Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Credit Suisse downgraded American Airlines (AAL-Q) due to risks related to labour issues and the 737 MAX grounding.
Credit Suisse downgraded American Airlines to “underperform” from “market perform” and sees the biggest risks to AAL’s earnings estimates are “driven by two primary (and mounting) headwinds: 1) the 737 MAX grounding; and 2) the ongoing mechanics labour dispute. While these issues may be transient, they add to an already-challenged 2019 cost outlook and unfortunately mask some of the progress that AAL is making on the commercial front this year.”
Analyst Jose Caiado lowered his target price to US$30 from US$32, and his revised 2019 EPS estimate, “which still excludes incremental downside from a potential new labour contract, is now about 8 per cent below Street. Risks include Fed rate cuts and a decline in fuel prices.” The median target price is US$41, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
Mr. Caiado expects that the grounding of the 737 MAX airplanes will likely continue into the fourth quarter and that could help non-MAX operators including Delta Airlines (DAL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Alaska Air Group (ALK).
He upgraded JetBlue (JBLU-Q) to “neutral” from “sell” due to strength in summer leisure travel and its manageable 2020 expectations.
“By all accounts, peak domestic leisure demand has been robust (JBLU, ALK and LUV all raised Q2 guidance in June), and the pockets of weakness that weighed on Q1 (e.g. transcon, FL->Caribbean) appear to have stabilized. Meanwhile, JBLU continues to execute on its cost program and is on track to roll out new revenue initiatives by year end. Another concern of ours had been the risks to achieving JBLU’s 2020 EPS target of US$2.50-US$3 (CSe US$2.34), but considering that the buyside already expects JBLU to fall short, the bear case is becoming harder to advocate. Our target price rises to US$19 (from US$16). Risks include fuel price volatility and failure to deliver on new revenue initiatives.”
The median target price is US$20, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
“News emerged two weeks ago that the aircraft type may remain grounded until late 2019 (vs. the previous expectation of ‘late summer’) as new flight-control issues uncovered during simulated testing are remediated. Airline investors, perennially worried about elevated levels of domestic supply, seemed to welcome the latest delay, reasoning that an extended grounding amounts to ‘forced’ capacity cuts that will keep supply in check for a while longer and boost pricing. We lower our consolidated 2019 industry capacity growth forecast to 3.4 per cent from 4.0 per cent (and vs. industry growth of about 4.6 per cent in 2018). We expect the primary beneficiaries of these forced capacity cuts to be the non-MAX operators (DAL, SAVE, JBLU, ALK) – as evidenced by the 2.3 percentage point year over year increase in DAL’s Q2 domestic load factor, which contributed to a solid revenue beat” the analyst said.
Credit Suisse lowered its estimates for Husky Energy (HSE-T) but kept its neutral rating on the stock.
Analyst Manav Gupta also cut his price target to $18 from $21. The median is $17.50.
“We are adjusting HSE’s 2Q19 CFPS [cash flow per share] estimate to $0.90 from $1.03 vs. consensus of $1.06. This is a heavy turnaround quarter for HSE in both the upstream and downstream segments that is impacting volumes and cash flows and resulting in negative estimates revisions,” he said.
“Within Upstream, we expect E&P [exploration and production] net earnings of $8-million in 2Q19 vs. $2-million in 1Q19 and $158-million in 2Q18. We expect upstream volumes of about 278kb/d [thousand barrels per day] vs. approximately 285kb/d in 1Q19, down quarter over quarter due to planned maintenance. Within Upstream, we expect I&M net earnings of about $108-million in 2Q19 vs. $123-million in 1Q19,” he said.
“Within Downstream, we expect Upgrading net earnings of $54-million in 2Q19 vs. $44-million in 1Q19. Wider differentials will be a sequential tailwind for the Upgrading segment. Within Downstream, we expect Canada Refined products net earnings of $3-million in 2Q19 vs. $22-million in 1Q19 and $32-million in 2Q18. Within Downstream, we expect U.S. R&M [repair and maintenance] net earnings of $139-million in 2Q19 vs. $172-million in 1Q19 (about $100-million FIFO [fly in fly out]) and $115-million in 2Q18. Higher cracks quarter over quarter are offset by lower throughput and no benefit from FIFO,” he said.
“Our revised $18 target price (from $21) is based on SOTP [sum-of-the-parts analysis] : 5.0 times EBIDAX [earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization and exploration] multiple on our $2.5-billion CY19 E&P, 5.5 times on our $0.6-billion CY19 I&M EBIDAX, 5.0 times EBIDAX multiple on our total downstream of $1.5-billion CY19, less corporate expenses and debt, which equates to $18 per share,” he said.
Other analyst actions:
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd: J.P. Morgan raises target price to $68 from $65
Franco-Nevada Corp: J.P. Morgan raises target price to $110 from $97.5
Rogers Communications Inc: J.P. Morgan cuts rating to “underweight” from “neutral”