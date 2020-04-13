Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analysts Mark Rothschild and Brendon Abrams see the questions surrounding Canadian real estate investment trusts amid the fallout from the spread of COVID-19 necessitating defensive positioning by investors.
“Canadian REIT unit prices remain well below the highs recorded in February, and many REITs continue to trade at sizable discounts to NAV [net asset value],” he said. "However, there remains significant uncertainty surrounding when the economy can resume functioning fully, and this will have a material impact on the ability of commercial tenants to restore much of their operations and pay rent. In addition, many residential tenants are negatively impacted with either job losses or reduced income.
"Ultimately, it will take a functioning economy for property transactions to resume and to have a clearer view of true cap rates and asset values. While it is premature to predict the full impact on Canadian REIT NAVs and cash flows, clearly the economy has weakened meaningfully, and this will negatively impact fundamentals for all real estate asset classes."
In a research report released Monday, the analysts made a series of rating changes to REITS in their coverage universe, pointing to the current economic environment “and factoring the significant uncertainty relating to the timeline to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
They expect REITS with “low leverage, high asset quality, and/or long-term contractual revenues with creditworthy tenants to continue to outperform over the medium term.”
The analysts raised two REITs to "buy" from "hold" ratings:
Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T) with a $14.50 target, down from $17. The average on the Street is $15.42.
Mr. Rothschild: “We expect Crombie’s necessity-based portfolio, which largely consists of grocery-anchored shopping centres leased to Sobeys (54 per cent of rent), to perform well on a relative basis. This should translate to continued low vacancy levels, given the defensive nature of the REIT’s tenant.”
Killam REIT (KMP.UN-T) with a $21 target, down from $22. Average: $21.35.
Mr. Rothschild: “Killam Apartment REIT derives most of its income from rental apartment properties in Atlantic Canada and Ontario, where fundamentals are largely healthy. While there is likely to be some negative impact on NOI [net operating income] in the near term, demand should remain healthy, and we expect the REIT’s cash flow to prove resilient. Having said that, the pace of rent growth should moderate and this has a negative impact on both our estimates and the REIT’s valuation.”
They lowered three stocks to "hold" from "buy" ratings:
Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) with a target of $14.35, down from $15.75. The average is $14.25.
Mr. Rothschild: “With a portfolio that is primarily leased to Loblaw (56.3 per cent of base rent) on a long-term basis, we expect performance from Choice to be among the most stable in our retail coverage universe in the current environment. Although the REIT has some Alberta exposure (19 per cent of properties), we do not believe these properties will be significantly impacted by the province’s slowing economy as they are generally grocery-anchored retail or food-related distribution centres.”
Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN-T) with a $36.25 target (unchanged). Average: $34.67.
Mr. Abrams: “Northview announced February 20, 2020 that it had agreed to be acquired by Starlight and KingSett for a price that equates to $36.25 per unit. The transaction is scheduled to close by Q3/20, and we continue to believe that it will be completed as planned.”
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) with an $11.25 target, down from $14.75. Average: $13.94.
Mr. Rothschild: “We continue to have a positive view on Summit’s exposure to the Strong GTA and Montreal industrial markets, which represent 43 per cent and 19 per cent of total GLA, respectively. However, in the near term we believe the REIT is somewhat less defensive than other Canadian-listed industrial REITs given its greater exposure to smaller tenants, with an average tenant size of 54,000 sf. Further, the REIT recently increased its exposure to Alberta, which now represents 29.1 per cent of GLA.”
On the sector as a whole, the analysts said: “Our top picks in this environment are Minto, Sienna, CAP REIT, WPT and Brookfield Asset Management. We also highlight First Capital in the retail sector as a REIT that is extremely undervalued and should perform well as the economy recovers.”
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos raised his rating for Strad Inc. (SDY-T) on Monday, expecting the move to take the Calgary-based oilfield services and equipment provider private to proceed.
On Feb. 21, Strad announced a group of senior leaders, including president and CEO Andrew Pernal, have entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A shares in a deal worth $130-million.
Mr. Foscolos anticipates shareholders will approve the deal during a special meeting next Monday, calling the decision a "foregone conclusion."
“Given the recent deterioration in macroeconomic conditions resulting in depressed oil prices, SDY’s stock has, and is, trading at a significant discount to the go-private price of $2.39,” said the analyst. "We are changing our outlook on the probability of the transaction closing based on several factors. Parameters we weigh include: (a) the mailing of the circular postpandemic; (b) the fact that the meeting is proceeding; and (c) other pipeline infrastructure projects are proceeding, partially negating the downturn in oil and gas. As a reminder, SDY’s revenue is not entirely dependant on the oil and gas business.
“We believe most investors have been assuming a binary outcome for SDY’s share price, either closing at the going-private price of $2.39/share or not closing at all. Our opinion is that even in the unlikely event the transaction does not close next week, eventually SDY will be sold or taken private. Those scenarios are complicated and numerous but they cannot be ignored.”
Mr. Foscolos moved Strad shares to “speculative buy” from “hold,” calling the potential 1-2 week return “too attractive to forego.”
He increased his target to $2.28 from $1.95. The average on the Street is $2.66.
“We are moving our target price to the midpoint of the established fairness range ($2.28/share),” he said. “We had taken a cautious stance in the previous weeks due to uncertainty, but as closing nears, we view the transaction proceeding at $2.39 as the most likely scenario.”
Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi thinks Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T) is likely to fare “relatively well” during the COVID-19 pandemic, see further indications of “the telcos’ likely controlled landing.”
Last Thursday, Shaw released second-quarter 2020 results that largely fell in line with the Street’s expectations. Revenue rose 3.7 per cent year-over-year to $1.36-billion, slightly exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.35-billion. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $600-million also met analysts’ projections ($596-million).
“Understandably, Shaw withdrew its financial guidance for FY20 due to COVID-19. While management expects the pandemic to impact revenue and EBITDA, it still expects positive adjusted EBITDA growth (adjusted for IFRS 16) in FY20,” said Mr. Yaghi. “As wireless market activity slows down, subsidy and marketing costs are expected to decline and therefore potentially improve wireless EBITDA growth for FY20 versus prior expectations. However, we believe wireline EBITDA could be negatively impacted as many SMB clients are expected to face challenges due to macroeconomic conditions. We expect this effect to be partly mitigated by the increased proportion of self-installs.”
"We believe the company’s liquidity position is relatively comfortable at this point. We therefore believe the dividend is safe if the confinement period is temporary as expected."
After reducing his 2020 forecast for Shaw on April 1 in response to COVID-19, Mr. Yaghi made further post-results adjustments. His 2020 earnings per share estimate is now $1.14, up a penny, while his 2021 projection slid to $1.25 from $1.31.
Keeping a “buy” rating for Shaw shares, he trimmed his target by a loonie to $27. The average on the Street is $27.63.
"The stock corrected heavily at the beginning of the pandemic as investors assessed the potential impact. It has since recovered a significant amount of the lost ground," he said.
“SJR.B has enjoyed the best stock price performance in the sector since the beginning of the crisis. This is consistent with our preliminary view that SJR’s FY20 EBITDA should be the least impacted among Canadian telecoms (except for CCA) from the virus outbreak ...That said, SJR and CCA are affected for only half of their FY20 vs 10 months for the other companies.”
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity's Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a "buy" rating and $25 target.
Mr. Galappatthige said: “Despite the economic pressures in Alberta coming to the fore, we still believe that Shaw has good value at these levels. First, Shaw has near zero exposure to overage (wireless and wireline) and roaming revenues vs. its incumbent peers. It also has a solid balance sheet, in fact one of the best in the sector at this point, which will serve it well in the present conditions. Looking beyond the near term, its wireless business is still very much in the early innings of its expansion both in the East and the West. Finally, we believe that Shaw’s underlying FCF level offers good sustainability for the dividend, which now yields 5.2 per cent.”
The macro backdrop for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) is “on the mend,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen, who sees the sell-off in its stock as “overdone.”
“Global food security has rapidly re-emerged as a critical issue in today’s hyper-volatile world—a theme we expect to resonate and ultimately favor NTR over time,” said Mr. Hansen. “At the same time, with the most significant lingering headwinds poised to fade (i.e. trade war, potash stalemate, etc.), and the stock trading at the depths of its historical range (5.0-per-cent dividend yield), we believe the recent pullback in NTR shares represents a compelling entry point for long-term, value-orientated investors.”
In a research note previewing its first quarter, Mr. Hansen thinks spring looks solid" for the Saskatoon-based fertilizer producer.
“By almost all accounts, spring 2020 stands to be a BIG year for North American planting activity, with initial U.S. farmer intentions pointing to sizeable increases in both corn (97.0 million acres, up 8 per cent year-over-year) and soybeans (83.5 million, up 10 per cent year-over-year),” the analyst said. "Having suffered less flooding/prevent acres last year, Canadian acreage is expected only modestly higher. Broadly speaking, we view this backdrop as highly constructive for NTR Retail/input demand—particularly vs. last year’s depressed levels. That said, we continue to monitor weather closely as soil conditions remain highly saturated following a wet winter and recent precipitation has already slowed initial planting efforts in key central/southern states.
“In the potash markets, there finally appears to be light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. While spot prices have fallen victim to an extended, almost methodical, decline over the past seven months in the wake of curtailed Chinese demand, we are increasingly optimistic that: 1) prices are close to reaching a bottom; and 2)prices are likely to gain/recover on the back of an eventual Chinese contract (RJL est.: $235/mt), with recent indications suggesting a signing could be in hand by early/mid-May.”
Keeping a “strong buy” rating, Mr. Hansen trimmed his target for Nutrien shares to US$48 from US$55 to account for revisions to his NPK forecast. The average on the Street is US$49.10.
Invesque Inc.'s (IVQ.U-T) suspension of its monthly dividend was a necessary move to preserve its liquidity position, said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges.
On Friday afternoon, Invesque, a Toronto-based healthcare real estate company, revealed the move.
"Invesque’s balance sheet liquidity position was $35-million at December 31, which included cash of $12-million, and $23-million available to be drawn from its credit facilities," said Mr. Sturges. "Reflecting its dividend policy change, Invesque may retain $36-million in cash that could be utilized to repay amounts drawn from its credit facilities."
“Although Invesque’s revenues have not been materially impacted at this time, the Company is experiencing an increase in staffing, cleaning, medical supplies, and other operating expenses necessary in providing safety and healthcare during the global pandemic. To offset these increased expenses, Invesque intends to reduce non-essential capital expenditures and company overhead costs. Invesque initially estimates that it could achieve cost savings of $2.0-million to $2.5-million annually.”
Citing a “challenging” operating environment, after the company confirmed 16 of its 108 seniors housing and skilled nursing facilties have been directly impacted by COVID-19, Mr. Sturges cut his target for Invesque shares to US$4.50 from US$5.25. The average target is US$5.22.
“We believe that a change in Invesque’s dividend policy could spark a churn in the Company’s investor base, which may place further selling pressure on Invesque’s stock price in the coming months," said Mr. Sturges. “Furthermore, Invesque’s above-average investment risks such as greater financial leverage, low share liquidity, and a very challenging operating environment during the pandemic could limit the near-term upside in the Company’s share price until such time that Invesque’s earnings visibility improves. However, we view Invesque’s shares to be deeply undervalued relative to its estimated NAV. Furthermore, the utilization of newly retained cash flow by Invesque that is planned to repay outstanding debt and strengthen the Company’s balance sheet could better position Invesque to capture its longer-term growth prospects.”
In other analyst actions:
CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang raised CAE Inc. (CAE-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $24 target, down from $43. The average on the Street is $26.20.
Mr. Chiang lowered Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a 70-cent target, falling from $2. The average is $1.33.
Mr. Chiang moved TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral.”
CIBC’s Mark Petrie downgraded Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $40 target, down from $47 and below the $43.19 average.
CIBC’s Matt Bank lowered Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $12 target, down from $23. The average is $17.67.
Mr. Bank cut AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a $5 target, down from $10. The average is $11.29.
