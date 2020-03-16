Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos said he remains concerned about the impact of pricing concessions on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) stemming from attempts to secure work programs.
In the wake of the release of fourth-quarter financial results last week, which feature in-line EBITDA but weaker-than-anticipated revenue, Mr. Foscolos lowered his financial projections for the Calgary-based oilfield service company on Monday.
"Moving forward, we will be maintaining focus on the company’s compliance with its rolling covenant funded debt/EBITDA ratio, and we remain very cautious," he said. "Unless there is a quick turnaround, it is clear to us that an equity cure will be required. An equity cure introduces another level of uncertainty including the timing, pricing, and likelihood of enactment."
“Currently, we calculate STEP’s funded debt including lease liabilities and net of cash & equivalents at $249-million. Under the Company’s revised covenants as of January 2020, STEP is required to maintain a funded debt/EBITDA ratio below a rolling ratio based on the previous four fiscal quarters. Based on current funded debt, which we forecast will remain at roughly the same level throughout the year, and our projected EBITDA estimates, we anticipate a breach of covenants commencing in H2/20. However, an ‘equity cure,’ which would inject $25-million of equity into the Company, will keep it from breaching its covenants given our bearish projections.”
However, despite those worries, Mr. Foscolos raised his rating for STEP on Monday to "hold" from "sell" based on its "weak" share price, maintaining a 50-cent target price. The average on the Street is $1.53.
Meanwhile, RBC Dominion Securities lowered its rating to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a 60-cent target, down from $1.75.
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Foscolos said High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) has the balance sheet “to survive,” despite uncertainty surrounding drilling activity in Papua New Guinea and a drop in Western Canadian activity.
“HWO’s Q4/19 results were below our expectations mostly on margin,” the analyst said. “The work program on the one remaining drilling location in PNG is set to expire after Q2/20, with limited visibility for renewal as activity in the region continues to be suppressed amidst geopolitical issues. Recent macro developments in oil & gas markets are most likely to weigh on the Company’s North American operations. HWO will be maintaining a laser focus on expenses and cash flow in order to stay cash flow neutral, but in our view, the current dividend appears aggressive.”
Maintaining a “hold” rating for its stock, he lowered his target to $1 from $1.50 alongside a drop in his financial projections for both 2020 and 2021. The average on the Street is $2.22.
Mr. Foscolos maintained a “speculative buy” rating and $1.75 target for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T). The average is $3.04.
“CEU’s Q4/19 results beat estimates, which we primarily attribute to relative strength in its U.S. businesses,” he said. “Based on the financial results and conference call we have made minor adjustments to our previous model leaving EBITDA for 2020 essentially unchanged. We believe the dividend reduction, projected working capital unwind, and extended debt maturity add further layers of cushion for investors. Finally, based on Friday’s closing price CEU is trading below tangible book value. Despite all the macro uncertainty and Friday’s negative market reaction we conclude that CEU will survive this downturn.”
=====
In a research report released Monday assessing the impact of the coronavirus-related slowdown on the Industrial Products sector, National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev raised his rating for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T), seeing its downside “largely realized” after a share price drop of almost 20 per cent since November 2019 and pointing out 80 per cent of its sales take place online.
Moving its stock to “sector perform” from “underperform,” he lowered his target to US$35 from US$37. The average is US$40.21.
On the sector as a whole, Mr. Sytchev said: “Recent volatility is opening up some opportunities when one could be buying a good business at a good price. The big question also pertains to what could be a catalyst to finding a floor; monetary intervention, drop in registered virus cases, incremental fiscal spending announcements? We also do not think that this is a 2008 situation where hell freezes over (one can, of course, disagree with that assessment). Why? China’s industrial activity levels are already back to 90 per cent-plus run rate (supported by multiple announcements and conversations with management teams that have Chinese suppliers), providing a blueprint on how the crisis might be unfolding in other parts of the world. There is also another big difference vs. 2008; back then we had lots of long-term uncertainty (hence significant multiple contraction made sense); now, there is a lot of short-term uncertainty, but assuming governments behave like adults (similar to what we have seen in China), we should be over the demand hump in three to five months.”
However, Mr. Sytchev did lower his financial expectations for companies in his coverage universe, leading to several target price changes. They were:
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T, “outperform”) to $20.50 from $24.50. Average:$23.58.
- Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T, “underperform”) to 60 cents from $1.20. Average: $1.78.
- Finning International Inc. (FTT-T, “outperform”) to $24 from $28. Average: $24.50.
- Stelco Inc. (STLC-T, “sector perform”) to $8 from $10. Average: $11.45.
He maintained an “outperform” rating and $46 target (versus $46.80 consensus) for Stantec Inc. (STN-T) and an “outperform” rating and $22.50 target (versus $24.25) for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T).
“Investors are still paying up for quality such as WSP / STN as both companies are still 36 per cent and 30 per cent above the recession NAVs (SNC/IBG, on the other hand, impute a recession scenario),” he said. “Toromont (another Tier 1 asset) also still sports a 29 per cent premium vs. an outright slowdown (caveat being strong FCF pickup during a downturn). RBA is almost on the cusp of a hypothetical recession scenario while FTT is already below a worst-case outcome (unless Chilean unrests explode again). ARE /BDT/NOA are already discounting a recession. ATA is 23 per cent above, which makes sense given the company’s Healthcare skew (55 per cent of topline). SJ is viewed defensively (hence why the premium still sustains). SOX/STLC /ACQ are likely to succumb to additional pressure in case of a material macro slowdown.”
=====
Seeing its e-commerce growth remaining “strong” and expecting a “material” increase in air cargo demand once the Chinese market stabilizes, AltaCorp Capital Chris Murray raised his rating for Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) on Monday, seeing its recent share price decline as an “opportune” point to acquire a “quality” growth at a reasonable price (GARP) name.
"With shares of Cargojet coming under pressure alongside broader market selloffs, we are revaluating on stance based on current fundamentals and with a return to target widening to 26.4 per cent, we are moving to an Outperform rating," the analyst said. "We had downgraded shares post Q4/19 earnings as we felt valuations were stretched at our $120.00 price target implying limited returns. However, we believe the recent sell-off does not reflect underlying fundamentals including the Company’s unique positioning in the Canadian market and its ties to several e-commerce linked customers. While there remains significant uncertainty and volatility, we believe this also creates an opportunity to acquire shares of a high-quality Company at a discount to recent trading multiples."
In justifying his move, Mr. Murray pointed to a series of recent studies that suggested " increases in e-commerce activity are likely as consumers look to alternate channels as work from home and social distancing measures have been put in place with the experience potentially altering buyer behaviour longer-term driving further adoption."
He added: "As we noted with our Q4/19 report, the Company purchased an additional 767-300 from Air Canada at what it believes to be an attractive price, which management initially expected to use for parts but ultimately decided to convert to a spare freighter aircraft that the Company can use for additional charter opportunities and the expansion of new routes given that all of its current aircraft are being deployed. Management had indicated it expects a material increase in demand once the Chinese market normalizes."
Moving the Mississauga-based company to “outperform” from “sector perform,” Mr. Murray maintained a $120 target, which falls 50 cents below the current consensus.
=====
Equity analysts at RBC Dominion Securities lowered its ratings for a series of TSX-listed energy companies on Monday.
Their changes included:
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a 40-cent target, down from $1. The average is $1.04.
- Birchliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a target of $1.50, down from $4. The average is $3.40.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with an 80-cent target, sliding from $2.50. The average is $2.47.
- Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a target price of 80 cents, down from $2.25. The average is $2.04.
- Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a 25-cent target, down from 90 cents. The average is 87 cents.
- NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a target of $1 from $4 previously. The average is $3.82.
Conversely, the firm upgraded Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) to “top pick” from “outperform” with a $21 target, down from $25. The average is $28.42.
=====
Believing it provides “more resiliency to sustained weaker oil price,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Scott Hanold raised ConocoPhillips (COP-N) to “outperform” from “sector perform.”
“ConocoPhillips (COP) is more advantageously positioned to weather the current commodity price environment with a large cash position, low leverage, and a low production decline rate,” he said. “We think lower oil price environment will persist well into 2021 and COP attributes provide a more sustainable model.”
"Based on our conversations, COP is evaluating reduced activity given prevailing commodity prices but plans to proceed in a measured approach. At its 2019 investor day, COP provided a stress test of its 10- year outlook using price decks at $40/bbl-WTI. We think COP proceeds toward a maintenance production plan during 2020/2021 with quicker North America onshore reduction, which tends to be shorter cycle."
Based on the firm's lower commodity price and production outlooks, Mr. Hanold reduced his target for ConocoPhillips shares to US$50 from $73. The average is US$67.40.
His colleague Biraj Borkhataria lowered Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM-N) to “underperform” from “sector perform,” expecting “all levers of the business to be challenged in 2020” and seeing it possess the highest dividend breakeven across his coverage universe.
"ExxonMobil has historically been one of the most successful super-majors at investing through the business cycle and taking advantage of downturns by lowering its cost structure and high-grading its asset base. Unfortunately, its current efforts have been overrun by weaker macro, leaving it in a challenging position," said Mr. Borkhataria.
His target slid to US$40 from US$55. The average ix US$57.10.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to “equal-weight” from “overweight” with a $24 target, down from $52. The average on the Street is $43.30.
Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) to “equal-weight” from “underweight” but cut its target to $55 from $63. The average is $74.15.
The firm also upgraded Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) to “overweight” from “equal-weight” with a $24 target, dropping from $52. The average is $33.05.
Scotiabank Capital analyst Konark Gupta raised both Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” ratings. His target for CP fell to $322 from $345, versus $361.94 consensus, while his CN target slid to $110 from $126, versus $125.65.
National Bank Financial analyst Michael Parkin raised Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a target of $54, rising from $53 but below the $58.50 average.
CIBC World Markets analyst Chris Coupe lowered Invesque Inc. (IVQ-U-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $5.50 target, down from $7.50. The average is currently $6.85.
MORE TO COME