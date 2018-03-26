Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

MPX Bioceutical Corp. (MPX-CN) brings the potential for diversified U.S. exposure at an attractive valuation, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley.

He initiated coverage of Toronto-based MPX, which invests in wholly owned vertically integrated medical marijuana companies south of the border, with a “speculative buy” rating.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe investing in vertically integrated operations is of particular importance, as owning retail distribution channels both increases operating margins and protects against wholesale pricing pressures and cultivation commoditization,” said Mr. Bottomley. “We believe successful branding strategies and retail distribution will eventually determine industry winners. MPX has already: (1) launched its own line of branded dispensaries; (2) owns an award-winning concentrate brand; (3) is a market leader in Arizona’s medical market; and, (4) is in the process of expanding its operations to three additional US states this year.”

Mr. Bottomley projects MPX to earn $21-million in revenues in fiscal 2018, which he expects will increase to $259-million by 2022, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86 per cent. He estimates it will become EBITDA positive in 2019 at $24-million, increasing to $86-million and by 2022.

“With $20-million of pro forma cash on the balance sheet (with another $36-million of in-the-money options and warrants), we believe MPX is funded for its existing growth/expansion initiatives as it becomes cash flow positive in FY2019,” he said.

“With a solid foundation as one of the market leaders in Arizona’s medical cannabis market, MPX has been quickly adding to its geographic exposure as a first-mover in Nevada’s recently legalized rec market, in Massachusetts’ soon-to-be-legal rec market, and in Maryland’s newly introduced medical market; equating to a total annual market potential of greater-than US$3.0-billion.”

He set a price target for MPX shares of $1.15. The analyst average target is currently $1.27.

“MPX currently trades at 6.6 times its two-year forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA, which is only a slight discount to its U.S. peers at 7.5 times but does not include potential near-term material expansion opportunities that are not baked into our forecasts,” the analyst said. “In addition, as cannabis remains a Schedule I narcotic in the U.S., MPX also trades at a steep discount to the leading Canadian Licensed Producers at 19.5 times, due to the increased complexities and risks inherent in U.S. markets. However, we believe MPX’s greater-than 65-per-cent discount to Canadian operators is largely overdone and its vast geographic exposure and growth profile could support a significant valuation re-rating over the long term.”

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tudor Pickering & Co analyst Aaron Swanson upgraded a quartet of Canadian energy companies on Monday.

He raised Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) to hold from sell with a target of $2 (unchanged). The average is $3.07.

His rating for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) rose to “buy” from “hold” with a target of $4, which is lower than the $5.72 consensus.

He upgraded Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $23 target. The average is $27.

Mr. Swanson moved Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $4.50 target, which is below the $5.95 consensus.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Citing its “unique” combination of growth, free cash flow generation and value, JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO-N) to “overweight to “neutral.”

Mr. Jayaram maintained a target price for its shares of US$20, which sits slightly below the average of US$21.12.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Amit Daryanani expects Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) to release three new iPhones to launch in September.

In a research note released late Sunday, Mr. Dayanani predicted an update to its current 5.8-inch iPhone X, which he suggested would be called the iPhone XI. He also suggested a larger 6.5-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) device, which he billed the iPhone XI Plus, and a budget-friendly 6.1-inch liquid-crystal display (LCD), which he called the iPhone 9.

“Clearly, naming of these phones is becoming a complicated process,” he said. “Effectively we would have three phones with two being OLED and one ‘budget’ friendly LCD model.”

“Two OLED devices - 5.8 inch form factor and a larger 6.5 inch form factor; one LCD model 6.1 inch size. The larger device is likely targeted at China, where the form factor has been popular in the past. The LCD device is likely to have aluminium edges vs. premium steel in other two devices. All three phones are expected to have Face ID (no home button) and likely to be more powerful devices vs. past generation. AAPL is reportedly going to begin trial production earlier than usual to avoid supply chain issues that delayed iPhone X launch.”

In the wake of the company’s “limited” success with its iPhone X, which had an average selling price of over US$1,000, Mr. Daryanani pointed to pricing as a key factor for investors to watch.

“We think the LCD model could drive the highest volumes (35-50 per cent of volume) and could be priced at $700-plus,” he said. “Furthermore, the refreshed 5.8-inch OLED (XI) could be priced at $899 ( $100 cheaper vs. current iPhone X) and the larger 6.5-inch OLED could be priced at $999 - this would effectively lower the average ASP’s but we think will drive a stronger unit growth. Overall, we think the focus this cycle would be around AAPL’s ability to segment market and expand its install base.”

Mr. Daryanani maintained an “outperform” rating for Apple shares with a target of US$205. The average is US$191.79.

“We think iPhone ASPs are likely to be down depending on mix versus iPhone X cycle,” he said. “However, gross margins would benefit from cost downs from suppliers. Further, NAND pricing has been trending lower in CY18, which could provide another tailwind. Installed base growth even at low-end model provides services tailwind to GM. Our analysis suggests services gross margins (60 per cent) are ahead of corporate average and to the extent 18-per-cent services CAGR is achievable it should provide 50-60 basis points of GM tailwind.”

=====

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO-X) is building a portfolio of zinc projects that could propel it from developer to producer in relatively quick order, said Mackie Research analyst Stuart McDougall.

Calling it an advancing zinc play at a fraction of the going rate, he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based company with a “speculative buy” rating.

“The flagship Salobro project, in Brazil, contains an historic resource exceeding one billion pounds, while the Plaza Norte project, in Spain, sits next to one of the world’s richest historic zinc mines, Reocín,” said Mr. McDougall. “Moreover, the latter is being advanced in partnership with Grupo Aldesa, one of Spain’s largest construction companies. We also think that partnership places Emerita in good stead with its ongoing pursuit of two other domestic assets: Aznacóllar and Paymogo. All told, Emerita has nearly nine billion pounds of potential zinc mineral inventory in its sights.”

He set a target price of 40 cents for Emerita shares “based on company’s successful confirmation and development of the Salobro historic resource, plus a nominal value for the exploration potential at Plaza Norte.”

Mr. McDougall is currently the lone analyst covering Emerita, according to Bloomberg.

=====

In other analyst actions:

Bryan Garnier & Cie analyst Nikolaas Faes initiated coverage of Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) with a “buy” rating and target of $51. The average target on the Street is currently $33.61.

Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso upgraded Intel Corp. (INTC-Q) to “market perform” from “underperform” without a specified target. The average target is US$53.29.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens downgraded Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE-Q) to “market perform” from “market outperform.” He did not reveal a target price. The average target is US$247.87.

MORE TO COME