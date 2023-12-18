Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer said an early reading on the fourth quarter for Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) looks “good” and sees falling yields bringing “tailwinds back to renewable developers.”

“We updated Q4 estimates with a slight reduction in our generation forecast to 2,245 GWh (was 2,271 GWh) with weaker wind anticipated in Quebec and Ontario, offset by strong wind in France,” he said. “We plan to refine our forecasts after the end of the month. However, with solid performance so far in Q4E, our adj. EBITDA forecast is $199-million (was $201-million), ahead of consensus at $195-million.”

In a research note released Monday, Mr. Merer predicted Montreal-based company could be poised for contract wins on both sides of the border as well as internationally in the months to come.

“In Canada, we believe BLX submitted a bid in the LT1 battery call in Ontario on Dec. 12th, where we should hear results in Q2′24,” he said. “BLX won contracts for 380 MW of batteries in Ontario earlier this year, which could move towards financial close soon. BLX has a number of developments in Quebec, including its 200 MW Apuiat project (under construction), 365 MW of wind bid into a recent RFP and 1,200 MW of wind it is building with Hydro Quebec and Energir over the next few years. The Canadian ITC for renewable energy could get passed soon, and would support BLX’s plans. It also has an opportunity in New York to re-bid some of its 740 MW of solar projects with an upcoming expedited RFP, where results could come in April. BLX is also building its 106 MW Limekiln project in Scotland, with future potential there and in France too.”

“In its last five-year plan, BLX targeted $240-260-million in FCF and 4.4 GW by 2025. With delays to its NY solar plans, it may be late to this target without M&A. However, with an active pipeline of opportunities, we believe it should have visibility on getting there relatively soon after its original timeline. We have yet to see much M&A this cycle, and although BLX has good liquidity, we believe it would need to recycle more assets to get deals done, though a rising share price could help.”

In response to a recent drop in the Canada 10-year bond yield, Mr. Merer lowered his risk-free rate to 3.2 per cent (was 3.9 per cent), leading him to raise his target for Boralex shares to $41 from $38, maintaining an “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $39.30.

=====

In a separate report, Mr. Merer said he sees investor sentiment toward Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) “shifting,” predicting a “solid” fourth quarter and emphasizing the importance of lower interest rates as well as “continued progression” at its Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan and Baltic Power joint venture project in Poland.

“With financing closed on Baltic Power and Hai Long, investor focus has shifted to construction execution,” he said. “Alongside its investor update to come in February, we should get a detailed construction update on NPI’s offshore projects. With contractors and suppliers secured and a history of solid execution on large offshore builds, we believe NPI should deliver $15.5-billion (including partner’s share) of construction projects by the end of 2026, representing more than $500-million (net) in adj. EBITDA annually. NPI is also making progress in its onshore portfolio, with its Oneida battery facility to come online in 2025, and 1.2 GW of solar in Alberta progressing.”

Seeing funding catalysts “coming,” he added: “Recently, NPI extended the maturity of its $500 mln short-term credit facility related to Hai Long to December 31st, to bridge its financing until it closes a sell-down of 29.4 per cent of its stake in the project to Gentari. This could now come in Q1, though NPI could further extend the credit facility if needed. We believe the deal has been delayed largely by paperwork. Longer term, other sell-downs could come in NPI’s non-core markets to fund growth, namely its 130 MW La Lucha solar facility in Mexico and regulated electric utility in Colombia.”

Trimming his renewable generation forecast for the quarter based on “weaker weather resource in NPI’s onshore assets in Ontario, Quebec and New York,” Mr. Merer lowered his adjusted EBITDA forecast by $8-million to $361-million, remaining above the Street’s forecast of $354-million.

However, he increased his target for Northland shares to $32 from $30 after adding its offshore projects to his valuation with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $31.83.

“With NPI trading at a 10.3-per-cent implied IRR, we believe there is compelling upside potential for the long-term investor,” he said.

=====

Stifel analyst Michael Dunn thinks Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s (CNQ-T) “unparalleled oil and natural gas scale, reserve life, land base, unbooked inventory, cost structure, and FCF generation continue to set it apart from peers.”

In a research note released Monday, he raised his adjusted funds from operations estimates for the Calgary-based company for both 2024 and 2025 in response to last week’s release of its 2024 guidance.

“Notables from the update included another 12 mbbl/d [thousand barrels per day] of upgrader capacity debottlenecking, 5.6 mbbl/d of which should be online by year-end 2024, and a busy year for abandonment spending and turnarounds,” he said. “CNQ remains on track to reach the 100-per-cent FCF payout threshold net debt level of $10 billion in 1Q24. At recent strip prices ($72/bbl WTI) for 2024, we forecast FCF exceeding capex and the current dividend by $2.2 billion ($2.00 per share).”

In response to the recent pullback in recent oil prices, Mr. Dunn trimmed his target for Canadian Natural shares to $100 from $106 with a “buy” rating. The average is $98.20.

“The list of major global oil and gas companies with long-term track records of value creation rivaling CNQ is scarce to zero,” he said. “Its FCF generation is driven by its low-cost structure, long-life assets, and low decline rate, while its Management and Board have a long track record of execution on operational, strategic, and M&A initiatives. It seems clear that elements within CNQ that have contributed to its long-term success over the years (i.e., management and corporate governance structures, corporate culture, succession planning success, lean operations, strategic astuteness) are difficult, if not impossible, for the rest of industry to replicate. The company has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years, and expects to start returning 100 per cent of FCF to shareholders starting in early 2024.”

Elsewhere, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne cut his target to $96 from $98 with a “hold” rating.

=====

Stifel analyst Cody Kwong thinks Lucero Energy Corp.’s (LOU-X) 2024 budget “preserves cash and financial flexibility for future opportunities.”

“There were no surprises in Lucero’s 2024 budget that was laid out to achieve modest growth in efforts to optimize FCF from the business,” he said.

On Thursday, the Calgary-based producer said it expects annual average production of 10,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year following the sale of its non-core assets, falling in line with the Street’s expectation and implying 3-4-per-cent growth year-over-year. Its capital budget of $88-million also met projections.

“With our updated outlook forecasting FCF of over $25-million, the company is able to execute the full balance of its 5-per-cent NCIB and still build a cash position that will aid in the financing of any strategic acquisition opportunities that arrive,” said Mr. Dunn.

With the response drop in oil prices, he cut his target for Lucero shares to 85 cents from 90 cents with a “buy” rating. The average is 92 cents.

“With cash in hand, we now look forward to the company deploying this on assets the company will deem as core with higher working interests and operational control,” he concluded. “Further, Lucero introducing a return of capital element should capture favor amongst investors that are now high grading companies that are moving in this direction. We believe the market is waiting for the company to deploy its cash position on strategic acquisition opportunities that would build critical mass to its production outlook while also replenishing its drilling inventory that would elevate the sustainability characteristics of LOU.”

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price upgraded her target prices for Canadian telecommunications stocks on Monday. Her changes included:

* BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “neutral”) to $56 from $55. The average on the Street is $57.30.

* Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T, “neutral”) to $63 from $65. Average: $71.20.

* Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T, “neutral”) to $58 from $57. Average: $75.

* Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T, “outperformer”) to $43 from $38. Average: $39.21.

* Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “outperformer”) to $79 from $69. Average: $75.25.

* Telus Corp. (T-T, “outperformer”) to $28 from $26. Average: $26.99.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Tien-Tsin Huang upgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T) to “neutral” from “underweight” with a US$19 target. The average is US$19.83.

* JP Morgan’s Reginald Smith raised his Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) target to US$32 from US$27 with an “overweight” recommendation. The average is US$27.19.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price bumped her Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) target to $37 from $34.50 with a “neutral” rating, while TD Securities’ Daniel Chan moved his target to $38 from $36 with a “hold” rating. The average is $39.33.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan increased his target for TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) to $34 from $33 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $32.63.