Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

In the wake of stronger-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results, Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea upgraded his rating for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, BTE-N), citing both its current valuation as well as “expectations for a much-improved differential (and overall netback and return on capital environment still going forward).”

On Nov. 2, the Calgary-based company reported quarterly production of 82,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding the projections of both Mr. McCrea (81,500 boe/d) and the Street (81,300 boe/d). Adjusted funds flow per share of 46 cents also topped expectations (38 cents and 41 cents, respectively) due largely to both the strong production results and lower operating expenses.

“Although a noisy quarter with the Raging River closing, Baytex still reported better-than-expected production and funds flow, demonstrating the value add of geographically diversified asset base,” said Mr. McCrea. “Although the share price has suffered over the last few months, we believe with 37 per cent and 45 per cent of production and cash flow coming from Eagle Ford, the current concerns on CDN Differentials has been overblown with BTE. Add in increased rail shipment capacity (40 per cent of 2019 heavy oil production) and BTE likely will be able to weather the current turmoil better than other operators. Elsewhere, the successful production results (IP30: 750 boe/d; 73% oil/condensate) from 2 recent Duvernay wells are also encouraging – among some of the best wells throughout the region.

“We believe many investors had begun to ‘write off the Duvernay’; however, these initial results do appear rather encouraging. More data will be required in terms of decline rates and EURs, but we believe this is a promising sign nevertheless.”

Moving the stock to “outperform” from “market perform,” Mr. McCrea maintained a target of $4.75 per share. The average target on the Street is currently $5.66, according to Bloomberg data.

Cameco Corp.’s (CCO-T, CCJ-N) “strong” balance sheets provides it flexibility in dealing with current market weakness, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Andrew Wong, pointing to its recent moves to curtail production and spot market purchases.

“We believe Cameco’s decision to indefinitely curtail production at Mcarthur and meet delivery commitments through inventory and purchases is having the intended effects - strengthen financial position, reduce company and market inventories, stimulate market activity, and help push prices above unsustainably low levels,” said the analyst.

“By end-2018, we estimate $318-million net debt and 0.5-times net debt/LTM [last 12-month] EBITDA. With inventories effectively drawn down, we expect a significant increase in market purchases which may further tighten the uranium market in 2019. We estimate 15 million pounds purchases over next 12-months, equivalent to 10 per cent of annual mine production. We expect Cameco to continue purchases until market prices rise to a level that provides economic incentives to re-start McArthur - we view this level broadly as $40-45 per pound.”

Also believing the company’s ongoing dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency has been “significantly de-risked” following a Tax Court decision in September that he deems “very favourable” for the company, Mr. Wong raised his target price for its stock by a loonie to $16. The average is $16.91.

He currently has a “sector perform” rating for Cameco.

“We are turning more constructive on the shares, especially with a potential positive TEPCO ruling in early-2019, but remain on the sidelines until we see signs of sustained strength in uranium price,” the analyst said.

Believing it will be difficult for Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) to offset lower iPhone volume with higher selling prices through the second half of 2019, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang downgraded the U.S. tech giant to “neutral” from “buy.”

“Calendar fourth-quarter guidance reflects our cautious view on weaker than expected sell-through and production reductions for iPhone XS/XR," he said.”

Mr. Zhang maintained a price target of US$200, which falls below the current average of US$233.58.

Believing Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) current sits at a “critical pivot point in its transformation into a leaner, focused operator,” Mizuho analyst Jeremy Scott raised his rating for its stock to “buy” from “neutral.”

“Additionally, while the company is still in the early days of its renewed digital initiatives in the Americas, momentum appears to be forming sooner than we expected," said Mr. Scott.

Following last week’s release of better-than-expected same-store sales growth in North America, the analyst raised his target for Starbucks shares to US$75 from US$56. The average target is currently US$65.13.

Conversely, DZ Bank AG analyst Michael Pohn downgraded his rating to “sell” from “hold” with a target of US$55, rising from US$51.

In other analyst actions:

TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard upgraded Dorel Industries Inc. (DII-B-T, DII-A-T) to “hold” from “reduce” and raised his target to $23 from $22. The average on the Street is $24.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB-N, OSB-T) to “buy” from “underperform” with a target of US$35, rising from US$33. The average is US$34.23.

