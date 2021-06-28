Monday’s breakouts: A top performing stock that’s headed toward tripling in value in 2021

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 51 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 27 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Over half the companies on the negative breakouts list are precious metals stocks.
Discussed today is a company that is on the positive breakouts list - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T).
This has been a top performing stock in 2021, rallying 174 per cent. On Friday, the stock price continued to charge higher, spiking 8.5 per cent on unusually high volume.
With many cities across North America experiencing blistering hot weather, air conditioners are working overtime and the price of natural gas keeps rising. This unhedged producer benefits from rising commodity prices.
Given the sharp move higher in the share price, particularly over the past few weeks, the stock is now in overbought territory. As a result, the positive price momentum may soon pause in order for the stock to digest these rapid gains before the share price can continue to climb higher.
A brief outline is provided below on the company that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental analysis when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Calgary-based Birchcliff Energy is a gas-weighted, intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused in the prolific Peace River Arch region in Alberta, which is located adjacent to the border with British Columbia. For 2021, management anticipates natural gas will represent 78 per cent of its total production.
Investment thesis
- Soaring natural gas prices.
- Unhedged production allowing the company to benefit from rising commodity prices.
- Large land base supports an active drilling program.
- Drilling success.
- Low cost producer.
- Strong free cash flow generation enabling the company to pay down its debt and perhaps raise its dividend in the future.
Quarterly earnings
On May 12, the company reported first-quarter financial results that largely met expectations. Production averaged 75,065 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 2 per cent year-over-year. Cash flow per share came in at 33 cents, relatively in-line with the Street’s forecast of 33.5 cents. Reported operating expense of $3.18/boe, up 1 per cent year-over-year, and Birchcliff realized an operating netback of $17.05/boe, up 83 per cent from the same period last year.
At the annual general meeting on May 13, chairman, president, and chief executive officer Jeff Tonken emphasized management’s main objective to “drive our debt down.”
He said, “We’re really focused on free funds flow, which results in net debt reduction. We believe we have a repeatable business that’s very low cost, where we own and control all of our infrastructure, and we are completely unhedged.”
For 2021, management increased its production, adjusted funds flow, and free funds flow outlook.
Mr. Tonken said, “We expect to average between 79,000 and 81,000 barrels a day of production this year, which is 5 per cent growth from our average production last year - that’s up from 78,000 to 80,000 [previous guidance]. In the second half of the year, we expect to average somewhere between 84,000 to 86,000 barrels a day, and we’re excited about that, number one, because of our drilling results. So we’re very comfortable that we can hit those production numbers. In addition, the forward-looking curves for both oil and natural gas are very strong as you move out further into the year, right when we’re bringing on all that production.”
He elaborated on the expected ramp-up in production, “It’s an obvious question to ask the question why do you run at 75,000 barrels a day for the first half of the year and then have such a large jump in your production in the second half of the year, and the real answer to that is while we are currently drilling large pads and bringing on this production, we have to shut in a significant amount of production while we complete our wells. So when you shut in all those wells, it hurts your average production and that’s really the result of why our production is weak in the first half of the year and so strong in the second half of the year. Because now, number one, you bought all your production back on they shut in, and secondly, you’re adding all our production from the 33 wells that we’re going to drill this year.”
Dividend policy
At the height of the pandemic, management announced a dividend cut. In May 2020, the company announced its plan to reduce its quarterly dividend to 0.5 cents per share from 2.625 centsper share.
Analysts’ recommendations
There are 17 analysts who actively cover this company. Sixteen analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations, while Dan Grager from Peters & Co. Ltd. has a “sector perform” recommendation.
The 17 firms providing recent research coverage on the company are: ATB Capital Markets, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, IA Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Peters & Co. Ltd, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, Stifel Canada, TD Securities, and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH).
Revised recommendations
Month-to-date, seven analysts have revised their target prices.
- BMO’s Randy Ollenberger hiked his target price to $5 from $4.25.
- Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci lifted his target price to $6 from $4.50.
- CIBC’s Chris Thompson assumed coverage on the company and increased the target price to $5.75 from $3.50.
- National Bank’s Dan Payne bumped his target price to $6.25 from $4.50.
- RBC’s Michael Harvey upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from “sector perform,” and raised his target price by $1 to $5.
- ·Stifel’s Robert Fitzmartyn increased his target price to $6.55 (the high on the Street) from $4.75.
- TPH’s Jordan McNiven trimmed his target price by 50 cents to $4.
Financial forecasts
According to Bloomberg, the consensus cash flow per share (CFPS) estimate is $1.55 in 2021, up from 69 cents reported in 2020, and $1.58 in 2022.
Financial forecasts have been relatively steady for this year and rising for the following year. For instance, three months ago, the consensus CFPS estimates were $1.54 for 2021 and $1.37 for 2022.
Valuation
Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.
The average one-year target price is $5.06, suggesting the stock is nearly fairly valued. However, target prices vary widely, from a low of $4 (at Peters & Co. Ltd. and TPH) to a high of $6.55 (at Stifel). Many analysts have not yet updated their financial models using higher commodity prices. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $4, $4.15, three at $4.50, six at $5, two at $5.75, $6, $6.25, and $6.55.
Insider transaction activity
Quarter-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market.
In a relatively small transaction, Chris Carlsen, vice-president – engineering, purchased 3,650 shares at a price per share of $4.10 on June 11.
Chart watch
This small-cap stock has delivered large returns to investors in 2021.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 174 per cent. Month-to-date, the stock price is up 37 per cent. On Fri. June 25, the share price jumped 8.5 per cent on very high volume with over 12.6-million share traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 2.5-million shares.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is minor technical resistance around $5.50. After that, there is major overhead resistance around $6. Looking at the downside, the share price has strong technical support around $4. Failing that, there is major support around $3.50, near the 50-day moving average (at $3.55).
Given the sharp move higher in the share price, particularly over the past few weeks, the stock is now in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 83. Generally, a RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition. As a result, the positive price momentum may soon pause in the near-term in order for the stock to digest these rapid gains.
Please note that this report is not an investment recommendation.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
