Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Waiting to see a “path to full-cycle profitability,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos lowered his rating for Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” after its first-quarter results, released last Wednesday, exhibited sustained margin issues.
"Sand revenue did not increase proportionately with sales volumes, as SHLE realized lower pricing per metric tonne in the quarter," he said. "Combined with an increase in costs relative to revenue, cash gross margin declined by 8 per cent year-over-year. Since sand revenue is primarily based on long-term contracts (80 per cent of SHLE’s revenue in the quarter), we do not see any near-term increase or decrease in sand pricing in 2019.
"Depreciation in cost of sales increased by $12-million to $14-million in Q1/19. Part of this increase is due to lease costs on heavy equipment and rail cars being moved into this category from cost of sales. However, we estimate that the quarterly cost reductions from IFRS 16 should be $6-million based on management commentary and the current portion of lease liability outstanding. This implies that $8-million of the increase was not due to IFRS 16, and was related to mining activity. Depreciation outside of cost of sales also materially increased due to a combination of IFRS 16 and capital additions. G&A increased 24 per cent year-over-year, primarily due to increased selling and admin costs associated with higher sand volumes and one-time insurance costs. Abnormally cold winter weather also negatively impacted margins. We expect some of these conditions to normalize going forward."
Mr. Fosoclos said he thinks the company's fourth-quarter sand sales represented a trough for Source, and he now anticipated a recovery in Western Canadian completions activity toward the end of this year.
"However, Source is currently experiencing full cycle margin issues that ultimately impact its bottom line," he said. "Our main model recalibration is an increase in our assumed depreciation, which materially reduces our OI [operating income] forecasts. The impact from IFRS 16, which is partially offset by higher costs, has resulted in increased cash gross margin and Adj. EBITDA."
Seeing an "extended outlook in achieving full-cycle profitability," Mr. Foscolos said he's "choosing to move to the sidelines" and downgrading the stock with a target price of $1.80, falling from $2.25. The average on the Street is $1.50.
=====
Mercer International Inc. (MERC-Q, MERC.U-T) now possesses “an investor’s trifecta” of a record quarter, dividend increase and share buyback, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn.
He raised his target price for the Vancouver-based lumber producer following the release of better-than-anticipated first-quarter results and a 10-per-cent dividend raise.
Mr. Quinn is also seeing early signs of a recovery in Chinese demand.
"During Q1, economic uncertainty, rising pulp inventories, and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute pushed the average NBSK prices in China down 12 per cent quarter-over-quarter," said Mr. Quinn. "Weakness in China flowed through to Europe and the U.S.. While Mercer believes that the Chinese market price is near its bottom, Q2 is expected to be flat to slightly negative as inventories continue to shift. For the second half of the year, management expects pricing to improve due to economic growth in China, mill conversions to dissolving pulp and the fall maintenance schedule. Beyond 2019, growth in demand, combined with limited capacity adds, is expected to exert upward pressure on pricing."
With an "outperform" rating, he raised his target to US$22 from US$18. The average is US$24.60.
"An improved outlook for pulp markets combined with Mercer's high-performing pulp mills form the foundation for our Outperform rating," the analyst said. "We expect Mercer to generate significant free cash flow with its mills already well capitalized, and while the significant pulp industry capacity additions over the past few years remain a concern, they have not been as much of a headwind as previously expected.
"MERC has significant leverage to higher NBSK prices and we believe the company is well positioned to serve China's growing pulp needs in the medium to long term."
=====
A pair of equity analysts lowered their ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) following the release of weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Friday.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" with a $10 target, sliding from $14. The average on the Street is $13.06.
Cormark Securities' Maggie Macdougall moved it to "market perform" from "speculative buy" with a $12 target, falling from $14.50.
Elsewhere, AltaCorp Capital's Chris Murray kept a "sector perform" rating while lowering his target to $15 from $18.
Mr. Murray said: “We appreciate that management continues to work on a number of initiatives given its short tenure, which on their face appear reasonable in their outlook. However, given the Company’s history and recent trading, we believe that taking a cautious approach and waiting for additional information is the correct stance for fundamental investors as is could continue to take until year-end to see improvement materialize.”
=====
Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston sees A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund’s (AW.UN-T) “menu innovation momentum” continuing in the second quarter, leading her to raise her same-store sales growth expectation for the fast food chain.
“AW.UN has continued to post above average SSSG as well as net new store growth,” she said. “Along the way, the company has grown royalty pool revenue and passed along multiple distribution increases to the fund holders. A&W units continue to trade at a premium to both the restaurant royalties and the other restaurants in our coverage universe, which reflects these consistent results and the opportunity for future distribution increases. However, we believe that much of these factors are already reflected in the unit price and we therefore remain Hold rated.”
Ms. Johnston now expects SSSG of 10 per cent in the second quarter, rising from 5 per cent. However, she maintained her 3-per-cent full-year expectation, pointing to more “difficult” comparables in the second half of the year.
With a “hold” rating, her target jumped to $45 to match the current consensus (from $38).
=====
Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA-Q) US$2.4-billion capital raise was “surely needed,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak, who thinks it “could have been done earlier from a greater position of strength.”
“This should fund what we expect to be a continued cash burn, another $760-million 2Q-4Q19 and $640-million in 2020 as well as the $566-million SolarCity converts due November 2019,” he said.
“Tesla only generated meaningful cash in 2H18 when the company worked their way through pent-up demand for the Model 3 with the richest mix of that model the company is likely to ever see. They also saw very strong demand for Model S/X ahead of halving of the U.S. federal income tax credit. But pricing and mix wane from there. The company burned $920-million in FCF in 1Q19 as Model S/X/3 volumes all fell sequentially. The company also guided a loss in 2Q19 despite guiding deliveries to 90-100k in the quarter which shows the struggles with turning a profit. We remain below guidance for 2Q19 deliveries (87.6k, unchanged – we will review later in quarter) and 2019 deliveries at ~322k vs. guidance of 360-400k.”
Mr. Spak also suggested Tesla is starting to pivot its investment case narrative toward robo-taxis, noting: “We believe that the timeline for robo-taxis is much further out than TSLA has indicated and will consume capital. Commentary from Autonomy Day suggested that the best thing TSLA can do is get as many vehicles on the road as possible since they can become robo-taxis. However, real consumer demand is needed to sell the vehicle today. We believe accessing higher levels of demand requires further price cuts which further dent profitability. The narrative shift to robo-taxis (including claims that Tesla’s are appreciating assets) has us incrementally concerned.”
After updating his financial model to account for the capital raise as well as “worse” than anticipated auto gross margins, Mr. Spak lowered his target for Tesla shares to US$190 from US$200 with an “underperform” rating (unchanged). The average on the Street is US$300.27.
=====
Following a “challenging” first-quarter operational update that saw production and cash flow fall short of his forecast, CIBC World Markets analyst Jamie Kubik lowered Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral.”
“Management also announced its dividend will be eliminated, which is likely seen as an overdue event given balance sheet constraints,” said Mr. Kubik. “The future operations note included within the company’s financial statements also carries concern in our view, as these are never injected into disclosure without considerable care. Our prior estimates indicated BNP would be treading close to its covenants by mid-2020; however, management indicated a potential breach could occur within the next 12 months, and it intends to seek covenant relief from its creditors (with optimism that it will be granted).
“While it is early in this process, and we are never fans of rating revisions around what could be market troughs, we feel it is prudent to take a more cautious stance until better visibility emerges around the company’s liquidity, and move our rating.”
His target fell to $1 from $1.50, which falls short of the $1.33 average.
=====
In other analyst actions:
TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart downgraded Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) to “buy” from “action list buy” with a target of $20, falling from $21 but above the $19.40 average.
GMP analyst David Steward initiated coverage of North American Palladium Ltd. (PDL-T) with a “buy” rating and $19 target.