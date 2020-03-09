Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Equity analysts at Raymond James made a series of “tactical” downgrades to intermediate oil and gas producers on Monday in response to the sudden plunge in crude oil prices precipitated by Saudi Arabia.
“To say the least, it’s been an eventful 72 hours,” said analysts Chris Cox and Jeremy McCrea in a research note. "Crude markets – already grappling with demand concerns relating to COVID-19 – heard echoes of the infamous November 2014 OPEC meeting after Friday’s OPEC+ meeting failed to reach an agreement around an extension and/or deepened production cuts, leaving major producing countries to effectively produce at will come April 1st. Since Friday, the situation has escalated even further, with Saudi Arabia dropping its OfficialSelling Prices (OSPs) for April. While a drop was widely expected heading into the weekend, the magnitude of the drop (US$7-8/bbl to Europe and the U.S. and US$4-6/bbl to Asia) marks the steepest on record dating back to 2004 and sends an unambiguously clear signal of a pending supply war; this has since been further substantiated by media reports of ‘sources’ citing an intention by Saudi Arabia to boost production from 9.7 Mbbl/d to as much as 11 Mbbl/d.
“Suffice to say, the combination of global demand headwinds and a rapidly escalating supply war creates an extremely challenging macro backdrop for the sector.”
The analysts emphasized there's a "considerable amount of uncertainty" remaining, including Saudi Arabia's intended strategy.
“While share prices of oil & gas producers were already facing generational lows, the potential for a sustained period of sub-US$40/bbl oil is almost certainly to result in a flight to (relative) safety within the sector,” they said. “Accordingly, we are making the tactical decision to lower our ratings for all but a very small handful of producers across our coverage universe until more clarity on the macro environment emerges.”
For intermediate producers, the analysts made the following changes:
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $3 target. The average on the Street is $3.50.
Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) to “market perform” from “strong buy” with a $9.50 target. Average: $9.69.
Birchliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to “market perform” from “strong buy” with a $4.50 target. Average: $4.06.
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with an $11.50 target. Average: $12.73.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T) to “market perform” from “strong buy” with a $7.50 target. Average: $6.24.
Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $4.25 target. Average: $4.32.
Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with an $8.50 target. Average: $6.90.
Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $1.50 target. Average: $1.54.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $3.25 target. Average: $3.22.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG-T) to “market perform” from “strong buy” with a $5.50 target. Average: $5.96.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $19 target. Average: $21.50.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) to “market perform” from “strong buy” with a $6.50 target. Average: $6.86.
With junior oil and gas producers, there changes were:
Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $2.50 target. Average: $2.47.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $2.50 target. Average: $2.24.
“We are left with only 5 Outperform-rated E&P stocks after our tactical downgrades: Suncor (SU-TSX), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ-TSX), Tourmaline (TOU-TSX), PrairieSkyRoyalty (PSK-TSX) and Freehold Royalties (FRU-TSX),” they said. “All five names exhibit industry-leading break-even levels, strong balance sheets and, in the cases of SU, CNQ & TOU, could be well positioned to potentially acquire marquee assets at distressed levels – a profitable strategy the last time we saw oil get to these levels. As for the royalty names, the relative lack of operating leverage and strong balance sheets allows these names to weather the coming storm far better than more traditional E&P business models.”
=====
Though he still touts its “continued upside potential,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams lowered Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) on Monday, seeing a “less dramatic disconnect” to its fair value.
“With share appreciation of 19 per cent in the past month (vs 0 per cent for IBB), our bullish thesis around the underappreciated sustainability of the HIV franchise, GILD’s willingness to execute on meaningful BD, and their undervalued pipeline / antiviral prowess is beginning to play out,” he said. “Though we remain less convinced about the potential for success and/or monetization of remdesivir in coronavirus, we still see the upside optionality from the program maintaining GILD’s position as a defensive play in the current volatile market. We expect continued execution on commercial, BD, and pipeline – made even more enticing by the lack of major binary, clinical or regulatory risk – to drive further upside.”
Mr. Abrahams moved the California-based biotech giant to “outperform” from “top pick,” maintaining his target of US$86 per share. The average on the Street is US$73.04.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Patrick Bryden raised Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform”
CIBC World Markets analyst David Popowich cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a target of $12, down from $25. The average is $20.75.
National Bank Financial analyst Don DeMarco lowered TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform”
