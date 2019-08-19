Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Following a “mixed” second-quarter earnings season for TSX-listed junior gold producers in his coverage universe, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo said his top pick remains Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T).
"Q2 saw mixed results in the junior producer space, with PG and TMR having soft quarters, Argonaut slightly off the mark and Wesdome massively outperforming on grade," he said in a research note released Monday. "With an average realized gold price of $1,309/oz, companies did not fully benefit from the recent notable rise in the gold price. We point out Premier Gold Mines and Argonaut Gold as the biggest beneficiaries of the recent move upward in gold. Both companies' current operations are higher cost and thus demonstrate more leverage to the gold price."
Mr. Gallo raised his operating net asset value per share projection for Thunder Bay-based Premier Gold, saying he's "encouraged" by recent drilling at San Martin and Margarita at the company’s Mercedes project in northern Mexico.
“More exploration results and South Arturo production are the two major themes and potential key catalysts we see for Premier Gold going forward,” he said. “The recent discoveries at Mercedes along trend of Lupita have been yielding higher than resource grades through initial drilling. The company plans to shift its exploration focus to this region to test the near=term potential of these new targets. In Nevada, production is supposed to be ramping at South Arturo. In our view, Q3 should give us a preview of first processing from the El Nino underground. With its top-tier development pipeline and presence in Nevada, does Premier Gold shift into the takeout cross-hairs of a larger company?”
He kept a “buy” rating and “top pick” designation for Premier Gold shares and raised his target to $5 from $4.50. The average on the Street is $3.69.
He also raised his target for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T, “buy”) to $3.75 from $3.50 (versus a $3.54 average) and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T, “hold”) to $7.25 from $6.25 (versus $6.83).
Mr. Gallo maintained a “speculative buy” rating and $8.50 target for Tmac Resources Inc. (TMR-T). The average is $8.13.
=====
Corteva Inc. (CTVA-N) was “hit with a confluence of negative factors in 2019, creating downward earnings revisions after it was spun out of DuPont,” according to Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar.
However, feeling 2020 should be "better," Mr. Juvekar raised agricultural chemical and seed company to "buy" from "neutral."
The analyst pointed to several variables that has hurt its financial performance thus far this year. They include: over US$500-million in separation costs from DuPoint; uncertainty surrounding agricultural trading stemming from the U.S.-China dispute, which also delayed the approval of several productions and a wet spring in the U.S. Midwest.
"Following the company's CFO presentation on 8/15, we see a positive path forward for Corteva going into 2H19 and 2020," he said.
"Going forward: 1) Corteva has several products in the pipeline such as Enlist E3 soybean, which could be on 10 per cent of U.S. soy acres next year; 2) CTVA is seeing strong growth outside the U.S., particularly in LatAm and China; and 3) CTVA has initiated multiple productivity programs as a new company on top of merger-related synergies that are expected to drive EBITDA higher by $230-million in 2020."
After raising his 2020 EBITDA expectation, Mr. Juvekar increased his target to US$34.50 from US$34. The average on the Street is US$32.95.
“Ag is our new theme and we are now recommending all five of the Ag stocks in our coverage as we deemphasize petchem names,” he said.
=====
Analysts at H.C. Wainwright & Co. think macroeconomic improvements related to precious metals are "increasingly evident" in the market.
That led the firm to raise its long-term gold price assumption to US$1,500 per ounce from US$1,3000 and its long-term silver projection to US$17.50 per ounce from US$15.
“Various U.S. treasury yields have dropped to record lows, while a growing number of Government bonds around the globe have ever-increasing negative yields,” the firm said. "Given the ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions with China amid fears of a global slowdown, this trend seems unlikely to change in the short-term. Gold has accordingly stepped into its role as a safe haven asset amid fears of an upcoming recession. This overall economic and political uncertainty has caused gold spot prices to increase by roughly $240 (19 per cent) to about $1,520 per ounce (oz) since the beginning of the year, while silver has increased by approximately $1.70 (11 per cent) to $17.10/oz, over the same period.
“These prices are also in-line with the values firms are likely to receive if they decided to hedge some of their production. We acknowledge the possibility for short- and mid-term price fluctuations, especially as the Federal Reserve weighs the option of increasingly aggressive interest rate cuts before year-end. Additionally,any significant resolution regarding the ongoing trade issues with China could drive precious metal prices lower given lowered perceived market risks. We have applied our revised precious metal price deck to all relevant companies within our coverage universe.”
With the changes, analysts raised their targets for several stocks, including:
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T, “buy”) to $11.50 from $8. Average: $13.70.
“Despite the pending temporary halt of operations at La Parrilla, we continue to be impressed with production improvements at San Dimas, which provided 55 per cent of the firm’s revenue during 2Q19,” said Heiko Ihle. “Lastly, we reiterate our belief that the improving precious metals pricing environment is likely to meaningfully improve the firm’s 3Q19 and 2H19.”
Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T, “buy”) to $2.20 from $1.60. Average: $1.73.
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T, “buy”) to $22 from $16.50. Average: $17.19.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T, “buy”) to $18.50 from $16.50. Average: $20.28.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T, “buy”) to $3 from $2.50. Average: $1.55.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T, “buy”) to $4.25 from $3. Average: $3.46.
=====
In other analyst actions:
RBC Dominion Securities raised Boardwalk REIT (BEI-UN-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a target of $51, rising from $49. The average target on the Street is $49.76.
Credit Suisse upgraded Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T) to “outperform” from “neutral” with a $44 target, up from $40. The average is $38.75.
The firm also raised Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) to “outperform” from “neutral” with a $27 target, rising from $24. The current average is $23.71.