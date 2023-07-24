Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In response to the recent share price appreciation in the technology sector, National Bank Financial analysts John Shao and Richard Tse thinks “it’s reasonable to take some money off the table” heading into quarterly earnings season given the “lofty” expectations from the Street.

“As you know, year-to-date returns across major North American Tech indices have been robust – the S&P Info Tech, NASDAQ 100 and S&P/TSX Info Tech indices are up 44 per cent, 41 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively,” they said in a research report released Monday. “If you’ve been following our research, you may recall that it was only around a month ago when we pointed to a potential “catch up trade” for small and mid-cap (SMID) tech names. To our surprise, many names in that group have moved quickly – much like the prodigious gains across mega cap Tech this year. And while we believe the early leadership in those mega cap names came via their relative growth potential combined with defensive attributes as interest shifted away from ‘growth at all cost’ – the sizeable moves across the sector have valuations back to their 10-year average, which has made it a challenging call based on the data.”

The analysts do see the potential for further upside, noting valuations have recovered from 2022 lows with the group having yet to exceed its 10-year average.

“We show on a relative basis, the relative performance of small-cap to large-cap Tech is still well below where it’s historically been,” he said. “That divergence has likely caught the interest of investors too. Since the end of April, small-cap Tech has outperformed large cap Tech by approximately 9 per cent.

“Interestingly, when it comes to Canada, while most names would likely qualify as small/mid-cap on a global basis, there’s been a similar local divergence as investors have also begun looking for the next tier of names following solid year-to-date returns in large names like Shopify (YTD up 89 per cent), OpenText (up 42 per cent), Constellation Software (up 33 per cent) and CGI (up 19 per cent), with interest already cascading in some smaller names with big moves in names like Blackline Safety (up 98 per cent YTD), Kinaxis (up 23 per cent) and Real Matters (up 62 per cent), all of which are executing within their business plans, despite a tough macro.”

For earnings season, the analysts had a cautious message for investors, declaring: “Valuations are not convincing enough to support a strong view either way for the sector.”

“Looking ahead, we see Coveo and Docebo as names that continue to execute on their business plans that have yet to mount notable moves. That said, given the macro backdrop, we’d still lean towards names with strong defensive attributes for tech exposure (e.g., recurring revenue, strong FCF generation) such as CGI, Constellation Software and OpenText,” they added.

They made a series of target price adjustments for stocks in their coverage universe:

* CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T, “outperform”) to $175 from $160. The average on the Street is $150.85.

Mr. Tse: “We believe CGI is moving back to its previous growth trajectory (both organic and inorganic) pre-COVID. Bottom line, we continue to believe CGI has more potential for outperformance given its combination of growth and defensive attributes (e.g., recurring revenue and cash flow, long-term contracts).”

* Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T, “outperform”) to $3,250 from $3,000. Average: $3,086.39.

Mr. Tse: “All in, we continue to like CSU for its defensive attributes (recurring revenue and cash flow) and heightened growth profile given the accelerated pace of capital deployment.”

* D2L Inc. (DTOL-T, “outperform”) to $11 from $10. Average: $10.79.

Mr. Shao: “D2L has a July quarter-end and reported its FQ1 results in June. While it’s almost two months away from another earnings release, the high revenue visibility and a straightforward operating model have us believe the Company is well-positioned to report better-than-expected results care of strong sales activity in the summer months.”

* Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N/LSPD-T, “outperform”) to US$23 from US$20. Average: US$19.50.

Mr. Tse: “We’re expecting soft FQ1 (CQ2) results from Lightspeed. While we like the Payments strategy, the staged rollout won’t be at scale until H2 which leads to some potential volatility early in the rollout.”

* Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q/NVEI-T, “outperform”) to US$50 from US$75. Average: US$56.67.

Mr. Tse: " We continue to believe Nuvei is uniquely positioned for growth in a market that’s undergoing a meaningful transformation care of the rise in digital services. Within that market, Nuvei remains a disruptive player with outsized growth relative to the sector.”

* Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T, “sector perform”) to $8.50 from $6.50. Average: $6.14.

Mr. Tse: “Bottom line, with market originations appearing to be near bottom based on market data and Real Matters using the lull to advance its platform and operations (building operating leverage), we rate REAL Outperform with a revised target price.”

* Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T, “outperform”) to $3 from $4. Average: $4.09.

Mr. Tse: “We continue to see Thinkific as a leader in the online learning market with a competitive platform for content creators. And while the challenging macro has the potential to weigh on new paid customer growth in the short term, at 0.4 times EV/S (F23E), we think the risk-to-reward profile is favourable, particularly for a Company that’s expected to exit this fiscal year with a positive Adj. EBITDA run rate.”

=====

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan hiked his targets for Canada’s Big 6 banks on Monday.

His changes are:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) to $130.50 from $121.50. The average on the Street is $131.41.

(BMO-T, “buy”) to $130.50 from $121.50. The average on the Street is $131.41. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “hold”) to $69.50 from $67. Average: $70.27.

(BNS-T, “hold”) to $69.50 from $67. Average: $70.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “buy”) to $64 from $62. Average: $63.49.

(CM-T, “buy”) to $64 from $62. Average: $63.49. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “hold”) to $105 from $102. Average: $104.08.

(NA-T, “hold”) to $105 from $102. Average: $104.08. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “hold”) to $135 from $128.50. Average: $135.11.

(RY-T, “hold”) to $135 from $128.50. Average: $135.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) to $92.50 from $86. Average: $92.28.

=====

While he warns Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies continue to face risks across personal automobile lines, Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie believes “an inflection point is likely on the horizon.”

“Reduced claims inflation and the benefits of the recent premium rate increases working their way through earnings are expected to produce a growing tailwind for profitability improvements,” he said. “That said, auto theft-related claims are likely an area that will continue to see pressure. We expect Intact to reach its inflection point near the mid-point of 2023, while we expect Definity to take a few more quarters and see improvements starting in early 2024.

“We are likely in the later innings of the pricing cycle but expect the firm-to-hard markets to continue given that there are more tailwinds than headwinds. Factors putting upward pressure on pricing and likely to extend the cycle include (1) inflation, (2) severe weather, and (3) increased reinsurance costs. The emerging counter forecast involves (1) improved industry profitability, (2) new capital entering the market, and (3) the recent rise in interest rates.”

In a research report released Monday examining issues facing the sector over the next 12-18 months, Mr. Hardie emphasized the impact of ongoing M&A activity.

“Intact and Definity are likely well-capitalized and have a high degree of financial flexibility,” he said. “Given their strong appetite for M&A, we see deal activity as potential catalysts over the next 12 to 24 months. Trisura will also consider M&A to help accelerate its growth and recently noted that it is seeing more opportunities than in the past. Fairfax has recently bought and sold businesses and is likely to maintain a more “internal focus” in its M&A strategy. We believe that Fairfax will take a selective approach to M&A with an internal focus aimed at acquiring the remaining minority stakes of the businesses it already owns rather than seeking out transformative acquisitions.”

Mr. Hardie reaffirmed Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc. (FFH-T) as his “top pick” in the sector, seeing “solid upside” despite a strong start to the year.

“We view Fairfax as an attractive opportunity with the current valuation likely not reflecting the company’s earnings power,” he said. “We believe the stock should garner a sustainable re-rate on the back of the organic expansion in its insurance operations, which likely enhances the company’s ROE and the growth rate potential of its book value, and potentially adds greater consistency to both metrics. The company is likely well positioned for the current rate environment and has locked in a much higher run-rate of operating investment income as a result of the rise in bond yields and its short-duration portfolio. Further, given its value investing approach, we think it has the potential to continue to generate outsized investment returns – even against a backdrop of more modest equity market returns. The company has demonstrated resilience through the business cycle and turbulent financial markets, but we view it as a less-defensive play than more traditional publicly listed insurers. At this stage of the market cycle, this likely provides an attractive balance: downside protection thanks to the relative resilience of insurance operations through a potential recession, and upside potential when markets recover. The company is likely overlooked or unloved by investors, and continues to trade well below its intrinsic value. We are bullish on the name and believe FFH is well-positioned to successfully navigate the current environment and remains one of our top value ideas for 2023.”

To reflect an upward revision to his book value forecast, Mr. Hardie raised his target for Fairfax shares to $1,500 from $1,350 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $1,355.08.

Conversely, he lowered his targets for the other three stocks in the sector “due to lower target multiples, reflecting some compression.” They are:

* Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T, “sector outperform”) to $210 from $225. The average is $218.60.

Mr. Hardie: “Intact remains our ‘Go-To’ defensive quality name that we believe is attractive for large-cap investors looking for a high-quality name to reduce portfolio beta and trades at a reasonable valuation. Intact is Canada’s largest P&C insurer, with a successful long-term track record of exceeding industry ROE by 500 basis points, that is also a resilient, defensive-oriented leading financial services company with a strong management team and mid- to long-term growth prospects. The pillars of its strategic road map for growth include expanding leadership in Canada, building a specialty solutions leader, and strengthening leading positions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. We view Intact as our ‘Go-To’ defensive quality name largely from its defensive characteristics, solid growth outlook, and sustainable mid-teen ROEs supported by a favourable pricing environment. M&A also likely provides an embedded catalyst. Given its current levels of excess capital and progress with the RSA integration, we believe deal activity is imminent over the next 12 to 24 months. We see several catalysts on the horizons that include (1) stronger-than-expected underwriting and operational performance once conditions normalize, (2) demonstrated value creation and performance enhancement from the RSA UK&I platform over the mid- to longer-term, and (3) potential resumption of larger scale M&A activity.”

* Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T, “sector outperform”) to $44 from $50. The average is $42.41.

Mr. Hardie: " We view Definity as an evolutionary story, but what we believe truly sets it apart from its publicly traded peers are the themes related to excess capital and M&A, and what they mean for the ROE outlook and the stock’s valuation. We believe these are key reasons to like and own Definity: (1) defensively positioned with limited sensitivity to macroeconomic factors, interest rates, or financial markets; (2) solid growth prospects and a resilient model that is likely able to support double-digit earnings growth and compound BVPS by mid-single digits over the mid- to long-term; (3) a strong management team; and (4) M&A potential serves as an embedded catalyst, with mid-term takeout potential likely limiting downside risks. Definity has gone through a significant foundational transformation of its business over the last few years, culminating in the establishment of leading digital platforms and an overhaul of its commercial portfolio that should support competitive positioning and accelerated growth with sustained profitability. We believe that a high level of excess capital, an under-levered balance sheet, and M&A optionality can provide a path to mid-teens ROE, which could offer significant upside potential to the stock.”

* Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T, “sector outperform”) to $53 from $55.

Mr. Hardie: “We see Trisura as an attractive high-growth business with a unique and diversified Specialty P&C insurance platform. Trisura’s unique hybrid fronting platform should enable it to generate a more consistent and capital-efficient earnings stream than traditional insurers, resulting in a superior ROE and risk profile than that of more traditional insurers. As the business continues to transform, we believe these characteristics can support a premium valuation relative to its peers. The team is targeting ROE in the mid-to-high-teens and believes that given its market focus and growth initiatives, the company will be able to sustain top-line growth in the mid-to-high-teens over the next five years. The company also reiterated its goal of targeting $1-billion of book value by the end of 2027, almost doubling from its current level of just over $500 million.”

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Lorne Kalmar thinks the “resilience” of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CHP.UN-T) portfolio continued to be displayed in its in-line second-quarter results, seeing it benefitting from “strengthening retail fundamentals and its exposure to industrial.”

“We continue to view CHP as a high-quality name with a defensive, in-demand portfolio deserving of a premium valuation,” he said.

On Thursday, Choice reported funds from operations per unit of 25 cents, up 5 per cent year-over-year and matching Mr. Kalmar’s projection. Net operating income rose 8 per cent to $251.8-million, topping the analyst’s $246.3-million estimate.

“Year-to-date cash SPNOI growth of 4.8 per cent is running nicely ahead of management’s 2–3-per-cent full-year guidance,” he said. “On the call, management noted that retail SPNOI growth is expected to normalize in the 1.5–2.0-per-cent range in 2H23 as it laps tougher comps. We expect full-year SPNOI to top the high end of management’s guidance range.

“Retail portfolio firing up. The 13-per-cent renewal uplift (approximately 0 per cent including 100-per-cent lift on a pandemic-era lease) was the highest quarterly figure CHP has ever recorded as management noted that leasing spreads remain exceptionally robust, underscoring the strength of the sector’s fundamentals. Post-2Q, CHP renewed 48 leases with Loblaw (2024 expiry) at 7.5-per-cent lifts (five-year WALT).”

Maintaining a “buy” recommendation for Choice units, Mr. Kalmar trimmed his target to $16 from $16.50. The average is $15.56.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer lowered his second-quarter estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ARR-T) to reflect weak renewable generation and soft merchant pricing in Texas.

Ahead of the Aug. 1 release of its financial results, his revenue projection fell to $1.6-million from $2.2-million previously, which includes $1.1-million of proportionate royalty revenue. He’s now estimating adjusted EBITDA of $0.6-million, down from $1.1-million.

“With two quarters of weakness to start 2023, we believe revenue guidance for the year ($11.5-13.5-million) could be revised lower with Q2 results,” said Mr. Merer.

“While production and pricing in Texas has been a year-over-year headwind, merchant pricing has improved in recent weeks with higher temperatures. Last year, in Q3′22, high prices in the state led to results ahead of expectations, highlighting that quarterly fluctuations in the renewable power market in Texas are not unusual and can swing both ways.”

Despite near-term concerns, the analyst said his longer-term view of St. John’s-based remains unchanged.

“If ARR’s recent deals and near-term pipeline are any indication, its revenue mix should shift away from Texas over time to a more diversified all-weather portfolio,” he said. “Its recent $45-million financing agreement with Hexagon Energy adds more than 5 GW of solar and storage exposure across 43 projects and 12 states to the pipeline. In the near term, some of ARR’s royalty pipeline should move to COD, with its El Sauz project to contribute before year-end and 3.6 GW of wind and solar projects in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and other jurisdictions that should contribute by year-end 2024E. In total, ARR has exposure to a development pipeline of more than 15 GW.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating for Altius shares, Mr. Merer reduced his target to $11 from $11.75. The average is $12.82.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Moffetnathanson’s Michael Morton upgraded Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a US$76 target, exceeding the average on the Street of US$63.86.

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske lowered his targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N/AQN-T, “outperform”) to US$10 from US$10.50, Canadian Utilities Corp. (CU-T, “neutral”) to $40 from $40.50 and Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, “neutral”) to $61.50 from $62. The averages on the Street are US$9.34, $39.50 and $60.61, respectively.

* RBC’s Douglas Miehm raised his targets for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-N/BHC-T, “sector perform”) to US$9 from US$8 and Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO-N/BLCO-T, “outperform”) to US$21 from US$20. The averages are US$8.58 and US$21, respectively.

* Morgan Stanley’s Simon Flannery raised his Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) target to $65 from $64 with an “equalweight” rating. The average is $73.25.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang increased his TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) to US$139 from US$123, keeping an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is US$132.46.