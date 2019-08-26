Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) signed a strategic agreement with Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Amazon.com.ca, Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners has raised its target price on the stock.
“Cargojet is a key air cargo carrier for Amazon’s middle mile transportation in Canada and we believe today AMZN represents roughly 15 per cent of direct and indirect CJT revenue. This agreement is in conjunction with Amazon’s and Cargojet’s existing commercial agreement for overnight air cargo services and charters and to incentivize growth in Amazon’s utilization of those services to support fast delivery for Amazon customers in Canada,” said Echelon.
“Under the new strategic agreement, Cargojet will issue warrants to Amazon to purchase variable voting shares that will vest based on the achievement of commercial milestones related to Amazon’s business with Cargojet. Cargojet expects the agreement to generate additional revenue growth and be meaningfully accretive to Cargojet’s earnings and cash flows over time. Growth in e-commerce and recent industry announcements for even faster deliveries as well as seven days-a-week deliveries will drive Cargojet to further strengthen its premium domestic network – the company currently operates six days/week for its core overnight business and notes it does not need another aircraft to expand to seven days/week; margin torque associated with this move when ready would be notable,” said Echelon.
Echelon kept its “buy” rating on Cargojet and raised its discounted cash flow target to $130 from $120.
“Our $130 PT values CJT on a 2020 [enterprise value] EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] and Price/Cash Flow of 4.2x/13.4x/14.4x, respectively, versus its U.S. based peers average of 3.7x/10.9x/10.7x and Amazon at 2.8x/17.5x/18.0x, respectively. We believe as Amazon growth in Canada accelerates, CJT will directly benefit and thus so should its valuation better reflect that.”
**
Desjardins has reinstated coverage of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) following the completion of the company’s recent equity financing.
“The financing puts Osisko in a comfortable position to advance the Windfall project and undertake additional exploration. The company has increased the Windfall exploration program by another 200,000 metres. It has discovered four new extensive zones of mineralization that could contribute further upside to the already sizeable existing Windfall resource of ~3.1moz [about 3.1 million ounces],” said analyst Raj Ray.
“New discoveries at Windfall include (starting with most recent) the Triple Lynx, Windfall North, the Lynx depth extension and the Triple 8 zone. Given the recent exploration successes, the company announced a 200,000-metre expansion of its exploration program (now 1,000,000 metres) and it expects some of these zones to contribute to a larger resource later this year,” he said.
“The high-grade, near-surface Lynx corridor is strategically important for a potential future mine plan. Therefore, it has been a priority drill target and led to a new resource (1.08moz at 8.97g/t) late last year, which was [about] 28 per cent larger and had a [approximately] 20 per cent higher grade. Importantly, the positive grade reconciliation at Lynx could serve as a bellwether for the remaining mineralized corridors at Windfall given positive infill drill results to date,” he said.
“At the end of 2Q19, Osisko had cash of $32-million and another $44.9-million in taxes receivable. With gross proceeds of $44.5-million from the recently completed financing, Osisko is well funded to carry out planned exploration and complete a feasibility study expected in 2020.”
He resumed coverage with a rating of “buy-speculative” and a target price of $4.50, which is based on 1.00 times its base-case NAVPS [net asset value per share] of $4.50.
**
CIBC initiated coverage of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL-Q) saying its “ ‘craft at scale’ strategy likely presents a cultivation advantage versus competitors, and the company’s accelerated rampup combined with a quality management team put the company on solid footing."
The stock’s valuation places it as the sixth most valuable cannabis producer “ahead of peers that have reached more de-risking milestones, including nationwide distribution agreements, consumer awareness, and meaningful market share,” said analyst John Zamparo.
He initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a price target of US$11.
“Sundial’s strengths include management with a strong background in adjacent industries and a focus on cannabis as a CPG item, with similar strategies employed for shelf space attainment, brand management and customer loyalty. Furthermore, its primary cultivation facility is first-rate and its Q2 revenue performance ($19-million) was impressive,” he said.
"Execution risk exists across the cannabis space, but is particularly relevant at Sundial, in our view, as the company has little by way of a performance track record. Furthermore, SNDL’s cultivation advantage may be narrowing, as we estimate current market capacity of 330,000 kg/year grows to >1 million kg/year by 2020, enough to serve the entire Canadian market," he said.
“Our concerns are a lack of differentiation and required execution in both North America and the U.K. Our estimates assume a rapid ramp: our 2020E $348-million Canadian sales forecast implies ~14 per cent market share (including wholesale). However, the stock appears to already reflect this performance, leaving little room for upside, in our view.”
“For ease of comparability, we approach the entire cannabis space using EV/sales multiples as companies build brands and establish supply chains. In our valuation, Sundial earns a 4.5x multiple applied to F2020E revenues, +35 per cent versus the median of the larger/mid-sized Canadian producers, leading to our US$11 price target.”
**