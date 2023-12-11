Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine called the fourth-quarter results from Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) a “strong end to the year,” emphasizing net interest margins are “on the upswing.”

Shares of the Edmonton-based bank rose 2.9 per cent on Friday after it reported adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents in its latest quarter, up from 7 per cent (from 88 cents) during the same period a year ago and 6 cents above the consensus expectation on the Street due to an increase in net interest margin and “prudent” expense management.“ Revenue of $291.763-million also topped analysts’ projection of $291.1-million.

“3 basis points of NIM expansion was slightly above forecast, with Q4/23′s 2.40-per-cent NIM up 14 bps from the trough level set during Q2/23,” said Mr. Dechaine. “Improvement has come mainly from asset yield improvement finally catching up to (and exceeding) funding cost increases. The bank expects gradual NIM improvement in 2024, moving into the 2.40s in the first half and to the 2.50s in the second. Securities repricing will be the main tailwind for NIM in the first half, with loan spread improvement driving second-half momentum. CWB’s guidance is impacted more by spreads and the yield curve movements, as opposed to BoC rate actions (and timing thereof), with CWB downplaying these actions as a major NIM driver.”

The analyst also pointed to “another quarter of impressive cost control” after the bank kept its adjusted cost base “pretty flat” year-over-year.

“Considering the recent trend, we would normally be concerned that an upswing in expenses lay ahead,” he said. “However, CWB recorded a $17-million restructuring charge. The bank didn’t quantify savings. Rather, management indicated that the restructuring would enable it to maintain planned investments, while also delivering expense growth in the mid-single digits (i.e., comparable to 6 per cent in 2023).”

Raising his forecast on the back of higher NIM and lower expense, Mr. Dechaine bumped his target for shares of Canadian Western Bank, which raised its quarterly dividend by a penny to 34 cents, to $34 from $33, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $33.91.

Elsewhere, others making target adjustments include:

* Scotia’s Meny Grauman to $33 from $31 with a “sector perform” rating.

“Our one key concern keeping us from getting more constructive on this name remains the bank’s ROE, which we expect to remain in the 10-per-cent range throughout our forecast horizon, and so we see more upside elsewhere in the space especially given the stock’s revaluation this year,” he said.

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $37 from $33 with a “buy” rating.

“Wrapping up FY23 on a high note, the bank delivered two back-to-back solid quarters, setting a promising tone for FY24,” said Mr. Young.

“We find the current valuation compelling. The company is attractively positioned to deliver further NIM expansion, cost controls, and disciplined credit and capital management.”

* TD Securities’ Marcel McLean to $34 from $32 with a “buy” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Paul Holden to $32 from $30 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) is “executing on CAPREIT 2.0,” according to Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley, who sees improved market fundamentals leading to portfolio-wide leasing momentum and a continued decline in turnover.

Last week, the analyst hosted the Toronto-based REIT’s management team for marketing meetings in the United States.

“As CAR is the largest and most liquid of the Canadian apartment peers, we believe the meetings were well-timed, with institutional capital beginning to flow back to REITs in recent weeks with the decline in 10-year bond yields (CAR has delivered 13-per-cent total return since October 1 vs 8.5 per cent for apartment peers),” he said.

Mr. Stanley said the focus of investors was on market fundamentals as well as “the sustainability of the rent growth story and potential changes to the immigration picture.”

“According to management, leasing momentum has remained robust thus far in 4Q,” he said. “According to the December rentals.ca report (data as of November), market rent growth was down 2.4 per cent year-over-year in the GTA, up 0.7 per cent year-over-year in Vancouver and 8.5 per cent year-over-year in Montreal.

“Management indicated that within its portfolio, the slight moderation of rent growth in the GTA has been (1) seasonal in nature; and (2) due to the already elevated rent levels which are stretching affordability in some pockets. In some instances, management is seeing evidence of tenants looking to double up. While this could moderate rent growth in the very near term, underlying population growth combined with the lack of new supply completions and increased purchasing power from a greater number of tenants residing in an individual unit is likely to make this a temporary phenomenon.”

Expecting turnover to level off at 10-11 per cent, down from 12-13 per cent this year, Mr. Stanley thinks management’s commentary hinted at “an environment of prolonged, predictable and stable top-line growth.”

“The mantra of ‘a dollar is a dollar’ was repeated several times throughout the meetings, implying that the accounting treatment of CAR’s investment (capex run through the balance sheet or R&M run through the income statement) is less important, and instead, the goal is maximizing project and corporate-level IRR,” he said. “CAR is looking to rein in spending; through 9M23, CAR’s total other operating costs combined with capex (excluding development and energy investments) as a percentage of revenue is 42 per cent (vs 45 per cent in 9M22).”

Reiterating a “buy” recommendation, the analyst raised his target to $58 from $54. The average on the Street is $54.47.

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw remains “highly concerned” about First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (FM-T) balance sheet and liquidity outlook, seeing no visibility on a potential restart of its Cobre Panama mine.

“Although it remains unclear when CP will be able to restart (if at all given the current risks to its social license), the company anticipates negotiating a new operating and fiscal stability agreement with the next government (presidential elections are scheduled in May 2024),” said Mr. Wowkodaw. “FM has formally initiated two parallel routes of international arbitration (under the Canada–Panama free trade agreement and via ICC arbitration) to protect its asset rights.”

In a note released Monday, he cut his forecast for the Vancouver-based miner to reflect an assumption of a 13-month suspension for the mine, leading him to emphasize balance sheet risks having escalated.

“At Q3/23, FM had cash of $1.3-billion and net debt of $5.6-billion (forecast at $6.1-billion at Q4/23 due to CP tax payments),” he said. “The company had $1.6-billion of available credit facilities but upcoming 2024-2026 debt maturities of $0.6-billion, $1.8-billion, and $1.0-billion. Assuming CP remains closed in 2024 and corporate capex is cut to $1.1-billion (vs. guidance of $1.8-billion), we anticipate that FM’s liquidity could be exhausted by mid-2025 with a likely debt covenant breach at Q4/24 (we estimate net debt to EBITDA of 5.0 times vs. limit of 3.5 times). ... Moreover, should an extended CP operating suspension be deemed a material adverse event by the company’s lenders, any remaining credit under the existing facility could no longer be available. Given the elevated liquidity risks, we believe FM should strongly consider selling assets to fortify the balance sheet; divesting 40 per cent of the Zambian assets to ABX-T [Barrick Gold Corp.] or Jiangxi Copper (not covered) could yield potential proceeds of $3.6-billion for example.”

After reducing his full-year EBITDA projections through 2025 by an average of 25 per cent per year, Mr. Wowkodaw dropped his target for First Quantum shares to $14 from $20, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $20.30.

=====

Following the announcement of the mutual decision to terminate the implementation of its strategic partnership with SNDL Inc. (SNDL-Q), Nova Cannabis Inc. (NOVC-T) shares now offer “asymmetric risk-reward profile today,” according to Eight Capital analyst Ty Collin.

“We viewed the original transaction as favourable for Nova because it involved expanding Nova’s store network, bolstering its balance sheet, extending the shared services agreement with SNDL, and increasing Nova’s public float,” he said. “In our view, this plan went a long way towards addressing the major reasons that Nova has traded at a discount to its intrinsic value, namely the stock’s low trading liquidity, closely-held ownership, and a tentative debt capital structure. Moving ahead, we expect that Nova and SNDL will continue to seek strategic alternatives focused on alleviating these valuation overhangs and unlocking Nova’s intrinsic worth.”

Mr. Collin sees Calgary-based Nova, which owns and operates 92 cannabis locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, possessing “strong an improving fundamentals with durable free cash flow” and touted a “long runway for growth with the doubling of the Ontario store cap and ebbing competition.”

“Nova has achieved more than 600 basis points of gross and EBITDA margin expansion over the last four quarters, and is now generating durable free cash flow that can be used to self-fund growth,” he said. “We expect Nova will grow sales at a 10-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate] 2023-25 driven by NTI store openings/maturation, and build on recent margin and cash flow momentum through pricing, data sales, private label penetration, and scale.”

“On December 1, Ontario announced plans to double its single-owner store cap from 75 to 150, creating room for Nova to eventually quintuple its footprint in the province, and signaling a business-friendly shift in regulation that we expect to continue over time. At the same time, we see the industry in the early innings of a rationalization and consolidation cycle, with new store growth slowing and profitability improving for leading operators.”

Seeing an “attractive” valuation, he raised his target to $3.75 from $2.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $3.63.

=====

Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks the macro backdrop for North American energy exploration and production companies “appears challenging” heading into 2024.

“Oil and gas markets appear adequately supplied, recession risk is still lingering, cost deflation appears modest and efficiency gains likely moderate,” he said. “With OPEC cohesion risk now also casting a cloud over the E&P sector, selective stock picking is likely to remain the optimal strategy in 2024. Trends in capital efficiency should continue to drive stock performance, while we also prefer a bent toward gas later in the year.”

In a report released Monday, he named Ovintiv Inc. (OVV-N, OVV-T) as one of his top large-cap picks for the year ahead, citing its “improving operational efficiency and under-appreciated portfolio.”

“OVV appears set to demonstrate better capital efficiency, while we also foresee better appreciation for the company’s portfolio unfolding in 2024,” he said. “The waters will likely be muddied on capital efficiency given the Midland acquisition in 2023 and transitioning that asset from growth to maintenance. However we foresee an uplift in average Midland well productivity (2H v 2H) as OVV designs and executes the D&C program on the new acreage. The company should also benefit from $100mm in lower GP&T costs as a legacy transport contract on the REX pipeline expires. In addition, OVV has historically been placed in the ‘poor inventory’ camp, but we think the U.S. oil position is solid post the Midland acquisition and given its position in the Uinta. OVV’s Montney position in Canada has rightfully been under-appreciated given gas oversupply in the U.S. However, local NGL sales received robust pricing given diluent demand while both TMX and Coastal Link pipelines to the West Coast start up in 2024 improving the demand picture. Further, greater gas market tightness overall in N. America should drive better appreciation for the depth of OVV’s inventory position in the Montney. "

He maintained a “buy” rating and US$52 target for its shares. The average is US$57.25.

Mr. Gruber’s other pick is Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA-N), which he upgraded to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$30 target, up from US$28. The average is US$32.65.

“Capital efficiency improvement should occur within both Delaware (large row developments focused on core zones) and Marcellus operations (stable lower/upper mix and freeing up $200mm of capital on optimizing locations),” he said.

=====

Calling it “an attractive margin recovery story in a choppy macro,” Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Nike Inc. (NKE-N) to “buy” from “neutral” on Monday.

“Top-line challenges remain, but we are more optimistic about NKE’s ability to protect EPS in F24/F25 despite a choppy macro, driven by its: (1) GM recovery starting in 2Q24 thru F25 from freight (estimated 300 basis points), leaner inventory/lower promos, and DTC [direct-to-consumer] mix benefit (that has been temporarily hidden); (2) New innovation in calendar 2024 ahead of Paris Olympics; and (3) Solid position in China despite the volatile macro,” he said. “We expect a 2Q24 rev miss (down 1 per cent vs consensus up 1 per cent) but a GM beat (up 140 basis points vs consensus up 100 basis points). “Management is likely to take a more conservative view on 2H24 sales (which the market anticipates) but also communicate an ability to hit EPS targets with more visible GM gains coming and better SG&A management.”

Believing the “gross margin recovery story for NKE is compelling,” Mr. Lejuez raised his earnings per share estimate for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 to 86 US cents from 84 US cents, which is the current consensus, due to lower expenses. His full-year projection increased by 3 US cents to US$3.71, a penny below the Street’s expectations.

“Given the difficult comparisons in the NAM wholesale channel, challenging macro, challenging trends from NKE’s key retail partners in NAM and expected strong 2H sales recovery embedded in current guidance, we believe it is likely that management will take a more conservative view toward 2H sales (and lower F24 sales guidance from mid single digits to low single digits). However, we believe stronger GM/tight expense control will protect from an EPS reduction,” he said.

Mr. Lejuez raised his target for Nike shares to US$135 from US$100. The average is currently US$119.92.

“A one-of-a-kind brand with visible margin recovery creates a favorable risk/reward in our view,” he concluded.

“Nike is the dominant player in the global athletic footwear and apparel market. Over the last several years, higher freight/product costs and elevated promotions have weighed on NKE’s margins. Beginning in 2Q24 we see gross margin inflecting for the first time in 7 qtrs and believe NKE is on track to capture at least 300 basis points in EBIT over the next two years. Additionally, we see stronger innovation driving stronger top line growth in F25 after several years of lackluster performance.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Vince Valentini raised his target for BCE Inc. (BCE-T) to $56 from $54 with a “hold” rating. The average is $57.23.

* JP Morgan’s Bill Peterson initiated coverage of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) with a “neutral” rating and $10 target. The average is $15.63.

* While its 2024 guidance largely fell in line with expectations, Stifel’s Michael Dunn trimmed his Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) target to $12 from $12.50, keeping a “buy” rating, in response to a recent pullback in oil prices. The average is $12.90.

“We rate the shares a BUY. Surge offers significant exposure to very attractive rate of return oil plays in the Sparky in Eastern Alberta and the Frobisher and Midale in SE Saskatchewan, from which it now derives three-quarters of its production following the recent acquisition of Enerplus assets, and offers a high-torque vehicle for investing in higher oil prices,” he said. “We would not be surprised to see Surge continue to transition its asset base from here, while it looks to trim debt following the recent acquisition.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang raised his target for TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) to US$152, above the US$144 average, from US$147 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Mr. Chiang cut his Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T) target to $3 from $4.25 with an “underperformer” recommendation. The average is $3.95.