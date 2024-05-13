Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After a “light” third quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige sees “rising” balance sheet risks for Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T), leading him to lower his recommendation for its shares to “hold” from “speculative buy” on Monday.

“We note that the convertible debentures ($140-million due September 2024) are falling due within five months,” he said. “In addition, the interest rate swap (US$165-million) that was set up in Q4/21 when rates were very low (and fixed the interest rate at 5.24 per cent) also matures at the end of F2024 (June 2024). Consequently, with the leverage ratio high at 4.97 times, we believe there is a considerable risk. Much depends on the success and timing of the non-core asset sale process.”

“With no meaningful update on non-core asset sales, and little disclosure around plans to redeem the $140-million convertible debenture, we see significant balance sheet risk at this point. We have cut our multiple for the content business from 9 times to 8 times EV/EBITDA 2025 to reflect the light Q3 result and still low visibility on the production and distribution front. We continue to value the TV segment at 4.5 times.”

On Thursday after the bell, the Halifax-based children’s entertainment company reported revenue of $100.1-milion, down 30 per cent year-over-year and well below the consensus estimate of $130.6-million “led by a near halving in the Content Creation and Audience Engagement segment.” Adjusted EBITDA slid 40.4 percent year-over-year to $19.6-million, also below the Street’s expectation ($26.1-million).

“Despite soft trends in production in recent quarters, management comments suggest an uptick in demand,” noted Mr. Galappatthige. “In fact, the company indicated an increase in staffing levels of late to accommodate new greenlights. It was also confirmed that 60 per cent of the F2025 slate is already greenlit. There is increased optimism around recent launches by Apple TV+ including a new Peanuts season as well as the August premiere of the Yo Gabba brand.”

The analyst continues to see global licensing as “key” to the company’s fortunes moving forward.

“The decline in licensing revenues was due to WildBrain CPLG, which faced headwinds in Europe,” he said. “Encouragingly, Peanuts is seeing consistent growth across the territories, including China and Asia Pacific, while remaining strong in North America. For Q4/24, we forecast a return to modest growth. Management commented that in addition to Peanuts, it sees good prospects around Strawberry Shortcake, which has secured new partnerships including for a new toy line that would be rolled out to 3,900 store locations (including 1,700 Walmart stores). Overtime, we expect Teletubbies (which is gaining traction in China) and Yo Gabba could be drivers of licensing growth, helping diversify beyond Peanuts.”

“The company continues to guide towards an 8–12-per-cent revenue decline and a 5–10-per-cent adj. EBITDA decline in F2024. Management does see the prospect of the production pipeline recovering in F2025 and F2026. Post-Q3/24, we have lowered our revenue expectation to negative 13 per cent and adj. EBITDA to negative 10 per cent for the year. We are also keenly tracking FCF. Our current forecast is for $25.9-million in F2024.”

With those reductions, Mr. Galappatthige cut his target for Wildbrain shares to $1 from $2, falling below the $1.87 average on the Street.

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial’s Adam Shine reduced his target to $1.20 from $1.40 with a “sector perform” rating.

====

While Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen continues to “admire” the long-term growth prospects for Decisive Dividend Corp. (DE-X), he downgraded its shares to “market perform” from “outperform” on Monday in response to weaker-than-expected first-quarter financial results and “accompanying commentary pointing to a slowdown in several key end-markets, including the hearth industry.”

The Kelowna, B.C.-based acquisition-oriented company, which focuses largely on manufacturing, reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $4-million, down 19 per cent year-over-year and well below both Mr. Hansen’s $6.9-million estimate and the Street’s expectation of $6.2-million due largely to lower-than-anticipated sales. EBITDA for its Finished Product segment dropped 37 per cent to $12-million, well below the analyst’s $4.8-million projection, while its Component Manufacturing business saw a rise of 14 per cent to $3-million, but that was also lower than Mr. Hansen’s forecast ($3.3-million).

“While Decisive continues to evaluate a strong pipeline of accretive M&A opportunities, management outlined a series of factors clouding its near-term outlook, including: 1) softening economic activity; 2) elevated interest rates; & 3) persistent inflation,” he said. “To this end, management indicated that many of its subsidiaries are experiencing a sharp slowdown in order activity, including: 1) Blaze King/ACR (warm weather, lower nat gas costs, backlog down more than 90 per cent); 2) Unicast (customer project/capex deferrals); 3) Capital I (customer capex deferrals); & 4) IHT (acute pork industry headwinds). Thankfully, robust order levels at Hawk, Northside, and MI provide a partial offset. Still, taken together, we feel it prudent to step to the sideline until better visibility emerges.”

Cutting his earnings per share estimates for 2024 and 2025 to 22 cents and 40 cents, respectively, from 74 cents and 91 cents, Mr. Hansen lowered his target for Decisive Dividend shares to $8.25 from $11.50. The average is $9.58.

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk downgraded Decisive Dividend to “hold” from “buy” with an $8 target, falling from $12.

“The company saw surprising revenue declines across several of its subsidiaries due t economic headwinds that began blowing in Q4/2023,” said Mr. Lynk. “Furthermore, some subsidiaries are experiencing operational inefficiencies due to the time it takes the freshly installed management to implement its growth strategy. The result was a $929k y/y decline in Q1/2024 EBITDA despite Decisive acquiring $10-million of annualized EBITDA after Q1/2023. Based on our assessment, this is not a one-quarter blip, and we believe 2024 EBITDA may be well below pro forma trailing twelve months levels with negative implications for the pace of dividend and acquisition growth.

“Decisive trades at 10.2 times EV/EBITDA (2024) versus peers at 9.9 times. We set our target by applying an 8.0 times multiple to our 2025 EBITDA estimate less our Q4/2024 net debt estimate, with our lower EBITDA estimate driving our updated price target. We recommend investors wait for a potential share price pullback that would drive a more attractive valuation or for clarity on a recovery in earnings.”

=====

National Bank Financial analyst John Shao is “moving to the sideline” on Pivotree Inc. (PVT-X), downgrading its shares to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously “based on a soft 2024 outlook as the tones of major retailers and consumer brands have become increasingly cautious.”

“That outlook essentially restricts the growth of IT budgets this year and thus could potentially extend the timeline of Pivotree’s growth reacceleration,” he added. “The ongoing transition away from the legacy managed services also means more heavy lifting needs to be done to overcome those growth headwinds.”

Before the bell on Friday, Pivotree, a Toronto-based cloud and data management services provider, reported first-quarter revenue of $20.9-million, missing the $22.1-million estimate from both Mr. Shao and the Street. Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2-million was higher than the analyst’s projection of a loss of $0.1-million but below the consensus forecast of $0.3-million.

Pointing to its “commitment to capital discipline,” Mr. Shao said: “On a year-over-year basis, the gross profit margin was maintained at 46 per cent while the total OpEx was down. As such, despite the declines on the top line, Q1 adj. EBITDA remained positive at $0.2-million and above our previously forecasted loss of $0.1-million. Looking forward, the Company remains committed to staying on a positive EBITDA. Operating cash flow was negative at $1.3-million due to unfavorable working capital movement, and we expect a reversal throughout the rest of the year.”

Despite the mixed results and his rating change, Mr. Shao emphasized he still sees Pivotree “well positioned to harvest long-term opportunities given its deep expertise in eCommerce, a base of enterprise customers, and a growing partnership ecosystem.”

“It’s also our view that Pivotree’s operating leverage potential should position the Company towards a quick rebound if the market recovers while its laser focus on capital discipline reduces the balance sheet risk,” he said.

“Those views are essentially unchanged. For now, the uncertainty is around when the market will recover, and when it recovers, the speed to convert a growing pipeline into growth and margin expansions. In the interim, we’re moving to the sideline during this recovery phase, and are waiting for a set of new catalysts (e.g., accelerated growth & pipeline conversion) to move the stock again. As for the quarter, Pivotree reported what we considered a mixed FQ1 with PS [Professional Services] recovery offset by declines in legacy MS [Managed Services] businesses. Adj. EBITDA was above our forecast due to its capital discipline.”

After reducing his full-year revenue projection, Mr. Shao cut his target for the company’s shares to $2 from $3. The average is currently $2.80.

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Paradigm Capital’s Daniel Rosenberg to $4 from $4.25 with a “buy” rating.

“Pivotree reported Q1 results that were slightly below expectations on the top line, due to continued declines in legacy services,” he said. “However, the company’s new managed & IP solutions (MIPS) showed momentum growing 38 per cent year-over-year. Cost optimizations helped offset impacts on profitability. Adjusted EBITDA remained positive despite the ongoing revenue contraction. Management expects lumpy quarters but is far more optimistic for 2025. The focus remains on scaling the MIPS segment. We think there is still work to be done to transition away from legacy services. Shares remain at value levels for those willing to see through the transition.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young moved his target to $1.70 from $1.50, keeping a “hold” recommendation.

“We note the recent trend of downward revisions to guidance amongst tech names (DCBO, SHOP, etc.) that reflect higher caution based on shifting macro conditions,” said Mr. Young. “Despite this, management continues to highlight more optimistic conversations with customers now versus in 2023, particularly on SKU Build, Control Tower, and WMS. While a 16-per-cent top line decline year-over-year is a concern, Q1 marked the sixth consecutive positive Adj. EBITDA quarter at $0.2-million, with management continuing to signal positive Adj. EBITDA moving forward. We believe this underscores management’s ability to control costs and remain profitable while facing macro headwinds. While we see early indications of stabilization, we remain cautious given the continued weak top line and the uncertain timing of a recovery.”

=====

Ahead of second-quarter earnings season in Canada’s banking sector, Jefferies analyst John Aiken upgraded Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) to “buy” from “hold” and increased his target to $157 from $136. The average on the Street is $144.34.

Mr. Aiken also made these target changes:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) to $142 from $136. Average: $133.85.

(BMO-T, “buy”) to $142 from $136. Average: $133.85. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “hold”) to $69 from $66. Average: $67.90.

(BNS-T, “hold”) to $69 from $66. Average: $67.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “buy”) to $77 from $76. Average: $68.36.

(CM-T, “buy”) to $77 from $76. Average: $68.36. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “hold”) to $28 from $24. Average: $27.73.

=====

Following its “constructive” first-quarter results and recently announced disposition of non-core Saskatchewan assets for $600-million, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch reaffirmed Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T), now operating as Veren Inc., as his top pick in the small/mid-cap oil space.

“The company’s positive momentum continued in 1Q24 through strong operational performance and further advancement toward its $2.2-billion soft net debt target,” he said. “On the latter, progress was achieved through last week’s attractively priced $600-million disposition of its Battrum and Flat Lake assets, bringing the company within close reach of the $750-million disposition target outlined at the investor day presentation in late March. We expect the remainder to come from infrastructure transactions, potentially including assets acquired through the Hammerhead Energy acquisition, as previously hinted by management. However, we also would not be surprised to see some of the proceeds reinvested into the Montney, potentially through the addition of a fourth drilling rig, although this will be partially contingent upon further analysis on the impact of optimized drilling and completion design.”

Mr. MacCulloch sees Veren “well-positioned” to continue to trim its debt levels below the $2.2-billion target if development plans were to shift, noting “management highlighting on the conference call that it now sees $1.7-bilion as an ultimate floor, which we view as a 2026 event at current strip prices.”

“For reference, that debt level would provide considerable balance sheet flexibility to the extent that it implies 1.0 times D/CF at US$50/bbl WTI,” he said. “However, management also noted that it does not envision further acceleration of capital returns beyond the 75 per cent of FCF level (from 60 per cent currently) at that point, with a focus on pursuing other opportunities, including asset development, potential M&A and further debt reductions. One step at a time.”

He raised his target by $1 to $15, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $14.64.

In a separate note, Mr. MacCulloch raised his target for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) target to $30 from $29, maintaining a “buy” recommendation.

“Although we have adjusted our 2Q24 production forecast to account for planned maintenance activity, volumes are expected to ramp in 2H24 prior to the commissioning of Attachie Phase I. While acknowledging that the stock has outperformed, we still view ARC as one of the best-positioned names in the sector, including as a potential acquisition target,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Charlie Sharp initiated coverage of Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T) with a “buy” rating and $9.50 target. The average target is $9.95.

* Desjardins Securities’ Brent Stadler lowered his Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) target to US$5.25 from US$5.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is US$7.21.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni cut her Allied Group Corp. (AAUC-T) target to $6.75 from $6.90 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $8.03.

* Scotia’s Robert Hope raised his targets for Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T, “sector perform”) to $43 from $41 and Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T, “sector perform”) to $34 from $33. The averages are $46.21 and $34.58, respectively.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto raised his targets for Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. Inc. (ASCU-T, “speculative buy”) to $2.75 from $2.50, Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T, “buy”) to $14 from $13, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “buy”) to $36 from $34, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “buy”) to $16 from $13, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T, “buy”) to $24 from $22, Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “hold”) to $17.50 from $16.50 and Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) to $80 from $75 . The averages are $3.01, $11.82, $32.56, $13.01 , $21.37, $16.73 and $71.38, respectively.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher raised his Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) target to $76 from $75 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $77.38.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan cut his CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) target to $18 from $20 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Nik Priebe to $17 from $17.50 with a “neutral” rating, KBW’s Rob Lee to $21 from $22 with a “sector perform” rating and Jefferies’ John Aiken to $19 from $20 with a “buy” rating. The average is $19.63.

* Scotia’s Mario Saric lowered his Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T) target to $15.75 from $16 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $15.17.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Tania Armstrong-Whitworth lowered his target for Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) to $10.25 from $10.50, remaining above the $9.82 average on the Street, with a “buy” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho trimmed his target to $10.50 from $11.50 with a “buy” recommendation.

* Scotia’s Phil Hardie cut his Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) target to $51 from $52 with a “sector outperform” rating, while Jefferies’ John Aiken trimmed his target to $43 from $44 with a “hold” rating. The average is $49.14.

* Needham’s Ryan MacDonald cut his Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) target to US$45 from US$63 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: Eight Capital’s Christian Sgro to US$60 from US$65 with a “buy” rating, CIBC’s Stephanie Price to US$53 from US$58 with an “outperformer” rating and National Bank’s Richard Tse to US$55 from US$65 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$55.17.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed moved his Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T) target to $10.50 from $10, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $10.21.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) target to $19, above the $18.50 average, from $17 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Lorne Kalmar to $18 from $17 with a “hold” recommendation and Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild to $16.75 from $15 with a “hold” rating.

* Jefferies’ Anthony Linton raised his Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) target to $55 from $53 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Patrick Kenny to $53 from $52 with a “sector perform” rating and Scotia’s Robert Hope to $54 from $50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $53.86.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik reduced his target for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) to US$6 from US$6.55. The average is $10.50 (Canadian).

* Scotia’s Jonathan Goldman cut his GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) target to $44 from $45.50 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Tremblay to $53 (Street high) from $52 with a “buy” rating and CIBC’s John Zamparo lowered his target to $38 from $39 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $42.75.

* Scotia’s Tanya Jakusconek moved her Iamgold Corp. (IAG-N, IMG-T) target to US$4.25 from US$3.75 with a “sector perform” rating, while National Bank’s Michael Parkin raised his target to $6.75 (Canadian) from $6.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$4.36.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his target for Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) to $22 from $24 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $26.67.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar raised his Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A-T) target to $182 from $174 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $177.33.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan lowered his Onex Corp. (ONEX-T) target to $115 from $119 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $118.67.

* National Bank’s Don DeMarco increased his Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) target to $35.25 from $34.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $29.90.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo raised his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $21 from $20, below the $23.87 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* Jefferies’ Anthony Linton raised his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) target to $55 from $54 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: Scotia’s Robert Hope to $55 from $52 with a “sector outperform” recommendation and National Bank’s Patrick Kenny to $51 from $50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $54.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild increased his Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) target to $4.25 from $4 with a “buy” rating. The average is $4.17.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) target to $6.25 from $6 with a “sector perform” rating, while Scotia’s George Doumet bumped his target to $6.50 from $6 also with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $6.85.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target to $16 from $14 with a “neutral” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Lorne Kalmar raised his target to $16.50 from $15.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $15.33.

* RBC’s Darko Mihelic cut his Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) target to $76 from $77 with an “outperform” rating, while Evercore ISI’s Thomas Gallagher lowered his target to $76 from $78 also with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $75.92.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang cut his Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T) target to $2.70 from $2.90, below the $3.04 average, with an “underperformer” recommendation, while National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen lowered his target to $2.25 from $3 with an “underperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor moved his Vitalhub Corp. (VHI-T) to $8 from $7.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.88.

* National Bank’s Shane Nagle raised his Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) target to $85 from $80 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $81.14.