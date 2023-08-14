Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Following Friday’s release of second-quarter results that “handily” exceeded expectations, National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen believes “strong air travel demand and constrained industry supply” is likely to drive “meaningful” earnings and cash flow improvement for Air Canada (AC-T) through the remainder of 2023 and through 2024, leading to a further reduction in leverage.

“Investor concerns for Air Canada centre on the potential for slowing air travel demand in the context of weaker economic conditions, but there are few if any signs so far of slowing demand,” he said. “The other major concern is growing competition from rapidly expanding carriers (Porter, Flair, Lynx) that will pressure domestic profitability, but the more important driver for Air Canada’s profits is its international franchise where industry capacity remains rational (international travel was the biggest driver of AC’s growth in Q2, accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the year-over-year growth in passenger revenues). We also believe that the domestic competitors will face constraints on their growth that Air Canada will not, including capital and availability of pilots.

“A recent surge in jet fuel prices is perhaps more concerning with the current spot price sitting at $1.20 per litre versus the $1.01 per litre Air Canada paid in Q2. Air Canada has hedged a portion (30 per cent) of its Q3 fuel cost at 80 cents per litre so the near-term impact will be somewhat limited if jet fuel prices stay elevated. In addition, Airlines are typically able to adjust for higher fuel prices by raising fares over time.”

Shares of the airline jumped 3.2 per cent following the premarket earnings release, which included revenue of $5.4-billion, up 14 per cent from the second quarter of 2019 and easily topping Mr. Doerksen’s $5.1-billion estimate. He emphasized an “exceptionally strong” load factor of 87.9 per cent, exceeding his 84.0-per-cent projection, noting it was “well ahead of typical Q2 levels pre-pandemic.”

“Yields were up in all markets with the Atlantic (up 19.9 per cent) notably strong again,” he added. “Bookings continue to look solid with advanced ticket sales at the end of Q2 sitting at $5.7 billion, up from $5.3-billion at the end of Q1 and management indicates that demand for air travel still looks strong through the remainder of 2023 and into Q1/24. We also note that free cash flow generation in Q2 was excellent, coming in at $965-million versus our forecast for $184 million while the company’s leverage continues to come down faster than anticipated, sitting at 1.7 times compared to 3.2 times at the end of Q1.”

“EBITDA guidance for 2023 is now $3.75-$4.0-billion as Air Canada increased the lower end of the previous range of $3.5-$4.0-billion. The company also increased its full-year cost guidance and now expects adjusted CASM [cost per available seat mile] to increase 0.5-1.5 per cent year-over-year compared to a year-over-year decrease of 0.5-2.5 per cent previously. The higher cost guidance reflects a lower capacity growth assumption (now 21 per cent versus 23 per cent previously) as well as higher costs related to more passengers and a higher employee headcount.”

Mr. Doerksen thinks Air Canada’s valuation currently “looks attractive,” raising his target for its shares to $35 from $32 with an “outperform” recommendation after increases to his financial forecast. The average target on the Street is $31.06, according to Refinitiv data.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $34 from $31 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“We are further raising our target ... not because AC beat our EBITDA estimate by a wide margin or raised 2023 guidance again, but primarily due to its rapid deleveraging over the past three quarters,” said Mr. Gupta. “We believe this is just the beginning of a multi-year deleveraging cycle, not the end. Patient investors who can look through the day-to-day macro noise and unnecessary read-throughs from U.S. domestic airlines could be significantly rewarded by holding the stock for just 1-2 years, given AC is trading at only 3.6x on mid-point of 2023 EBITDA guidance, even before considering future FCF or EBITDA. If our projections prove accurate over time, its valuation would be even more attractive at 3.1 times/2.5 times on our 2024E / 2025E, well below AC’s pre-pandemic multiple of 4.6 times (peak EV over 2019 EBITDA) and current U.S. comps at 4.3 times (on 2024 consensus). To be clear, we are modelling yield normalization over the next two years along with higher wage inflation to reflect the upcoming labour contract renewals. We continue to believe with high conviction that AC’s FCF and leverage ratio targets look quite conservative. We re-iterate our Sector Outperform rating and continue to view AC as our top pick.”

* TD Cowen’s Helane Becker to $32 from $26 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Following weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, Stifel analyst Martin Landry sees a risk shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) will remain range-bound “given depressed consumer spending combined with margin erosion,” leading him to reduce his forecast for the retailer.

“New acquisitions (Silk&Snow and Casper) are weighing on profitability and resulted in a 300 basis points EBITDA margin erosion, the largest decline of the last five years,” he said. “Integration work has started and synergies should start yielding results this fall with most of the impact to be felt in 2024. Management has several projects on the go with new retails stores for Endy and Silk&Snow and a new concept store selling high-end mattresses. We like the potential for Sleep Country’s DTC brands to transpose into the brick & mortar channel and see this as an interesting growth avenue for the company.”

After the bell on Thursday, the Toronto-based company reported revenue of $217-million, down 4.6 per cent year-over-year and lower than both Mr. Landry’s $231-million estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $228-million as same-store sales slipped 10.9 per cent. Adjusted earnings per share fell 39 per cent to 42 cents, also missing expectations (47 cents and 48 cents, respectively).

“We are reducing our forecasts for 2023 and 2024 to reflect (1) the profitability pressure stemming from new acquisitions, and (2) lower same-store-sales growth assumptions to reflect a softer demand dynamic in Canada for the remainder of 2023,” said the analyst. “We now expect same-store-sales to decline by 8 per cent year-over-year in H2/23 vs a growth of 2 per cent year-over-year previously.”

With his 2023 and 2024 EPS estimates sliding to $2.10 and $2.40, respectively, from $2.45 and $2.79, Mr. Landry cut his target for Sleep Country shares to $28 from $30, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average target is $29.83.

“With limited revenue growth and margin pressure, ZZZ is not expected to return to earnings growth until 2024,” he concluded. “Hence, this may test investors’ patience and keep shares range bound in the coming months. However, we see several catalysts to earnings in 2024 and believe that with earnings growth, strong balance sheet and reasonable valuation, investors are likely to revisit the story early in 2024.”

Elsewhere, other changes include:

* CIBC’s John Zamparo to $31 from $30 with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $27 from $26 with a “sector perform” rating.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $32 from $33 with a “buy” rating.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $29 from $30 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

Seeing its booking trends as “encouraging,” Scotia Capital analyst Kevin Krishnaratne raised his recommendation for Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” previously.

“Our upgrade follows on the 30-per-cent quarter-over-quarter rebound in recurring Analytics bookings in Q2 which signaled strength across multiple areas including software/cloud, data/analytics, and, importantly, VMS (Valuation Management Solutions), the latter which showed a pause in activity in Q1 on regional banking issues,” he said.

“Recall how in Q1, management reiterated its view that the company is poised to benefit from CRE volatility given its position as the de facto source of truth for related valuations and transactions, and that the pause in bookings in the quarter was temporary. This now does appear to be the case, and we see many ways for the Analytics division to continue to deliver double-digit recurring revenue growth at a strong margin profile (was 23.8 per cent in Q2).”

Shares of the Toronto-based provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate soared 16.1 per cent on Friday after its second-quarter financial results soared past expectations, headlined by a 25-per-cent adjusted EBITDA beat driven by the performance of its Property Tax segment.

“It was the 31-per-cent quarter-over-quarter uptick in recurring Analytics bookings and management’s comments on the multiple drivers within recurring Analytics revenue that have turned us positive on the stock,” said Mr. Krishnaratne. “Analytics revenue itself was close to in line (2-per-cent beat), though Adj. EBITDA was better at $23.8-million vs. consensus of $21.9M. However, recurring Analytics bookings rebounded to $18.4-million vs. $14.1-million in Q1 and $20.8-million in Q4, which was a very positive surprise we were not anticipating. Recall Q1 bookings disappointed as banking crisis concerns slowed decision-making at larger clients for the company’s VMS offering. Encouragingly, Q2′s q/q bookings momentum is broad based and reflects strength in software, growth in data, and an increase in VMS. Furthermore, growth is being driven by both debt and equity funds, with AIF signing its largest debt valuation contract ever in Q2. Additionally, relatively new offerings, such as Market Insights Premium, are already adding significantly to the Analytics pipeline. Management also noted that it is now cautiously optimistic about recent Q2 CRE trends that suggest an increase in capital inflows vs. Q1. All of these data points lead us to believe there are multiple ways for Analytics recurring revenue to continue to deliver double-digit growth (19 per cent ex-FX in Q2), including the very likely prospect of large clients adding new CRE assets to existing portfolios being served by Altus’ VMS solutions.”

Raising his forecast “on Property Tax outperformance,” he increased his target for Altus shares to $66 from $59. The current average is $65.11.

=====

While its second-quarter financial results fell in line with expectations, Eight Capital analyst Ralph Profiti lowered his recommendation for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) to “neutral” from “buy” based on valuation concerns.

“We estimate WDO now trades at a modest P/NAV premium of 0.77 times vs. the peer group of Mid-Tier Precious Metals Producers (0.1-0.5Moz) of 0.61 times, with the spread likely to tighten into YE23 as capital spending ramps up in Q3/23 at Kiena and potential downside to Kiena gold grades in H2/23 that are currently tracking ahead of FY23 guidance,” he said. “As such, we remain cautious on shares ahead of clarity on positive gold grade reconciliation at Kiena and favor K92 Mining (KNT-T, BUY, TP $14.00) for Mid-Tier Precious Metals exposure.”

Mr. Profiti’s target slid to $8.75 from $10. The current average is $9.47.

=====

With structural headwinds continuing to weigh on its financia; results, Eight Capital analyst Adhir Kadve lowered his recommendation for East Side Games Group Inc. (EAGR-T) to “neutral” from “buy,” seeking “greater clarity on the company’s ability to both grow and monetize its portfolio.”

On Thursday after the bell, the Vancouver-based software developer reported revenue of $21.3-million, down 28 per cent year-over-year and below both Mr. Kadve’s $26-million estimate and the consensus projection of $26.4-million. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5-million was also lowered than the $2.6-million expectation of both the analyst and the Street as both daily and monthly active users declined.

“Revenues once again declined as the company continued to pullback on UA spending (to that end, the company YTD has spent $11.6-million on UA vs. $24.0-million year-to-date in Q2/F22) and significantly decreased its game production; to that end, the company did not launch any new titles in Q2/F23,” said Mr. Kadve. “ESGG further continues to face structural headwinds stemming from ongoing low UA ROI and consumers favoring platforms such as console gaming over mobile. While we applaud management’s ability to source and secure strong IP talent for its portfolio, we continue to see the company facing challenges in acquiring users, thus limiting growth.”

Cutting his forecast for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, Mr. Kadve lowered his target for East Side shares to 75 cents from $1.75. The average is $2.29.

Elsewhere, Haywood Securities’ Neal Gilmer reduced his target to $2 from $2.50 with a “buy” rating.

“We have revised our estimates following the Q2 results, lowering our revenue due to the shortfall this quarter. Offsetting this to a degree is lower operating expenses that cushion the revenue decline with EBITDA unchanged this year and down only marginally in 2024. With our lower estimates, we are lowering our target,” said Mr. Gilmer.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson downgraded Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $9 target, down from $11. The average target on the Street is $8.64.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout increased his Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) target to $78, above the $74.75 average, from $72 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’s Michael Doumet to $82 from $76 with a “sector outperform” rating, Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho to $84 from $75 with a “buy” rating and ATB Capital Markets’ Tim Monachello to $78.50 from $70 with an “outperform” rating.

“2Q beat – all from higher margins. AFN sales grew 50 per cent in 2021 and 2022 (combined) on an organic basis,” said Mr. Doumet. “And, while we remain optimistic on its growth prospects, the 2Q beat highlights the more meaningful upside potential from (ongoing) margin expansion. Margin expansion has come more quickly than anticipated and, given the underlying momentum, likely has more room to go. The margin expansion goes to the essence of our bull thesis: higher margins and rightsized capital outlays (capex/WC) will drive a significant increase in FCF generation and an acceleration of the B/S deleveraging. Higher returns and lower debt should lead to multiple expansion.

“We see material upside in the shares: (i) AFN shares are up 85 per cent in the LTM [last 12 months], but its multiple remains at the lowest level in the decade and (ii) at current levels, AFN shares are below their 2019 level, despite the company nearly doubling its EBITDA (and having the same net debt). With positive momentum in terms of growth opportunities, margin upside, and FCF, we believe AFN shares, which trade at 7 times EV/EBITDA on our 2023 estimates, are undervalued.”

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his target for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T) to $70 from $68, keeping a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley to $77 from $75.50 with a “buY” rating and National Bank’s Matt Kornack to $79 from $77 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $72.41.

“We believe we are still in the early days of strengthening rental fundamentals in Alberta,” said Mr. Stanley. “Despite BEI’s outperformance (32-per-cent year-to-date total return vs 10 per cent for peers) and its relative valuation that is in line with the peer average (both at 17.5 times 2024 FFO), it offers an attractive 9-per-cent and 11-per-cent annualized FFOPU and NAVPU growth profile, respectively, among the best in the apartment space.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor cut his Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) target to $75 from $83 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $78 from $85 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Maxim Matushansky lowered his target to $70 from $75 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $78.50.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) target to $74 from $77 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $75.89.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir increased his Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) target to $13 from $12, which is the current average, with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Tal Woolley to $11.50 from $10.50 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $13 from $12 with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber raised his Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) target to $3,300 from $3,200 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $3,164.96.

* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn bumped his Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) target to $53 from $52 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $42.23.

“Definity delivered a strong second quarter, summed up by the massive 27-per-cent EPS beat,” said Mr. Gloyn. “The stock responded with an immediate 11-per-cent jump, and then followed with another 7-per-cent positive move in the few days since. We continue to see upside in the shares as we come away from post-Q2 investor meetings more confident in the company’s long-term outlook. As important, investors shared our positive assessment of the meetings, including management’s ability to execute.”

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi lowered his Emera Inc. (EMA-T) target to $56 from $58 with a “neutral” rating, while RBC’s Maurice Choy cut his target to $66 from $68 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $59.21.

* Scotia’s Konark Gupta bumped his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target to $66 from $65 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $67.14.

“EIF posted continued solid double-digit EBITDA growth, beating expectations, despite y/y headwinds at Northern Mat that were offset by growth in other areas,” he said. “While Northern Mat’s year-over-year headwinds peak in Q3, management maintained guidance, which suggests EBITDA growth will remain strong in 2H. EIF continues to target $600-million-plus EBITDA in 2024 and is now eyeing $700-million over time. We have slightly raised our 2024/2025 outlook, reflecting the recent Manitoba medevac contract, and we continue to see further upside risk from potential contracts and/or M&A. In the near term, we think EIF is very likely to raise the dividend within months, given the payout ratio remains low and the last hike was a year ago.”

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan cut his Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) target to $7, below the $7.59 average, from $8 with a “sector perform” rating.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir moved his Granite REIT (GRT.UN-T) target to $97 from $103, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $96.40.

“We would hardly characterize Granite as a reckless driver – rather, quite the opposite, as we view management’s capital allocation as highly disciplined,” said Mr. Bir. “Our title is more in reference to rising investor concerns around decelerating industrial fundamentals, particularly in the US. Frankly, moderation from exceptionally tight conditions should be expected. Yet, moderation does not equate to slow growth. Indeed, our forecasts continue to reflect an above average earnings CAGR. Together with a hardly demanding valuation, Outperform intact, PT to $97 (-$6).”

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed cut her H&R REIT (HR.UN-T) target to $13.50 from $14 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Jimmy Shan reduced his target to $13 from $14 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $13.29.

* TD Securities’ Steven Green reduced his Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) target to $5.50 from $6, remaining above the $4.38 average, with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury moved his target for Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) to $9.50 from $9 with a “buy” rating. The average is $8.57.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) target to $11 from $10.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $11.10.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his Mattr Infrastructure Technologies (MAR-T) target to $24.50 from $24 with a “buy” rating. The average is $22.17.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor raised his MDA Ltd. (MDA-T) target to $14 from $10.50 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $13.50 from $12 with a “sector outperform” rating and RBC’s Ken Herbert to $14 from $12 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.21.

“MDA reported an in-line 2Q23, but the stock is up 25 per cent on a $2.1-billion contract announcement with Telesat for 198 satellites in support of its Lightspeed program,” said Mr. Herbert. “The company was reluctant to provide too much around the financial implications of the contract, but it did indicate that it did not see a significant increase in investment spending, and it is not providing vendor financials to Telesat. We continue to see the valuation as attractive even with the strong move in the stock.”

* RBC’s Nelson Ng cut his target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to $31 from $36 with an “outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Jarvi cut his target to $35 from $36 with an “outperformer” rating and ATB Capital Markets’ Nate Heywood reduced his target to $42 from $44 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $37.93.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo reduced his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $29 from $30 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: Stifel’s Martin Landry to $32 from $34 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Irene Nattel to $33 from $36 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $32.50.

“Park Lawn reported Q2/23 results which were in-line with expectations. Market share gains continued for a fourth consecutive quarter with Q2/23 call volumes down 2 per cent vs industry volumes down 3 per cent,” said Mr. Landry. “Elevated death rates, which have caused fluctuations in at-need revenues in H1/23, appear to be abating. However, management continues to expect a decline in mortality throughout 2023, which will likely lead to lower call volumes than previously expected. Additionally, cemetery sales appear softer than expected. This combined with a difficult year-over-year comparable in H2/23, could continue to pressure comparable revenue growth in the second half of the year. On a positive side, PLC’s acquisition pipeline looks healthy as the company remains on track to spend between $75 million to $125 million on acquisitions this year.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young reduced his Pivotree Inc. (PVT-X) target to $4.50 from $5.50 with a “buy” rating, National Bank’s John Shao trimmed his target to $5 from $7 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $5.50.

“Pivotree reported Q2 results that were below our and the consensus estimates mainly due to a challenging macro environment with customers essentially delaying or suspending their eCommerce-related IT spending,” said Mr. Shao. “Despite the pressure on top-line growth, we see a healthy shift in revenue mix towards the recurring Managed Services revenue, and the continued OpEx management to drive a balanced growth model still has the Company deliver an EBITDA breakeven. While macro challenges could persist in the near term, we still believe this name is well positioned to harvest the long-term opportunities given its deep expertise in eCommerce, a base of stable enterprise customers and a growing partnership ecosystem.”

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe increased his target for Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) to $42 from $39 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’s Phil Hardie to $43.50 from $44 with a “sector perform” rating, Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $40 from $38 with a “hold” rating, TD Securities’ Graham Ryding to $43 from $41 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan to $45 from $41 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $42.44.

* RBC’s James McGarragle raised his Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) target to $42 from $40 with a “sector perform” rating, while Scotia’s Michael Doumet hiked his target to $44 from $40 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $41.81.

* National Bank’s Vidal Shreedhar cut his Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to $36, below the $36.33 average, from $37 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia’s George Doumet bumped his target to $34 from $33 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target by $1 to $13, below the $13.43 average, with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Tal Woolley bumped his target to $13.50 from $12.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir lowered his SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) target to $31 from $33 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Tal Woolley cut his target to $27 from $25.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $28.81.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet dropped his Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) target to $42.50 from $53 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $46.15.

“STLC’s 2Q EBITDA missed consensus largely due to higher costs. We expect higher-priced coal/coke inventories (which was purchased in the LTM [last 12 months]) to lead to above-average costs for the company – at least until the 1H24 (when it may begin to moderate more meaningfully as lower-priced coal/coke purchases filter through). Combined with the decline in HRC prices through the latter part of 2Q and into 3Q, we expect margins to come under pressure in 3Q – and likely through the 1H24, unless HRC prices rebound,” said Mr. Doumet.

* KBW’s Jade Rahmani raised his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-N, TCN-T) target to US$9 from US$8.50 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$10.25.

* Scotia’s Phil Hardie raised his target for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) to $55 from $53 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $54.43.

“We continue to see solid upside potential, and Trisura remains our top small-cap growth play,” he said.

* Haywood Securities’ Gianluca Tucci increased his Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) target to $8.60 from $8 with a “buy” rating. The average is $8.21.