Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Calling it “a small cap hidden gem in the utility & power sector,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Jeremy Rosenfield thinks AltaGas Canada Inc.'s (ACI-T) “large valuation gap appears unwarranted,” leading him to upgrade his rating for its stock.
"We believe that ACI trades at a relative discount to larger cap regulated utility peers (e.g., almost 14 times FY2E P/E compared with 17 times for peers, on average)," he said. "In addition, we believe that ACI’s high-quality renewable power assets are relatively undervalued compared to recent market precedents (i.e., they could be worth $12.00/share, standalone, based on recent precedents)."
Mr. Rosenfield made the move in response to recent investor meetings with the Calgary-based company, which led him to tout its growth outlook and longer-term upside.
"ACI’s five-year $330-million capital investment plan (2019-23E) is expected to drive 4-6-per-cent average annual organic rate base growth within its regulated utility
segment; we expect this to translate into commensurate 4-6-per-cent average annual EPS [earnings per share] and FFO [funds from operations] growth, and similar dividend growth over the forecast period (2019-23)," said Mr. Rosenfield.
"ACI highlighted progress toward the eventual reactivation of existing capacity on the PNG gas system, associated with potential increased natural gas transportation out of the Montney region and into Kitimat and Price Rupert to serve smallscale natural gas export terminals. Regulatory filings (expected shortly) could lead to binding agreements, underpinning a potentially material investment for ACI relative to current rate base. We expect further updates over the course of the year."
Moving the stock to "buy" from "hold," Mr. Rosenfield hiked his target to $24 from $18. The average on the Street is currently $21.90, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
"Overall, we continue to view ACI as a defensive Canadian small cap utility and power play, with (1) a unique mix of regulated utility and contracted renewable power assets, (2) healthy EPS and FFO/share growth (4-6 per cent per year, CAGR 2018-23), (3) attractive income characteristics (4.5-per-cent yield, 65-75-per-cent EPS payout), and (4) additional potential upside from PNG reactivation/expansion opportunities in the future. With the attractive upside to our revised price target, we are upgrading ACI," he said.
=====
A pair of equity analysts raised their ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) on Monday.
Raymond James’ Brian MacArthur moved the stock to “outperform” from “market perform” after a recent tours of the company’s Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Oksut project in Turkey.
He said the Kumtor trip highlighted potential upside.
"The current LOM [life-of-mine] plan forecasts production ending in 2026 with production dropping substantially from the annual level of about 500,000 ounces post 2023," said Mr. MacArthur. "However, in 2018, CG started an exploration program, which has been extended this year, to target extensions to the Central pit which we believe should increase resources and could ultimately lead to another pushback on the Central Pit. In addition, CG is considering adding 2 tower mills and 2 leaching tanks for under $20-million which could improve recoveries by about 2 per cent. Finally, there is the potential to maintain current throughput of about 18,000 tpd which is higher than the most recent technical reports. We believe the combination of higher throughput, additional resources and higher recoveries could sustain production around 500,000 ounces through 2025 and extend mine life. As a result, we have increased our value for Kumtor."
He added: "While we expect CG to generate strong cash flow and it has good growth, it does have higher jurisdictional risk with Kumtor being about 40 per cent of NAV. CG continues to work with the Kyrgyz Republic to satisfy the conditions precedent to completion of the comprehensive settlement agreement entered into on Sept. 11, 2017 and has further extended the longstop date for satisfaction of all such conditions to July 31, 2019."
Mr. McArthur raised his target to $10 from $9, which is the current average on the Street.
“Centerra operates 2 cornerstone assets—Mt Milligan & Kumtor — which offer investors exposure to gold and copper, while generating solid CF,” he said. “Centerra also has a flexible balance sheet to support its robust project pipeline (Öksüt, Kemess, Hardrock) led by Öksüt which could increase production meaningfully in 2020E. In addition, the company owns 3 molybdenum assets, which offer optionality on molybdenum prices and may be sold to surface value. Further, Centerra trades at a discount to the intermediate peer group.”
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets’ Bryce Adams upgraded it to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $10.50 target, rising from $9.
=====
As Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) “continues to execute of their strategy,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sam Crittenden thinks its shares can re-rate, particularly of macro sentiment brightens.
"The fundamentals for both the company and its key commodities remain solid; however, fears over global growth seem to be keeping the incremental buyers on the sidelines for now," said Mr. Crittenden in a research note released Monday
Believing Vancouver-based metals and mining company is turing "strong" free cash flow into shareholder returns, he said: "We forecast $2.3-billion of FCF in 2020 and $1.7-billion in 2021 implying a yield of 15 per cent and 10 per cent. This would be sufficient to match the type of total payouts made by peers. We understand Teck's reluctance to increase the base dividend given the commodity volatility; however, as these discretionary buybacks become more regular, it can help demonstrate their commitment to capital returns.
"While providing copper growth: With the $2.5-billion project debt and $1.5B contributed by Sumitomo, Teck's remaining equity contribution is $700-million to the QB2 $4.7-billion capex. This provides Teck with meaningful copper growth without a significant equity investment. It also provides a more balanced EBITDA split by 2023. Teck could also look to advance or monetize Zafranal or San Nicolas this year following updated economic studies. We value Zafranal at $672-million and San Nicolas at
$322-million and a transaction could crystallize this value."
Mr. Crittenden maintained an "outperform" rating and $45 target for Teck shares. The average is currently $40.62.
"Teck is trading at 3.8 times 2020 EBITDA which is a discount to global diversified peers at 5.6 times 2020 EBITDA," the analyst said. "We believe this is because investors may be more focused on iron ore vs. met coal and a size/ liquidity premium but also because of strong shareholder returns. The diversified miners are focused on value over volume and returning meaningful capital to investors (average dividend yield 6 per cent). Teck's $600-million buyback and not proceeding with the Mackenzie Redcap expansion show they are committed to followig a similar script which can help drive a better multiple, in our view."
=====
Waste Management Inc. (WM-N) is “uniquely positioned to capitalize on evolving trends,” said RBC Dominion Securities Derek Spronck, who raised his rating for the large-cap stock to “outperform” from “sector perform.”
"What sets Waste Management apart from its peers is its industry leading scale," he said. "At the New York Investor Day [on Thursday], we heard how management was leveraging this scale and vertically integrated asset base to deliver: 1) industry leading organic growth rates; 2) corporate partnership opportunities and growing brand equity; 3) investments in more novel technologies and potential first mover advantages; and 4) out-sized acquisitions and/or investments in new product categories. Accordingly, we see WM's scale as a key investment differentiation and part of the long-term value proposition for investors.
"At its core, Waste Management is focused on industry basics, or extracting value out of the waste stream and turning it into sustainable free cash flow. However, management is positioning the company to capitalize on evolving trends - both from an industry and societal perspective. Management is focusing investments and expansion in high growth urban markets leading to industry leading organic growth rates. Management is also focused on sustainability efforts through investments in near-zero emission fleets, next-gen recycling facilities, and renewable energy plants - which are attracting a younger (and lower cost) workforce, growing national partnerships, and increased brand equity."
Mr. Spronck pointed to the Houston-based company's "first mover advantage" through digital innovations, usage of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and lab and venture capital investments.
Calling it an "industry titan," he raised his target for the stock to US$125 from US$113. The average is US$116.09.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Eight Capital initiated coverage of Ianthus Capital Holdings Inc. (IAN-CN) with a “buy” rating and $12 target. The average on the Street is $12.14.
It also initiated coverage of Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN) with a “buy” rating and $20 target, which falls 25 cents short of the consensus, and Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. (CNNX-CN) with a “buy” rating and $3 target, which is lower than the $4.13 average.
