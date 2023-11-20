Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

“Things are looking up” for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T), according to Citi analyst Spiro Dounis, who raised his full-year forecast for the Calgary-based company to reflect an “improved cash flow outlook supported by the ‘23 EBITDA guidance raise and flow-through impact.”

“Marketing continues to outperform; management acknowledged the $0.2-0.4-billion run rate EBITDA guidance may be too conservative,” he said in a research note. “We expect the company to guide at or above that range with its December annual update. Looking ahead, we model ‘24 to be slightly FCF negative to reflect the impending Cedar LNG FID. That said, over a multi-year period we expect PPL to generate an average of $0.7-billion in excess cash flow annually (potential TMX purchase excluded). Our updated valuation implies a 9.7 times multiple on 2025 estimated EBITDA, a 1-times premium to large-cap peers that we believe appropriately reflects PPL’s stable cash flows and growth outlook.”

Mr. Dounis raised his fourth-quarter earnings per share forecast by 9 cents to 78 cents with his full-year expectation jumping to $2.71 from $2.54. His 2024 and 2025 projections decline to $2.61 and $2.81, respectively, from $2.72 and $2.91.

Maintaining a “neutral” recommendation for Pembina shares, Mr. Dounis hiked his target to $46 from $42. The average target on the Street is $50.77, according to Refinitiv data.

“PPL boasts a growth backlog of high-quality and low-carbon projects; however, the company already trades at a premium to peers and likely reflects most of these positive attributes,” he concluded. “PPL offers investors a unique dual track: a low-risk growing base business and one of the most holistic approaches to low-carbon growth among our coverage. PPL’s base business take-or-pay earnings profile bests its peers. Its growth backlog of low-carbon projects also stands out.

“That said, PPL already trades at a premium, reflecting its lower risk profile. Its energy transition projects have the potential to offer new revenue streams, but are in early stages and present execution risk. PPL trades at a high-single-digit FCF yield, which is in-line with peers and offers comparable growth forecast.”

Elsewhere, JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet increased his target to $50 from $49 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner thinks Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) is “especially interesting for investors expressing a positive view on lower interest rates.”

“We believe Real Matters is well placed to benefit from a rate-cutting cycle,” he said. “The Company has proven it can remain profitable under worst-case conditions, setting up an asymmetric relationship with interest rates. We think REAL investors will be disproportionally rewarded when rates decline from here, and not hurt much when rates increase. REAL is likely the only profitable appraisal management company (AMC), positioning it well to gain share. Structurally lower costs suggest REAL’s margin profile will show improvement when volumes recover.”

On Friday before the bell, the Markham, Ont.-based online mortgage services firm reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $11.2-million, down 22 per cent year-over-year and narrowly lower than the Street’s $11.6-million estimate as its U.S. Title and Appraisal businesses dropped 40 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA $0.6-million was in line with the consensus forecast, while adjusted net income of $0.8-million topped expectations ($0.1-million).

“The end of FY23 marks a historically challenging year for the real estate industry,” said Mr. Toner. “In its fiscal year, REAL estimates 2.7 million purchase transactions and 0.6 million refinance transactions took place, which would be half the volume of the worst year of the past 28 years. During Q4, the 10-year Treasury yield continued to tick upwards, and the spread between the 10-year and the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) continued to hover at 300 basis points, more than 130 basis points above the historical norm. While conditions have not improved and are expected to continue to have an impact on mortgage originations, industry leaders, such as the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and Company management believe that conditions will materially improve in H2/FY24. The MBA stated that according to its sensitivity analysis, a 100-basis-points decrease in rates would improve volumes by 40 per cent, but a 100-basis-points increase in rates would result in flat volume, underscoring its belief that the market has troughed. In FY24, management believes it has three tailwinds; market factors such as the spread improving, internal changes such as its lower cost base and margin expansion, and Tier 1 lenders winning back share against the market.”

“Rates remain stubbornly high, and industry sources have pushed back forecasts of a recovery until H2/24. In the near term, management expects the next two quarters to resemble FY23, before ramping activity into the second half of the fiscal year. Management expects the net revenue margin in U.S. Appraisal to hover at the current 27.5-per-cent level, having already reached its FY25 target in the segment. In U.S. Title, the Company expects net revenue margin to significantly increase once refi volumes normalize, a scenario the Company expects to play out as rates move down and the 15 per cent of current mortgages over 5 per cent start refinancing.”

Pointing to a slower-than-expected recovery in macroeconomic conditions, Mr. Toner lowered his revenue estimates for both 2024 and 2025. He’s also forecasting negative adjusted EBITDA for the first two quarters of the next fiscal year followed by a profitable second half.

“If interest rate cutes are executed in 2024, as expected, we believe REAL will be well positioned to scale higher volumes without adding significantly to its cost base,” he said.

Reiterating an “outperform” recommendation for Real Matters shares, Mr. Toner trimmed his Street-high target to $9 from $9.50. The average target is $6.86.

“The current macroeconomic environment and housing market estimates add a layer of complexity to our DCF [discounted cash flow valuation],” he said. “We now forecast a slow retreat to ‘normal’ levels beginning in FY2024 and thereafter. We remain constructive on the purchase mortgage market, which we believe has strong long-term fundamentals. We believe the shares currently undervalue REAL’s future cash flow as mortgage volumes recover to normal levels. The impact of another ‘refinance wave” is not contemplated, either. We view mid-cycle EBITDA for Real Matters as being between $25-million and $50-million, under conservative market share assumptions. At the current valuation, we believe the mid-cycle multiple of 5-10 times undervalues Real Matters long-term potential for market share gains, and attractive EBITDA and FCF margins on higher net revenues.”

Elsewhere, others making target changes include:

* National Bank’s Richard Tse to $6.50 from $7 with a “sector perform” ratin

“In the face of the challenging market, Real Matters continues to strengthen its position; the Company launched one new lender and one new channel with a Tier 1 lender in U.S. Appraisal and two new lenders and one new channel with a Tier 1 lender in U.S. Title,” said MR. Tse. “In addition, Real Matters launched three new clients in Canada. That said, we’d note its annual disclosure showed lost market share in Refinance Appraisals (10.4 per cent from 12.1 per cent in F22) and Title & Close (0.5 per cent from 1.2 per cent in F22). It appears those share declines are attributed to a mix shift in its customers’ business (previously tied to refinance); a normalizing environment would suggest share gains to continue. Most important, Real Matters continues to hold the line on profitability with a 5-per-cent Adj. EBITDA margin in the quarter, despite the shortfall in revenue vs. our and consensus estimates. For reference, Real Matters Adj. EBITDA margins averaged approximately 36 per cent from FY’19-FY’21, suggesting potential torque once the market inflects. With $42.4-million in cash, no debt and a low burn rate (down $57k in FQ4), we believe Real Matters is poised to benefit when originations turn with ample capacity to scale volume under the current cost base.

“Bottom line, Real Matters continues to execute well on what’s within its control; that said, the market outlook for mortgage volumes remains challenging. At 4.9 times EV/S (F24E), REAL looks reasonably valued against the current backdrop.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young to $5.25 from $6.25 with a “hold” rating.

=====

Citing higher production costs and deferred guidance on an increase to its computing power, H.C. Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese downgraded Vancouver-based Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-Q, HIVE-X) to “neutral” from “buy” following last week’s release of second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results that fell below his expectations.

“Management postponed its calendar year-end 2023 hash rate guidance of 6 EH/s [exahashes per seconds] out one year to 2024 in its presentation,” he said. “The delay in incremental hash rate deployment (beyond the 4.3 EH/s currently operating) could result in HIVE losing share leading up to the April 2024 halving event, as we see it, given the network hash rate continues to rise at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, HIVE’s direct production costs have risen considerably over the past three quarters and came in at $22,639 per BTC [bitcoin] mined in F2Q24, which represented a 21-per-cent quarter-over-quarter jump, largely driven by the abolishment of a reduced energy tax for data center operations in Sweden by the Swedish Parliament, which took effect in July. ... We estimate HIVE’s all-in cash cost to mine a coin in F2Q24 was over $27,000/BTC vs. an average BTC price of $28,000. HIVE’s high production costs and relatively low fleet efficiency (over 30 joules per terahash), could leave the company in a precarious position when the block reward miners receive is halved next April.

“As such, we believe it is prudent to move to the sidelines until we see greater revenue contribution from the high-performance computing (HPC) business, abating production costs, or higher BTC price levels.”

After cutting his full-year 2024 revenue projection, pointing to “a higher network hash rate alongside lower hash rate estimates for Hive,” Mr. Colonnese dropped his target to US$3.50 from US$7. The average is US$4.78.

“With that said, we acknowledge HIVE’s continued operational prowess as measured by consistently high up-times across its facilities, while the company is making a concerted effort to acquire newer generation rigs to improve fleet efficiency, as evidenced by HIVE’s recent purchase of 4,800 S19K [miners] pros equipped with 23 J/TH [joules per terahash] of efficiency.”

=====

Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges expects units of Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) to face further near-term selling pressure as it “experiences a churn in its investor base” following the decision to suspend its monthly distribution.

Last Tuesday, the Toronto-based REIT announced the move, which is projected to save $10.2-million in cash annually with the goal of reducing debt and funding of ongoing business operations. It came alongside the introduction of a “Portfolio Realignment Plan” that involves the divestment of “non-core” assets consisting of approximately 40 per cent of gross leasable area, which is meant to “reposition the REIT’s portfolio for long-term stability and performance and raise liquidity.”

“Once completed, SOT intends to have repositioned its global office portfolio towards long duration, less capital intensive newer build office assets that are similar in terms of quality, occupancy, tenant profile with in-place leases with credit-quality office users, and generate higher unlevered yields,” said Mr. Sturges.

“Given the volatility in the interest rate market, and due to the lack of transaction activity and pricing discovery in the Canadian office real estate market, for now, we have not assumed any executed non-core dispositions in our 2024E and 2025E FD FFO/unit and AFFO/unit estimates.”

After lowered his 2023 and 2024 adjusted funds from operations projections to 15 cents and 17 cents, respectively, from 19 cents and 23 cents and introducing a 2025 projection of 17 cents, Mr. Sturges trimmed his target for Slate Office units by 10 cents to $1, keeping a “market perform” rating. The average is $1.20.

Elsewhere, RBC’s Tom Callaghan moved his target to $1 from $1.75 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his target for AtkinsRéalis (ATRL-T) to $51 from $50, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $50.25.

* Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne cut his Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) target to $34 from $36 with a “buy” rating. The average is $32.91.

* Barclays’ Dave Anderson raised its Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T) target by $1 to $8 with an “underweight” rating. The average is $10.80.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir reduced his target for Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T) to $15, below the $15.11 average, from $17 with a “sector perform” rating.

* To reflect the non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) to acquire the common shares it doesn’t already own, National Bank’s Richard Tse moved his target for Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) to 25 cents from 10 cents, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is 18 cents.

* TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil, currently the lone analyst covering Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (NXH-X), cut his target to 80 cents from $1.05 with a “hold” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury moved his Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) target to $24.50 from $25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $24.21.

* Mr. Bir cut his Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) target to $4.25 from $4.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $4.33.

* Mr. Bir lowered his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target to $13 from $14 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $13.17.