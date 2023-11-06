Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR-N, QSR-T) “[same-store sales] engine appears to be losing steam,” according to Citi’s Jon Tower.

He was one of several equity analysts to express concern about the state of the company’s Burger King U.S. operations following Friday’s premarket release of “mixed” third-quarter financial results, which sent its TSX-lised shares down 2.4 per cent during the trading day.

While many Canadian investors continue to evaluate the company based Tim Hortons’ domestic performance, analysts on the Street, including Mr. Tower, are increasingly focused on the company’s attempts to revive Burger King south of the border through its US$400-million “Reclaim the Flame” strategic initiative, which was launched in September of 2022. He emphasized there’s currently “no clear narrative shift on [the] BK turnaround.”

“BK U.S. stepping back year-over-year and vs 2019 (albeit with a deteriorating industry backdrop and improving traffic vs the industry), the engines of Tims Canada and BK International both ticking down versus pre-COVID during the quarter and unit growth remaining at approximately 4 per cent in ‘23 (in part due to development changes at TH China),” said Mr. Tower in a research note. “BK continues to point to data supporting an improving brand position; however, we balance this with no clear plan to address the 50 per cent of the asset base that needs significant work, macro/competitive risks, and headlines regarding continued financial challenges among franchisee groups.”

Restaurant Brands reported revenue for the quarter of US$1.84-billion, narrowly below the Street’s expectation of US$1.87-billion. While adjusted earnings per share of 90 US cents was 4 US cents better than the consensus, due in part to lower commodity costs, Burger King’s same-stote sales growth of 7.2 per cent was below the analysts’ projection of 8.71 per cent.

“Investors were mixed on shares heading into the print, with many still believing in the long-term global unit growth/BK turnaround story, but cognizant of the weakening U.S./global backdrop — and results generally delivered on that mixed bag, with comp growth decelerating on 1-year/vs. 2019 basis in key segments (TH CAN, BK US, BK INTL) but upside in total adjusted EBITDA (albeit the timing on expense spend and year-over-year 1 times laps are difficult to tease out),” said Mr. Tower. “In aggregate, net unit growth still lags pre-COVID levels (approximately 4.2 per cent year-over-year), but key drivers of growth continued to demonstrate progress (e.g., NROs at BK ROW both ticking higher year-over-year) as the company continued to optimize its BK U.S. portfolio.”

He added: “BK traffic growth reached in-line with the peer group in the quarter and started outpacing the industry on traffic in August. Commentary generally pointed to improving metrics supporting the turnaround plan, but we remain cautious regarding a ramp in competitive activity. Digital momentum remains part of the narrative, and management pointed to digital mix near 30 per cent in stores with kiosks, although that is only 5 per cent of U.S. store counts.”

Despite that concern, Mr. Tower bumped his full-year EPS projections for 2023 and 2024 to US$3.28 and US$3.44, respectively, from US$3.25 and US$3.2, pointing to cost adjustments. That led him to increase his target for Restaurant Brands shares to US$74 from US$72, keeping a “neutral” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$78.50, according to Refinitiv data.

“Our $74 price target is based upon a 16.0 times 12-months from now EV/EBITDA multiple, 5.3-per-cent FCF yield, and represents 1.2 times the S&P 500 multiple (above the long-term average of 0.9 times,” he said. “We believe this multiple accurately balances the company’s improving global unit growth against limited visibility into economics in these newer markets, potential near-term headwinds tied to a global economic slowdown, and risks tied to a closure and reinvestment cycle for the Burger King U.S. business.”

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* RBC’s Christopher Carril to US$87 from US$86 with an “outperform” rating.

“A Tims EBITDA miss and BK comp softer vs. Street (though we think closer to in line with buyside) weighed on shares,” he said. “However, results were closer to in-line with our own expectations, and we think demonstrated solid progress (e.g. BK US traffic back to flat, home market franchisee profitability up double-digits percentages year-over-year). Meanwhile, QSR remains on track to deliver 5-per-cent-plus unit growth in 2024, a key milestone in our view.”

* Piper Sandler’s Brian Mullan to US$72 from US$82 with a “neutral” rating.

* Stephens’ Joshua Long to US$75 from US$77 with an “equal-weight” rating.

In a fourth-quarter earnings preview for Canada’s banking sector titled Stranger things, Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young cautions near-term patience is required, but “the snapback could be quick.”

“As the chilly winds of 4Q FY23 stir, Canadian banks are preparing to unveil their tales, starting with BNS on November 28 and concluding with CWB on December 8,” he said. “Banks are like the haunted houses of the market, with shadows of an impending recession spooking investors. Their flight from this sector is hardly surprising given the gloomy memories of banks’ past performance during recessions. Concerns include rising credit provisions, decelerating loan growth, mounting capital requirements, downward estimate revisions and lurking (geo)political risks. However, we would argue that these are reflected in bank valuations, with multiples close to or below historical lows on a P/BV basis.”

Mr. Young is projecting a 5-per-cent year-over-year decline in cash earnings per share, driven largely be credit normalization. However, the analyst is forecasting an 8-per-cent rise in adjusted PTPP earnings, which is a key metric in his analysis, based on “growth in P&C banking (Canada, U.S. and international) and capital markets (easy comps).”

Updating his cash EPS estimates and introducing his 2025 expectations, Mr. Young said downward earnings revisions “remain a concern,” however he thinks “the pace of cuts could ease.”

With those changes, he updated his target prices for stocks. In order of preference, they are:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) to $96 from $100. The average on the Street is $91.85. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “buy”) to $136 from $141. Average: $135.39. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “buy”) to $33 from $34. Average: $32.82. Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) to $130 from $133. Average: $128.57. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “hold”) to $99 from $103. Average: $101.89. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “hold”) to $64 from $70. Average: $67.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) to $55 from $62. Average: $60.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “hold”) to $29 from $35. Average: $34.91.

Seeing its valuation as “too compelling to ignore,” Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch raised his recommendation for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) to “buy” from “hold” following the release of third-quarter results which were “poorly received by the market.”

“In our view, VET has regained operational momentum and we see clear visibility to an acceleration of capital returns (through buybacks) when it hits its $1-billion net debt target, most likely in 1Q24,” he said. “Meanwhile, we see further upside through the potential elimination of EU windfall taxes in 2024 (which we still conservatively model) and renewed strength in European natural gas prices.”

In a research report released Monday, Mr. MacCulloch said the Calgary-based company is “finding its operational mojo again.”

“It has been tough slogging for VET this year as it struggled with a protracted outage of the Wandoo offshore platform in Australia, wildfire-related downtime in Canada and the planned 3Q23 turnaround at Corrib in Ireland. However, operational momentum has clearly shifted in the company’s favour, with several important growth projects on the horizon,” he said.

“First, infrastructure build-out in the Montney will continue through 1H24, with the planned 16,000 boe/d [barrels of oil equivalent per day] Mica battery expected to commence operations in mid-2024. Volumes will be supplied through the existing 16-28 well pad, along with 11 additional wells drilled this winter. Meanwhile, VET will also be piloting a downspacing program that could unlock additional Montney resource in the area. Recall that the Mica battery will underpin VET’s long-term plans to grow Montney production to 28,000 boe/d. Second, site preparation for the Croatia gas plant located on the SA-10 block is currently underway; this is also scheduled for commissioning in mid-2024. For reference, the plant has a 15 mmcf/d [million standard cubic feet per day] design capacity and will initially process volumes from two wells currently behind pipe, with room for expansion in the event of additional discoveries. On that note, the company plans to drill four wells on the prospective SA-07 block in 2024. Meanwhile, VET expects Croatia to generate $40-millioN of cash flow in 2024 at the current strip given structurally advantaged natural gas prices in the region. For all those reasons (and more), we think it is time to revisit the stock.”

The analyst now sees an improved return potential to his target price of $24.50 per share. The average on the Street is $25.47.

Acknowledging investors continue to await clarity on Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB-T) plans to fund its US$9.4-billion acquisition of three U.S. utilities from Dominion Energy Inc., RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan sees “lots of options” available, emphasizing “the key will be minimizing common equity and keeping leverage in check.”

In a research report released Monday following last week’s release of “solid” quarterly results, reaffirmation of its full-year guidance and announcement of a group of tuck-in acquisitions, he said many “appear to be taking a cautious approach to the company continuing to deploy capital into tuck-in acquisitions in light of the remaining funding need for the acquisition of the utilities from Dominion.”

“Since the transaction announcement in September, the company has pre-funded approximately $8.3 billion of the $12.8 billion cash consideration through the issuance of roughly $4.6 billion of common shares, US$2.0 billion of hybrid subordinated notes in the U.S., as well as $1.0 billion of hybrid subordinated notes in Canada,” he added.

“Multiple options available to obtain the remaining capital. On the conference call, Enbridge discussed how it prioritizes its options for the roughly $4.5 billion of remaining funding, and it highlighted the benefits of its diverse asset mix when it comes to its ongoing capital recycling program. While the company will pursue different capital recycling options across its broad portfolio of assets (e.g., minority interests such as the Aii transaction; sale of commodity exposed DCP Midstream), it could utilize alternative funding sources such as the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), an at-the-money equity program (ATM), or additional hybrids and bonds, should Enbridge’s expected valuations for asset sales not materialize.”

Mr. Kwan expects the transaction to close in stages, which he thinks will “afford flexibility” in its funding plan in terms of both timing and size of capital raises.

To reflect recent financing activities and the newly announced tuck-in acquisitions, he lowered his 2023 and 2024 earning per share estimates to $2.84 and $2.86, respectively, from $2.92 and $2.91, respectively).

That led him to lower his target for Enbridge shares to $55 from $60 with an “outperform” rating (unchanged). The average is $53.23.

Elsewhere, National Bank’s Patrick Kenny raised his target to $49 from $48 with a “sector perform” rating.

“Integrating the renewables acquisitions including the upsized interests in the Hohe See & Albatros Wind Facilities and the Morrow Renewables landfill-to-RNG facilities, our target taps up $1,” he said.

While viewing TVA Group Inc.’s (TVA.B-T) “material” restructuring plan as “necessary given secular challenges being exacerbated by cyclical pressures,” National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine raised his recommendation for its shares to “sector perform” from “underperform” previously.

On Friday, the Montreal-based broadcaster announced significant changes including cessation of in-house production of entertainment, restructuring of its news division and optimization of real estate assets. Those will result in the reduction of its workforce by 31 per cent with 547 positions getting eliminated.

“Why now and how come so big? Secular challenges over the past 20+ years have been exacerbated by added cyclical pressures over the past 15 months and regulations that have not evolved to offer needed help to private broadcasters,” said Mr. Shine.

“TVA will phase out production activities as they are outsourced to external suppliers. This process will take time and move at a pace dictated by current program schedules.”

That announcement came alongside the release of a third-quarter earnings beat. While revenue fell 9.1 per cent year-over-year to $118.6-million and fell short of his projection of $122.4-million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $16.5-million , down 9.4 per cent, topped his expectation of $11.9-million, due largely to better-than-anticipated broadcasting margins.

While awaiting further details on restructuring costs and anticipated savings, Mr. Shine, currently the lone analyst covering the company, made “preliminary material changes” to his forecast for TVA, leading him to raise his target to $1.60 from 70 cents for its shares.

While Citi analyst Ryan Potter concluded the third-quarter results from Telus International Canada Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) were “relatively solid,” he warned “visibility and macro concerns remain.”

“TELUS International reported a top-line beat and reiterated its 2023 outlook,” he said in a note released Monday. “The company saw solid growth in its top two clients (both up 20 per cent plus year-over-year) with some of this coming from demand for AI-related services but there were client concentration headwinds as well with continued pressures at its third largest client from its reduction in European-based delivery trust and safety services. The implied 4Q23 outlook shows a return to sequential growth but the relatively wide implied quarterly range and cautious 2024 commentary (currently expects growth in the low-single digits range) show the continued challenges from an uncertain macro (elongated sales cycles, project delays, lower client volumes, etc.). We believe the low-end of the 2023 outlook ranges to be more appropriate given these continued macro-related headwinds. Despite TIXT’s relatively low valuation levels, we expect the stock to remain rangebound until there are proof points of improving visibility and growth.”

On Friday, shares of the TSX-listed subsidiary of Telus Corp. (T-T) slid 5.2 per cent despite reporting revenue of US$663-million, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year and above both Mr. Potter’s US$657-million estimate and the consensus forecast of US$658-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 21 US cents fell in line with expectations.

Telus International also maintained its 2023 outlook, including revenue of U$2.70-US$2.73-billion, 1-2-per-cent organic growth and adjusted EPS of 90-97 US cents.

“Our revenue estimates increase in 2023 due to the quarter beat and decrease in 2024-25 due to continued macro-related headwinds,” he said. “Our margin estimates increase in 2023 due to the quarter beat and remain relatively unchanged in 2024-25 as we balance cost savings actions against wage pressure. We make slight adjustments to other line item estimates that results in our EBITDA and EPS estimates increasing in 2023 and decreasing in 2024-25.”

With those reduced forward estimates, he lowered his target for its shares to US$7 from US$8, keeping a “neutral” recommendation. The average is US$10.67.

“TELUS International has done a good job pivoting its business mix toward faster growth opportunities through its focus on high-growth clients in its traditional digital customer experience business and successfully leveraging M&A to expand into fast-growing adjacencies such as content moderation, AI data solutions, and digital transformation services,” said Mr. Potter. “In an uncertain and volatile macro though, risks around the company’s perceived visibility, its industry and client concentration, and potential volume volatility tied to economic cycles become more apparent. Other risks to consider include geopolitical risks and its status as a controlled company. We believe the current valuation reflects a balanced risk/reward given these items and justifies a Neutral rating.”

Other analysts making target changes include:

* RBC’s Daniel Perlin to US$11 from US$14 with a “market perform” rating.

“While it’s #3 client continues to pull back on spending and thus weighing on aggregate results, FY23 revenue guidance (at the mid-point) does imply some expected sequential improvement in 4Q23, as Telus Corp and Google appear to be gaining momentum and thus should see tech & gaming as a vertical be a key contributor in 4Q23 revenue growth (we are modeling 3-per-cent organic vs. up 1 per cent in 3Q23),” said Mr. Perlin. “Overall, the macro backdrop remains challenging, thus elongated cycles persist, setting up for a more conservative FY24.”

* TD Securities’ Daniel Chan to US$10.50 from US$12 with a “buy” rating.

* BMO’s Tim Casey to $8 from $11 with an “outperform” rating.

* JP Morgan’s to US$8 from US$12 with a “neutral” rating.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel raised her target for Canadian grocers on Monday. His changes include:

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T, “sector perform”) to $50 from $48. The average is $42.25.

(EMP.A-T, “sector perform”) to $50 from $48. The average is $42.25. George Weston Ltd. (WN-T, “outperform”) to $219 from $214. Average: $193.14.

(WN-T, “outperform”) to $219 from $214. Average: $193.14. Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T, “outperform”) to $174 from $169. Average: $141.22.

(L-T, “outperform”) to $174 from $169. Average: $141.22. Metro Inc. (MRU-T, “sector perform”) to $84 from $82. Average: $79.44.

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to “neutral” from “overweight” with a US$58 target, down from US$70 and below the US$73.88 average on the Street.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar raised his Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) target to $89 from $86 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $84.94.

“The higher price target reflects advancement of our valuation period and F/X,” he said. “If ATD achieves its F2028 targets, significant upside remains. Although our estimates fall short of ATD’s goals, they still suggest significant growth. We model a five-year EBITDA CAGR of 5.8 per cent ending F2028.

“Our favourable view on ATD is driven by expectations of organic growth supported by various improvement initiatives (fuel, food/beverage, private label, data analytics/loyalty, procurement, organic network growth, cost optimization, etc.) as well as acquisition capture/synergies and capital return to shareholders.”

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin cut his Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) target to $41 from $45 with a “sector perform” rating, while TD’s Tim James lowered his target to $51 from $56 with a “buy” rating. The average is $49.92.

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch bumped his target for Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) to $30.50 from $29 with a “buy” rating, while RBC’s Michael Harvey raised his target to $28 from $24, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.67.

“We are increasing our target on ARC ... reflecting positive estimate revisions following its 2024 guidance release,” said Mr. MacCulloch. “Most notably, capex came in materially below our expectations after the company identified cost savings and efficiencies in the program, all while holding the line on its Attachie Phase I timeline (early 2025), which is expected to drive a step change in corporate FCF generation. We continue to highlight the stock as our top pick in the large-cap natural gas space.”

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan cut his Artis REIT (AX.UN-T) target to $7.50, below the $7.75 average, from $8 with a “sector perform” rating.

* National Bank’s Mike Parkin lowered his Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) target by $1 to $27, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average is $21.90.

* Stifel’s Cody Kwong moved his Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T) target to $8.25 from $7.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.83.

* JP Morgan’s Sebastiano Petti reduced his BCE Inc. (BCE-T) target to $58 from $59 with an “equal-weight” rating. The average is $57.52.

* National Bank’s Rupert Merer trimmed his target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-N, BEP.UN-T) to US$29 from US$30 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $32.99.

* Calling its quarterly results “impressive,” RBC’s Greg Pardy moved his target for Enerplus Corp. (ERF-N, ERF-T) to US$22 from US$21 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$26.40.

“Enerplus remains our favorite intermediate producer given its capable leadership team, consistently solid execution, strong balance sheet and rising shareholder returns,” he said.

* TD Securities’ Craig Hutchison cut his Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) target to $23 from $28 with a “hold” rating, while National Bank’s Shane Nagle lowered his target to $22.50 from $26 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $26.18.

* RBC’s Scott Heleniak raised his Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.U-T, FFH-T) target to US$1,020 from US$980, reiterating an “outperform” rating, while BMO’s Tom MacKinnon increased his target to $1,500 from $1,400 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $1,590.54 (Canadian).

“Similar to the past few quarters, Fairfax delivered another quarter of solid results across the organization including underwriting, investments, and non-insurance entities,” he said. “The company extended its duration to pick up yield in the quarter and that should continue benefit investment income throughout 2024. P&C market conditions remain favorable for Fairfax particularly within its Odyssey Re unit. While reserve releases were modest and cat losses slightly elevated in Q3, core underwriting margins were better than we had expected.”

* TD’s Brian Morrison increased his target for Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to US$73 from US$72 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: RBC’s Tom Narayan to US$58 from US$57 with a “sector perform” rating and Wells Fargo’s Colin Langan to US$60 from US$59 with an “equal-weight” rating. The average is US$66.78.

“Magna once again posted a beat and raise even in the face of external headwinds, led by strong results from the Power and Vision segment. It is seeing less pressure on its BEV business compared to some of its competitors. Our 2024 numbers are relatively unchanged and PT goes to $58 from $57,” said Mr. Narayan.

* RBC’s Tom Callaghan cut his Melcor REIT (MR.UN-T) target to $4.50 from $5.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $4.88.

* RBC’s Keith Mackey raised his Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) target by $1 to $18 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $17.07.

* National Bank’s Patrick Kenny raised his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) target to $45 from $44 with a “sector perform” rating, while Stifel’s Cole Pereira raised his target to $53 from $51 with a “buy” rating. The average is $50.54.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir cut his RioCan REIT (REI.UN-T) target to $22 from $24 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $22.39.

* Jefferies’ Christopher LaFemina raised his Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) target to $73 from $70 with a “buy” rating. The average is $66.99.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds increased his Telus Corp. (T-T) target to $30 from $29 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Vince Valentini moved his target to $27 from $29 with a “buy” rating. The average is $27.38.