Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis sees “further runway” for investor sentiment to improve toward Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-T) following a series of meetings between the REIT and institutional investors in Western Canada last week.

Mr. Markidis said he came away from the meetings, which he emphasized were Dream’s first marketing initiative in the region in three years, with a better grasp on new Chief Executive Officer Brian Pauls’s plan for both internal and external growth, which includes a push to expand its U.S. exposure,

“Management is clearly optimistic about the near- to medium-term rent growth opportunities within its Ontario (99.7-per-cent leased) and Quebec (96.3-per-cent leased) portfolios,” he said. “In Mr Pauls’s view, the incentive program for DIR’s property management and leasing professionals is overly reliant on occupancy. Performance evaluation is being expanded to place a greater emphasis on face rates as well as capex and leasing costs. Successful execution should enhance DIR’s same-property performance and drive greater value throughout the entire business.”

Keeping a “buy” rating for Dream units, Mr. Markidis raised his target price to $10.75 from $10. The average target on the Street is $10.04, according to Bloomberg data.

Proposed hikes in the U.S. infrastructure spending could boost the demand for pickup trucks, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who sees room for positive earnings revisions for General Motors Co. (GM-N), Ford Motor Co. (F-N) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU-N).

Also seeing the expectations for autonomous vehicles moved to more “rational levels,” Mr. Jonas raised his rating for GM to “overweight” from “equalweight” with a target of US$48 from US$45. The average is currently US$48.05.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy said he’s maintaining a bullish stance toward Encana Corp. (ECA-T, ECA-N) despite the expectation for softer first-quarter production results.

Though he said the Calgary-based energy company’s 2018 outlook remains in “good shape,” Mr. Pardy now expects first-quarter production to come in at 326,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day when it releases its financial results on May 1 before market open open. He’d previously projected 356,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Our 2018 production outlook for Encana is relatively unchanged at 369,900 boe/d (down less than 1 per cent from 371,400 boe/d previously), and towards the mid-point of its guidance range of 360,000-380,000 boe/d,” said Mr. Pardy.

“Adjustments to our first-quarter production outlook reflect declines in the Eagle Ford (to 41,700 boe/d) and Duvernay (to 20,000 boe/d)— the smaller of its Big Four. The Eagle Ford began 2017 with 3 rigs—but moved to one at year-end. Supported by three rigs earlier this year, well completions and incremental production will surface as we move into the second-quarter. In the Duvernay, all of the company’s 2017 drilling was done by mid-year, with no activity in the fourth-quarter, which meant that natural declines would weigh-in. Encana has been running 3 rigs in the Duvernay of late, and will average one in 2018. In the Montney, ramp-up continues at the Tower, Sunrise and Saturn plants, with two large pads (20+ wells) slated for tie-in in the near term. As such, we anticipate a sequential increase in Montney liquids production from 32,550 bbl/d in the first-quarter of 2018—to 41,000 bbl/d in the second-quarter, 51,000 bbl/d in the third-quarter, and 60,000 bbl/d in the fourth-quarter, supported by a new liquids hub.”

With the production estimate decline, his earnings per share projection for 2018 fell to 49 U.S. cents from 54 U.S. cents.

He kept an “outperform” rating and US$16 target for Encana shares. The average is US$15.63.

“Our bullish stance towards Encana Corporation is predicated upon successful delivery of its five-year growth + margin expansion plan,” he said.

“We believe that Encana has some of the best real estate on the block when it comes to North American resource plays and possesses solid execution capability. This includes both the Permian and Montney, along with the Duvernay and Eagle Ford.”

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Elvira Scotto thinks the sell-off in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP-N) stemming from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s denial of its proposal to establish an oil marketing arm is overdone.

Believing Magellan should benefit from widening Permian Base crude differentials, Ms. Scotto upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform” ahead of its analyst day event on Tuesday.

In November of 2017, the U.S. regulator rejected the Oklahoma-based corporation’s proposal to establish a marketing affiliate to buy, sell and ship crude oil. FERC said Magellan would be “essentially offering capacity below cost.” In late January, WPX Energy Inc. (WPX-N) and Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) requested a new hearing on the impact of the decision on the industry as a whole, expressing concern about its effects on oil shipments in the United States.

“MMP units have declined 5 per cent (AMZ down 8 per cent) since FERC proposed to remove tax allowance for MLPs in cost of service rate-making for interstate pipelines,” said Ms. Scotto. “We expect little impact to MMP’s cash flows as (1) MMP’s crude oil pipelines have negotiated rates, and (2) only 40 per cent of MMP’s refined products pipelines operate under the FERC-index methodology (which FERC will review in 2020 and implement in 2021). MMP estimates these pipelines underearned in 2016 even after removing the tax allowance.”

“Midland-to-Magellan East Houston crude oil differentials increased through early March, and over the last 2 weeks shot up dramatically (currently $9 per barrel versus Jan/Feb avg. of $2.50 per barrel), and are supportive of walk-up shipments ($4 per barrel tariff) on Longhorn/ Bridgetex. MMP’s guidance does not include spot shipments but $30-million upside exists if these pipelines are full. While spot shipments do not affect our long-term outlook, near-term cash flows should help fund growth capex. We tweaked our estimates higher.”

Ms. Scotto maintained a US$79 target for the stock. The average on the Street is xxx.

She said: “We believe that MMP checks the boxes of an ideal MLP: (1) No IDRs, as MMP eliminated its IDR burden in 2009; (2) Strong investment grade balance sheet, as we expect NTM Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x through our forecast period (and below 4.0 times on a trailing 12-month basis despite significant capex spending); (3) Ample distribution coverage, as we expect at least 1.2-times coverage annually; (4) No need to issue equity as we forecast excess cash to cover equity funding for growth capex; (5) 85 per cent fee-based, which increases cash flow visibility.”

Ms. Scotto lowered her rating for Spectra Energy Partners (SEP-N) in the wake of a surprising mid-March FERC announcement that it will no longer allow master limited partnership (MLP) interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.

Questioning Spectra’s longer-term cash flows due to the proposed rule, she downgraded the Houston-based natural gas company to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

“Since the announcement, SEP units have declined 17 per cent versus the AMZ’s 8-per-cent decline, which we attribute to SEP’s exposure to cost of service rates (40 per cent of natural gas pipeline revenues) and significant uncertainty around the ultimate impact to SEP’s cash flow,” said Ms. Scotto.

“In 2017, SEP derived 40 per cent of its natural gas pipeline revenue from cost-of-service based rates. Most of SEP’s cost-of-service exposure is on Texas Eastern (50 per cent of revenues from cost of service rates), Algonquin (30 per cent), and East Tennessee (40 per cent), with minimal exposure across its other systems. We expect U.S. Transmission to account for 89 per cent of SEP’s 2018 EBITDA. Within its liquids segment, SEP generates most of its revenues from contracts with negotiated rates.”

Ms. Scotto is projecting a US$150-million drop in EBITDA from the tax allowance and believes Spectra’s “ability to serve as an efficient funding vehicle has diminished.”

She lowered her target for the stock to US$35 from US$51. The average is xxx.

In other analyst actions:

GMP initiated coverage of Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) with a “buy” rating and $18 target, which is in line with the current consensus.

