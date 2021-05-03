Monday’s breakouts: A stock that’s rallied 39% in 2021 with a further gain of over 50% expected

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s breakouts: A stock that’s rallied 39% in 2021 with a further gain of over 50% expected

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 37 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list in the upcoming months.

Year-to-date, the share price is already up nearly 40 per cent and potential near-term catalysts may boost the share price and give investors another year of triple-digit gains. In 2020, the share price rallied 340 per cent. The stock has a unanimous buy call from six analysts with expected one-year returns ranging from 31 per cent to 80 per cent (average expected one-year return is 53 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

The stock discussed today is Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUIS-X).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

With its head office in Toronto and its principal U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, Quisitive is a rapidly evolving company.

The company has two main business segments– its cloud solutions business and its payment solutions business.

First, Quisitive is a Microsoft National Solution Provider and as such it provides consulting services to help companies migrate and use Microsoft cloud services. Second, the company’s LedgerPay platform is expected to accelerate later this year. This business segment provides cloud-based payment processing and data intelligence aimed at enhancing customer loyalty for retailers.

When the company reports its second-quarter 2021 financial results, greater granularity will be provided with the company separating its revenue into these two core business segments.

Quarterly earnings results

On April 20, the company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results along with positive guidance that sent the share price soaring 9 per cent that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue came in at $13.1-million, in-line with the consensus estimate, and up 142 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $2.2-million, just above the consensus estimate of $2.1-million, and up from $0.3-million reported during the same period last year.

Management provided a bullish outlook for the company in the near-term as well as further out.

On the earnings call, chief executive officer, chairman and founder Mike Reinhart said, “The second half of this year is when I believe we’ll begin to recognize the fruits of our labor”. This growth is expected to be driven by the company’s rollout of LedgerPay, its fintech, payment processing platform. He added, “As I look towards the future, over the next three to five years, we envision Quisitive as a $250-million revenue business with $100- million in EBITDA.” The CEO envisions that 60 per cent or more of this future revenue will be from the company’s payments-based platform.

Management continues to actively seek out strategic acquisition opportunities. The company has a solid balance sheet providing it with the financial flexibility to fund additional acquisitions. On April 8, the company completed $62.6-million in financings. In addition, the company increased its debt facility by $50-million.

Mr. Reinhart said: “We remain focused on growing the business organically while also acquiring cloud technology services company to continue to expand our capabilities. We have active conversations with several additional cloud solutions companies and expect to do at least one additional acquisition in the second half of this year. In the payment solutions space, we will continue to acquire merchant portfolios through additional ISO [independent sales organization] companies going forward. As mentioned previously, we have the M&A [merger and acquisition] advisers who have engaged to help us build target pipeline and expect to complete the next acquisition later this year.”

Investment thesis

  • Near-term catalysts: 1) An upcoming announcement of bank sponsorship for direct payment processing of Visa, MasterCard and other major credit and debit cards. 2) rollout of LedgerPay 3) New customer wins.
  • Robust growth profile. Driven by transformative acquisitions.
  • Rising profitability. Expected synergies realized from the recently announced acquisitions of Mazik Global Inc. (completed on April 1) and BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc. (announced on March 29 and soon to be completed).
  • Organic as well as acquisition growth. For instance, management continues to target between 15 per cent and 20 per cent organic, or internal, growth from its clould solutions business segment and even higher organic growth from LedgerPay, its payment processing business.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growing its operations. As a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

There are six analysts covering this small-cap tech stock with a market capitalization of $388-million.

Four analysts buy recommendations and two analysts have “speculative buy” recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eight Capital, and Raymond James.

Revised recommendations

In April, four analysts raised their target prices.

  • Raymond James’ Stephen Boland to $2 from $1.80.
  • Desjardins Securities’ Kevin Krishnaratne to $2.50 from $1.90.
  • Beacon Securities’ Gabriel Leung to $2 from $1.70.
  • Echelon Wealth Partners’ Robert Goff to $2.75 (the high on the Street) from $2.20.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $107.8-million in 2021, up from $49.8-million reported in 2020, and expected to jump to $147.7-million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to come in at $20.9-million in 2021, up from $8.1-million reported in 2020, and expected to rise to $35.9-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 2 cents in 2021 and 5 cents in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings forecasts are rising due to the recently announced acquisitions. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $70.9-million in 2021 and $106.9-million in 2022. The adjusted EBITDA estimates were $11.4-million for 2021 and $19.4-million for 2022.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11 times the 2022 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $2.34, implying there is 53 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. However, target prices vary widely, suggesting potential one-year returns of between 31 per cent and 80 per cent. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $2, $2.30, two at $2.50 and $2.75.

Insider transactions

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

The stock has a limited trading history. Through a reverse take-over, shares of Quisitive resumed trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Aug. 13, 2018. Consequently, technical analysis is constrained.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 39 per cent. In 2020, the stock price rallied 340 per cent to $1.10 from 25 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance between $1.70 and $1.75, close to its record closing high of $1.67 set on March 23 and its intraday high of $1.75 reached on Feb. 16. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $1.50, at its 50-day moving average. Failing that, there is technical support around $1.20.

Liquidity for this small-cap stock can be relatively low, which can increase price volatility. On April 30, just over 82,000 shares traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 460,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Story continues below advertisement

Positive BreakoutsApril 30 close
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $22.97
ADW-A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $11.34
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $35.13
CERV-TCervus Equipment Corp $16.64
CM-TCIBC $127.78
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Corp. $15.05
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $47.41
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.54
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $8.05
GLO-TGlobal Atomic Corp. $2.88
GCG-A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $32.00
HR-UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $15.23
HDI-THardwoods Distribution Inc $35.54
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $43.88
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $35.50
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $30.25
IVQ-U-TInvesque Inc. $3.25
KNT-TK92 Mining Inc. $8.02
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $46.20
KEY-TKeyera Corp $28.11
LGO-TLargo Resources Ltd. $21.50
MPC-TMadison Pacific Properties Inc. $5.24
TPX-B-TMolson Coors Canada Inc. $68.00
NOA-TNorth American Construction Group Ltd. $16.57
OPS-TOpsens Inc. $2.00
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.49
RECO-XReconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. $8.86
REI-UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $21.02
RUP-XRupert Resources Ltd. $5.15
SRU-UN-TSmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $28.62
SLS-TSolaris Resources Inc. $9.95
SRX-TStorm Resources Ltd. $3.18
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.57
TFII-TTFI International Inc. $107.70
TSU-TTrisura Group Ltd. $131.09
UEX-TUEX Corp $0.45
VLNS-TValens Company Inc. $3.54
Negative Breakouts
BEPC-TBrookfield Renewable Corporation $50.95
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $48.33
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $132.33
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $5.48
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $12.14
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $18.62
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $7.40
FOOD-TGoodfood Market Corp. $7.86
GCM-TGran Colombia Gold Corp. $5.14
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $0.95
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $21.00
MSI-TMorneau Shepell Inc $30.90
PRN-TProfound Medical Corp. $22.37
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $15.22
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $14.88
TC-TTucows Inc. $96.48

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies