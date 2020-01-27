Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, trimmed his 12-month price target on Bank of Nova Scotia shares to $76 from $78 previously, reflecting slightly lower earnings expectations after the bank sold some assets.
The analyst now expects that the bank will report a “core” profit of $7.28 per share in fiscal 2020, down from a previous estimate of $7.45 per share. He also lowered his 2021 earnings expectation, to $7.78 per share, down from $7.95 per share.
Last year, Scotiabank announced that it was reduce its 49-per-cent stake in Thanachart Bank Public Company Ltd., a Thailand-based lender. Mr. Mihelic had previously estimated that the divestment would reduce Scotiabank’s 2020 earnings for its international banking division by about $200-million. With other divestments, though, the analyst has raised this estimate to $500-million in lost earnings.
“While the bank reaffirmed their medium-term objectives, management expects 2020 EPS growth to be in the ~2% range in light of recent divestitures. However, the bank reaffirmed its medium-term objectives and management commented that they are confident the bank can meet these objectives,” Mr. Mihelic said in a note.
He maintained a “sector perform” recommendation on the stock.
IA Securities analyst Brad Sturges nudged up his price target on Dream Industrial REIT to $15, up from $14.75 previously, after the real estate investment trust announced last week that it has agreed to acquire or in negotiations to acquire 37 industrial properties in the Netherlands and Germany.
“Looking forward, expectations for increasing European e-commerce penetration, which remains below North American levels, combined with further population growth, land constraints, and limited new supply of suitable product across Europe may support improving rent growth prospects for European industrial real estate in the next several years,” Mr. Sturges said in a note.
His new price target is based on a valuation of 21.5-times estimated 2020 adjusted funds from operations of 70 cents per unit. He maintained a “buy” recommendation.
He noted that the acquisitions total 3.1 million square feet, and feature existing leases with a weighted average lease term of about 5.3 years. The REIT estimates that the current rents on the industrial properties are below forecasted market rents.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor raised his 12-month price target on Quarterhill Inc. to $2.40, up from $1.75 previously, after a San Diego jury ruled on Friday that Apple Inc. must pay the company US$82.5-million in damages for infringing on patents related to wireless communications.
However, Mr. Taylor maintained a “hold” recommendation on Quarterhill’s stock.
“We believe the share price had already priced in this award to some degree but expect the stock will react positively again on Monday as the amount is confirmed,” he said in a note released before the start of trading.
In late morning activity in Toronto (the shares also trade on the Nasdaq exchange), the shares were up 7.9 per cent, to $2.04.
The ruling on Friday is the result of a retrial. In 2018, a jury ruled in favour of Quarterhill, and awarded the company $145-million in damages.
“Given that Apple has already appealed this suit, we believe this number represents a firm value. In addition to the immediate boost to the company’s already significant cash position, we think that this win validates the quality of WiLAN’s patent portfolio which has also recently been effective in cases against LG and several Canadian telecom service providers (Rogers, TELUS and Bell) late last year. We understand that there remains opportunity to further monetize these patents with respect to newer iPhone models,” Mr. Taylor said in a note.
He estimates that Quarterhill has a cash horde of about US$139-million, or $1.54 (Canadian) per share, with little debt – but it’s not yet clear how the company will use its money given its lack of top leadership right now.
“Quarterhill remains without a CEO after previous CEO Doug Parker resigned in early October. The company has been actively searching for a replacement but the timing for selection remains uncertain. Until the company’s leadership team is solidified, we think that material near-term capital deployment is unlikely,” Mr. Taylor said.
