.50. The average is currently $25.61.

Citi analyst Daniel Jester believes methanol market conditions remain “generally favorable” for Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T), however he lowered his financial projections and target price for the Vancouver-based company following last week’s release of lower-than-anticipated third-quarter results.

“New supply additions from Natgasoline, and to a much lesser extent Iran (so far), have been tempered by lower operating rates or ongoing maintenance at a number of plants globally, including plants in three Asian countries,” said Mr. Jester. “Supply/demand is likely to remain supportive in the near-term, reflecting these outages and others (including a 4Q turnaround from MEOH), and baring further macro challenges. We model 4Q18 average realized price up $3 sequentially to $416 but see methanol prices fading below $400 in 2019.”

“Commodity chemical equity multiples are compressing, and MEOH is not immune. On average, commodity chemical stocks have seen their EV/EBITDA multiples compress by 1 times since mid-September and are currently at the low end of the range seen over the past few years. MEOH still trades at a premium to the group, but that spread has narrowed.”

Mr. Jester’s fourth-quarter earnings per share estimate dipped to US$2.16 from US$2.35 with his full fiscal-year projection falling to US$7.86 from US$8.09.

Keeping a “neutral” rating for Methanex shares, his target declined to US$72 from US$84. The average is now US $77.57.

“In the bullish case of an upward spike to methanol prices this winter we think the shares could hit $84, but in a bearish scenario of further multiple compression the stock could hit $54,” he said.

Elsewhere, Tudor Pickering & Co analyst Matthew Blair upgraded Methanex to “buy” from “hold” with a target of US$84, rising from US$81.

Though he remains “upbeat” about the third-quarter earnings for Canada’s biggest insurance companies, CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden thinks core earnings per share results won’t likely matter “all that much,” believing the focus of the market has moved from earnings growth to balance sheet strength.

“P/E multiples have compressed to the point where we have to conclude that the stocks are no longer being valued off of forward earnings expectations,” said Mr. Holden in a quarterly earnings preview. “The narrative has changed with an emphasis on regulatory capital and balance sheet risk. SLF and GWO are best positioned on this theme and both trade at roughly 1.4 times book value. MFC and IAG are more geared to earnings growth and carry higher balance sheet risk. MFC and IAG are both trading at 1.0x BV. We highlight catalysts for potential re-rating higher.

“Market movements and trailing policyholder experience suggest that Q3 should be a solid quarter for BVPS [book value per share] growth across the board. We expect 2-per-cent sequential growth on average. Questions and answers regarding balance sheet risks will probably play a bigger role in how the stocks trade. Litigation risk will be a key talking point for MFC and IAG, with a court decision expected early 2019. The market sell-off post quarter-end will also have people sharpening their pencils on market level risk. MFC and IAG look to have the most sensitivity to equity market movements.”

Shifting his valuation model for companies in his coverage universe to a price-to-book value approach (from price-to-earnings), Mr. Holden lowered his price targets.

His changes are:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “neutral”) to $33 from $36. Average: $36.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T, “outperformer”) to $61 from $65. Average: $63.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “outperformer”) to $25 from $30. Average: $29.59.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “neutral”) to $57 from $59. Average: $58.38.

Seeing the potential for a total return of 40 per cent for shares of Ford Motor Co. (F-N) over the next year, Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino upgraded the automaker to “buy” from “neutral.”

“While we still expect a downward earnings trajectory into 2019 (North America profit under-pressure), we believe next year will represent trough earnings and the combination of a refreshed product cadence globally as well as cost improvements from strategic initiatives will begin to take hold,” said Mr. Tamberrino.

His target rose to US$12 from US$9, exceeding the current consensus of US$9.94.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan thinks the recent "significant" equity market contraction will likely to keep mutual funds flow weak, weighing on the results for Canadian asset managers.

“Alongside slightly lower average Q3/18 assets under manager (CIX, IGM), we are marking month-to-date market performance (based on our Fund tracker) for CIX (down 5 per cent), IGM (down 5 per cent), and FSZ (down 3 per cent) and lowering our P/E target multiples for CIX and IGM by 1 times and FSZ by 0.5 times (Q3/18 net sales expected at $1.6-billion),” he said.

In a research note previewing third-quarter earnings season in the sector, Mr. Chan lowered his target prices for its stocks. His changes were:

- CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T, “buy”) to $23 from $27. Average: $22.75.

- Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T, “buy”) to $14 from $15. Average: $14.50.

- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T, “hold”) to $35 from $40. Average: $40.13.

In other analyst actions:

Roth Capital Partners initiated coverage of Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) with a “buy” rating and $10 target.

Macquarie initiated coverage of GT Gold Corp. (GTT-X) with an “outperform” rating and $6 target.