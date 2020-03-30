Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges lowered his rating for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) after it withdrew its 2020 guidance on Friday after the bell due to “the growing economic and operating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Citing the negative near-term impact on the Quebec City-based REIT’s same property net operating income (SP-NOI) outlook, “particularly as it relates to the REIT’s shopping centre properties due to the ownership of enclosed malls that have greater proportion of discretionary retail tenants,” Mr. Struges moved Cominar to “hold” from “buy" on Monday before the bell.
"Like many Canadian landlords, Cominar has received inbound rent deferral requests to start in April from various tenants," he said. "Cominar notes that it expects COVID-19 to have a greater negative impact on its retail shopping centre portfolio (35 per cent of the REIT’s Q4/19 SP-NOI). To offset this impact, Cominar has reduced its construction workforce, and is reviewing other cost deferrals and/or reductions such as tax, energy, maintenance, and staffing."
“Cominar’s previous 2020 organic growth forecast was up 2 per cent to 3 per cent year-over-year (YoY), which assumed further strength YoY in its industrial and office segments, combined with relatively stable contribution from its retail shopping centres YoY. Although the global healthcare crisis continues to rapidly evolve and the potential near-term and longer-term impacts remain unclear, we have initially reduced our 2020 SP-NOI growth expectations to 0 per cent to up 1 per cent YoY, as higher in-place rents psf YoY are now forecasted to be partly offset by lower average physical occupancy rates YoY.”
Mr. Sturges lowered his target for Cominar units to $12.25 from $16.50. The average on the Street is $15.28.
“The COVID-19 virus pandemic could have a negative near-term impact on Cominar’s SP-NOI outlook, particularly as it relates to the REIT’s enclosed shopping centres,” he said. “However, on a medium-term basis, we believe that Cominar could still benefit from its urban exposure, future rent growth in its Montreal and Quebec City industrial facility portfolio, and by unlocking further value at the REIT’s trophy asset in downtown Montreal, Gare Centrale.”
=====
In a separate research note, Mr. Sturges trimmed his target for units of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-X) after announcing last week it has entered into lease agreements with two new tenants for 60,000 square feet of space previously occupied by an industrial tenant at its Richmond, B.C. property.
“In total, Nexus’ sports mall redevelopment project in Richmond, BC, could generate NAV [net asset value] accretion of 25 cents per unit in the next couple of years, when including the REIT’s new expansion plans,” he said. “Nexus is well positioned to withstand any negative near-term COVID-19 virus impact due to its below-average financial leverage and 2020 estimated FD AFFO [fully diluted funds from operations] payout ratios versus its small capitalization commercial REIT peers.”
Keeping a “strong buy” rating, he lowered his target to $2.30 from $2.50. The average is $2.37.
=====
Following the release of in-line fourth-quarter results and “encouraging” outlook, Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay raised his rating for Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A-T), emphasizing its “resilient model and compelling valuation.”
"Management has seen an increase in demand for its products in the retail channel as consumers stock up amid COVID-19 concerns," said Mr. Tremblay. "We see a high likelihood that the opposite trend will materialize in the foodservice channel but note that Lassonde’s sales mix (87-per-cent retail, 13-per-cent foodservice) implies a positive net impact on volume in the near term."
"Even after consumer spending habits normalize (ie the stock-up mentality ends), we view food and beverage as an attractive category during economic downturns. Lassonde is a leading player in fruit juices and specialty foods which has proven its status as a recession-resilient play in the past."
With “positive volume growth outlook and benefits from past selling price increases,” Mr. Tremblay also sees Lassonde’s cost environment becoming environment, which he thinks will help its U.S. business “turn the corner in 2020 in a competitive market.”
Moving the Rougemont, Que.-based company to “buy” from hold," he maintained a $180 target. The average is currently $167.50.
=====
A series of firms initiated coverage of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-N, GFL-T) on Monday after coming off research restriction following its initial public offering.
The Vaughan, Ont.-based waste-management company made its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on March 3.
- Scotia Capital gave it a “sector outperform” rating and US$23 target.
- RBC Dominion Securities pegged it an “outperform” and US$19 target.
- JP Morgan started with an “overweight” rating and US$19 target.
=====
Though he “significantly” cut his 2020 forecast in response to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell raised his rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T/DRTT-Q) due to its “rapid” share price decline.
"DIRTT generally delivers on projects within weeks of an order being finalized, and typically does not manage any appreciable backlog," he said. "So, as we have watched the slowdowns and shutdowns grow in Canada through March, and have more recently started to see shutdowns in parts of the U.S., we expect Q1 results to be only slightly lower than our previous estimates. However, we have a hard time imagining a lot of new orders coming in through at least the beginning of Q2. On the expense side, approximately 80 per cent of COGS is variable, and we expect DIRTT to be aggressive in managing that aspect, plus we expect a similar drop off in SG&A expenses such as travel and entertaining for the immediate future."
“While the severity and extent of this global pandemic is still uncertain, we can imagine that when we finally pass through it, we will likely see an increased focus on preparedness in the healthcare industry, which might further favour DIRTT’s solutions, specifically in the modular concept and the ability to quickly re-task space. Additionally, we could see a lot of other companies re-evaluating the high-density, open-concept work environment, and re-visiting flexible solutions such as DIRTT’s.”
Mr. Linsdell slashed his 2020 earnings per share projection to a 36-cent loss from a 6-cent loss previously. Pointing to the need to be "cautious" moving forward, he lowered his 2021 and 2022 projections to losses of 7 cents and 3 cents, respectively, from a 5-cent loss and nill.
At the same time, he raised his rating to "hold" from "sell" with a target price of $1.40, down from $2. The average is xxx.
“The selloff has brought the share price down to our revised target, and as such, we are upgrading to Hold (from Sell),” said Mr. Linsdell. “We remind investors though that 2020 will likely be a very difficult year for DIRTT. In addition to the challenges that first led us to downgrade our rating to Sell in September 2019 (with the stock now down 80 per cent from that point), a challenging 2020 will mean that each quarterly financial release will highlight just how far business has fallen. As we have highlighted ... there will be opportunities in the year(s) ahead. For now, we still consider this a ‘show me’ story.”
=====
With COVID-19 having weighed on its operations, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Wes Golladay lowered both Marriott International Inc. (MAR-Q) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HIL-N) to “sector perform” ratings from “outperform" on Monday.
However, Mr. Golladay reaffirmed he remains "longterm bullish" on global travel, expecting tourism to grow faster than GDP growth.
“We are incrementally concerned that some owners will struggle to deal with the sharp decline in lodging demand due to COVID-19,” he said. “The combination of limited credit availability and a record decline in RevPAR growth over at least the near term will likely meaningfully impact hotel owners. There is limited information regarding the financial health of the ownership community, but the lodging REITs provide a glimpse into the financial strain that the industry is facing. We are encouraged by the stimulus bill, which should help portions of the ownership community. However, depressed profitability and valuation for the existing owners should limit demand for development starts and we would expect some of the existing under-construction projects to be delayed.”
Mr. Golladay dropped his 2020 earnings per share projections for Marriott to 54 US cents from US$1.66. His 2021 estimate fell to US$1.44 from US$1.83.
"We view MAR as one of the top-tier lodging companies but lower our rating to Sector Perform, as limited visibility for RevPAR growth and incremental financial stress for owners will likely lead to less robust signings/net unit growth, which we view as the key long-term driver of MAR’s growth," he said."
"We are also encouraged by MAR’s efforts to reduce program and service charges that are reimbursed by owners (highlighted on MAR’s special call on March 19). However, depressed profitability and valuation for the existing owners should limit demand for development starts, and we would expect some of the existing under-construction projects to be delayed."
His target for Marriott shares slide to US$97 from US$148. The average is US$117.81.
At the same time, Mr. Golladay lowered his 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton to 58 US cents and US$1.04, respectively, from US$1.11 and US$1.27.
"We model RevPAR declining 47 per cent in 2020 and rebounding 70 per cent in 2021, which equates to negative 10 per cent versus 2019," he said. "We expect the economy will take time to recover, with certain industries under pressure, and consumer sentiment will likely remain below average over the near-term. However, HLT’s portfolio is skewed toward the limited service segment, which we expect to perform better over the near term. We model net unit growth of 2.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent, and 4.9 per cent in ’20, ’21, and ’22."
His target fell to US$78 from US$105. The average is US$98.14.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Scott Macdonald cut Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T) to “sector underperform” from “sector perform” with a 15-cent target, down from $1.75. The average is $1.92.
Mr. Macdonald lowered Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” with a 50-cent target, falling from $1.25 and below the $1.49 average.
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) to “neutral” from “outperform” with a $15 target, down from $20. The average is $18.
TD Securities analyst Craig Hutchison raised Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ-T) to “speculative buy” from “hold” with a target of $3, down from $3.75. The average is $3.90.
