Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Raymond James slashed its price target by more than half on shares on CAE Inc. (CAE-T), believing that a recovery in the stock will take considerable time as COVID-19 diminishes demand for its airplane training simulators.
Analyst Ben Cherniavsky cut his price target to C$19 from $40 and maintained a “market perform” rating.
“Having been recently concerned about the overly aggressive expectations that were priced into CAE’s stock during its bullish phase—and believing that the verylong-term cash flow prospects for the business have arguably not changed radically post Covid—it stands to reason that we feel more comfortable about the company’s share price today at $19 compared to when we published on the company’s F3Q20 results at $42 less than four months ago,” the analyst said in a note.
"That said, our rating remains market perform based on our prevailing concerns about the company’s near-term financial performance, balance sheet risk, and a general lack of positive catalysts in the aerospace market. ... We expect the current recession to resemble most closely the post 9/11 downturn for the aerospace markets, when a long stretch of robust demand was similarly destroyed by an extraneous shock that fundamentally changed the nature of air travel."
“Although CAE’s business has evolved considerably over the past 20 years, we do not believe that the fundamental supply/demand dynamics of airline capacity or the related implications for training have changed much. Accordingly, as we experienced in the wake of 9/11, we believe it could take some time before CAE’s stock hits bottom and recovers sustainable upward momentum). In short, although its massive correction has given us reason to reconsider a more constructive view on CAE’s stock, we believe it is still too early to buy.”
Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities increased its price target to $21 from $19. It commented, “CAE reported solid 4Q results, supported by the Civil segment, while Defence and Healthcare reported weaker results. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a material impact on CAE’s businesses, especially the Civil segment. At this point, we prefer to remain on the sidelines as we note the considerable uncertainty related to the eventual recovery of the commercial aerospace industry.”
