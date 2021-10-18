 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s breakouts: A soaring copper play with 10 buy calls and catalysts to propel it even higher

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 72 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 24 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Featured today is a copper stock that is a penny away from surfacing on the positive breakouts list – Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T). Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value; however, analysts see much more upside for this stock. It has a unanimous buy recommendation from 10 analysts and an average one-year forecast return of 36 per cent.

A brief outline on Copper Mountain is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

Story continues below advertisement

The company

Vancouver-based Copper Mountain has two long life assets: Copper Mountain Mine located in British Columbia and the Eva Copper Project located in Australia. Currently, the company produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent annually from its 75 per cent owned Copper Mountain Mine located near Princeton.

Management sees several “low capital, high return organic growth project” opportunities ahead for the company. In Australia, the company is involved in exploration and development of lands at its Eva Copper Project and the Cameron Project. In. B.C., the company is developing the New Ingerbelle deposit, which is about one kilometer away from the Copper Mountain Mine.

Investment thesis

  • Low geopolitical risks. Its operations are located in Canada and Australia.
  • Long mine life. Its flagship open-pit Copper Mountain Mine in B.C. has a current mine life of approximately 21 years.
  • Low cost producer. Management provided 2021 total all-in cost (AIC) guidance of between US$1.80 and US$2 per pound of copper.
  • Strengthening price of copper. The company stated the realized copper price was US$4.33 in the second quarter of 2021, up from US$2.43 realized in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Solid balance sheet. Net debt-to-trailing EBITDA ratio of 0.7 times.
  • Reasonable valuation.
  • Key potential near-term catalyst. Construction decision on the Eva Project in Queensland, Australia expected to be announced by year-end. Open-pit Eva is anticipated to produce an average of approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent annually with a mine life of 15 years. Management does not plan to tap equity markets to fund this potential project. Last quarter, management completed a $250-million bond financing.
  • Potential catalyst. Success from its drilling programs in B.C. and Australia.
  • Potential catalyst: Ramping up production from the third ball mill at its Copper Mountain Mine in the fourth quarter of this year, which will increase milling capacity to 45,000 tons per day up from 40,000. Longer-term, management plans to expand capacity to 65,000 tons per day (pending permitting)
  • Potential catalyst: Exploration of a potential new mine project – the Cameron project, which is around 40 kilometres away from its Eva Project in Queensland, Australia.
  • Longer-term objective: Tripling 2020 production within the next five years.
  • Potential risks to consider: 1) Production currently from a single mine; 2) volatility in the price of copper; 3) softening in global economic growth (copper is commonly called Dr. Copper as it is considered a barometer of economic growth); and 4) permitting delays.

Quarterly earnings results

Before the market opened on July 26, the company reported solid second-quarter financial results.

Revenue was $142-million, ahead of the Street’s forecast of $130-million. Adjusted earnings before, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $74.4-million, well above the consensus estimate of $58.7-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 15 cents, just shy of the consensus estimate of 16 cents. The company produced 29.6-million pounds of copper equivalent, and the total all-in cost (AIC) per pound of copper was U.S. $2.06. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) per pound of copper produced was U.S. $1.83. The company exited the quarter with $144.5-million of cash on its balance sheet.

Management raised its 2021 production guidance to between 90 million and 100 million pounds of copper, up from its previous guidance of between 85 and 95 million pounds of copper. The share price rallied 5 per cent that day on decent volume with over 2.5-million shares traded. To put this in perspective, the three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 1.8-million shares.

Before the market opens on Nov. 1, the company will be releasing its third-quarter earnings results. The consensus revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share estimates are $131-million, $82-million, and 15 cents, respectively. Management will be hosting an earnings call on Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $788-million is actively covered by 10 analysts with a unanimous buy recommendation.

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Haywood Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Scotia Capital, Stifel Canada, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Most recently, two analysts made the following revisions to their target prices.

In Early October, Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw reduced his target price to a Street-low $4 from $4.75.

In September, National Bank’s Shane Nagle trimmed his target price to $5 from $5.25.

Financial forecasts

The Street expects the company to report revenue of $569-million in 2021, $463-million in 2022, $456-million in 2023, but jump to just over $1-billion in 2024 after production from the Eva Project comes on-line. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $300-million in 2021, $204-million in 2022, $174-million in 2023, and $692-million in 2024. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 62 cents in 2021, 42 cents in 2022, 34 cents in 2023, and $1.29 in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings forecast have been rising. To illustrate, four months ago, the Street was forecasting revenue of $545-million in 2021, and $459-million in 2022. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $267-million in 2021 and $175-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 63 cents in 2021 and 39 cents in 2022.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The stock can also be valued on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.5 times the consensus 2022 estimate.

The average 12-month target price is $5.10, implying the share price has nearly 36 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows: $4 (from Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw), two at $4.75, two at $5, $5.25, three at $5.50, and $5.75 (from Stifel’s Ian Parkinson).

Insider transaction activity

Trading activity in the public market reported by insiders has been light.

Most recently, director Paula Rogers purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $3.15 on Sept. 13, initiating a position in this specific account.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Rogers also serves on several other boards including Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-X), Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T), and Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T).

On Aug. 18, vice-president of finance Brad Bolger sold 17,500 shares at a price per share of $3.17, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 2,500 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 108 per cent, but the climb has not been in a straight line. The share price can be quite volatile.

As of May 10, the share price had rallied 181 per cent year-to-date to $5.08, marking its highest closing price in 2021. After that, the positive price momentum fizzled. The share price steadily declined, falling 44 per cent to close at $2.87 on Oct. 6. However, this downtrend (lower highs and lower lows) was broken last week.

Over the past six trading sessions, the share price has rebounded 31 per cent to $3.76. Consequently, the stock is fast approaching overbought territory and may be due for a pause. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 69. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is an initial ceiling of resistance around $4. After that, there is major overhead resistance around $5. Looking at the downside, the share price has initial technical support between $2.80 and $3, near its 50-day moving average (at $3.19).

Story continues below advertisement

POSITIVE BREAKOUTSOct. 15 close
RZZ-XAbitibi Royalties Inc. $28.77
ARR-TAltius Renewable Royalties Corp. $10.36
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $48.23
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.08
APR-UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $13.25
BMO-TBank of Montreal $132.68
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $3.82
BSR-XBluestone Resources Inc. of Canada $1.71
BEI-UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $50.63
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $6.91
BPF-UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $14.96
BYD-TBoyd Group Services Inc. $258.90
BAM-A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $72.70
BBU-UN-TBrookfield Business Partners LP $59.44
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $5.68
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $52.43
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $39.36
CHE-UN-TChemtrade Logistics Income Fund $8.08
CGX-TCineplex Inc $14.35
DII-B-TDorel Industries Inc $23.54
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $29.68
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $52.72
EDV-TEndeavour Mining Corp. $31.52
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $10.82
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $11.50
ERO-TEro Copper Corp. $25.72
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $29.90
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $11.63
FEC-TFrontera Energy Corp. $8.51
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $137.09
GRT-UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $95.28
HLS-THLS Therapeutics Inc. $19.18
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $9.26
HUT-THut 8 Mining Corp. $15.11
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $42.82
IFP-TInterfor Corp $33.46
IPCO-TInternational Petroleum Corp. of Sweden $7.55
KRR-TKarora Resources Inc. $4.18
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $92.16
LA-TLos Andes Copper Ltd. $8.86
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $10.98
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $14.26
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $101.85
NLC-XNeo Lithium Corp. $6.30
NOU-XNouveau Monde Graphite Inc. $10.07
OPS-TOpsens Inc. $3.11
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $9.86
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $42.59
PSH-XPetroshale Inc. $0.43
PIPE-TPipestone Energy Corp. $2.77
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $15.44
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $61.08
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $82.56
RCK-XRock Tech Lithium Inc. $8.65
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $5.79
SDE-TSpartan Delta Corp. $6.23
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $69.16
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $5.44
TBL-TTaiga Building Products Ltd. $2.68
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $2.77
TRP-TTC Energy Corp. $66.39
TECK-B-TTeck Resources Ltd $36.17
TWM-TTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. $1.55
TPZ-TTopaz Energy Corp. $18.11
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $14.31
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $109.99
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $87.01
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $5.68
TXP-TTouchstone Exploration Inc. $2.17
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.54
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $19.38
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.39
NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS
ORA-TAura Minerals Inc. $12.45
BLN-TBlackline Safety Corp. $7.05
BRMI-TBoat Rocker Media Inc. $6.74
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $107.90
CGO-TCogeco Inc $85.70
CL-CNCresco Labs Inc. $9.99
CURA-CNCuraleaf Holdings Inc. $13.10
UFS-TDomtar Corp. $68.18
GWR-TGlobal Water Resources Inc. $21.83
GTII-CNGreen Thumb Industries Inc. $29.45
GTMS-TGreenbrook TMS Inc. $8.90
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $37.23
LEAF-TLeaf Mobile Inc. $2.67
TPX-B-TMolson Coors Canada Inc. $56.80
OGI-TOrganigram Holdings Inc. $2.78
PLTH-CNPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. $5.19
PRMW-TPrimo Water Corp. $19.74
SAP-TSaputo Inc $30.99
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $10.10
TER-CNTerrAscend Corp. $7.33
TFPM-TTriple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $10.82
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $16.23
VLNS-TValens Company Inc. $1.90
VFF-TVillage Farms International $9.70

Source: Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail

Please note that this report is not an investment recommendation. The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies