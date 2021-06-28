Monday’s breakouts: A top performing stock that’s headed toward tripling in value in 2021

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s breakouts: A top performing stock that’s headed toward tripling in value in 2021

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 51 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 27 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Over half the companies on the negative breakouts list are precious metals stocks.

Discussed today is a company that is on the positive breakouts list - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T).

This has been a top performing stock in 2021, rallying 174 per cent. On Friday, the stock price continued to charge higher, spiking 8.5 per cent on unusually high volume.

Story continues below advertisement

With many cities across North America experiencing blistering hot weather, air conditioners are working overtime and the price of natural gas keeps rising. This unhedged producer benefits from rising commodity prices.

Given the sharp move higher in the share price, particularly over the past few weeks, the stock is now in overbought territory. As a result, the positive price momentum may soon pause in order for the stock to digest these rapid gains before the share price can continue to climb higher.

A brief outline is provided below on the company that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental analysis when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Calgary-based Birchcliff Energy is a gas-weighted, intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused in the prolific Peace River Arch region in Alberta, which is located adjacent to the border with British Columbia. For 2021, management anticipates natural gas will represent 78 per cent of its total production.

Investment thesis

  • Soaring natural gas prices.
  • Unhedged production allowing the company to benefit from rising commodity prices.
  • Large land base supports an active drilling program.
  • Drilling success.
  • Low cost producer.
  • Strong free cash flow generation enabling the company to pay down its debt and perhaps raise its dividend in the future.

Quarterly earnings

On May 12, the company reported first-quarter financial results that largely met expectations. Production averaged 75,065 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 2 per cent year-over-year. Cash flow per share came in at 33 cents, relatively in-line with the Street’s forecast of 33.5 cents. Reported operating expense of $3.18/boe, up 1 per cent year-over-year, and Birchcliff realized an operating netback of $17.05/boe, up 83 per cent from the same period last year.

At the annual general meeting on May 13, chairman, president, and chief executive officer Jeff Tonken emphasized management’s main objective to “drive our debt down.”

He said, “We’re really focused on free funds flow, which results in net debt reduction. We believe we have a repeatable business that’s very low cost, where we own and control all of our infrastructure, and we are completely unhedged.”

Story continues below advertisement

For 2021, management increased its production, adjusted funds flow, and free funds flow outlook.

Mr. Tonken said, “We expect to average between 79,000 and 81,000 barrels a day of production this year, which is 5 per cent growth from our average production last year - that’s up from 78,000 to 80,000 [previous guidance]. In the second half of the year, we expect to average somewhere between 84,000 to 86,000 barrels a day, and we’re excited about that, number one, because of our drilling results. So we’re very comfortable that we can hit those production numbers. In addition, the forward-looking curves for both oil and natural gas are very strong as you move out further into the year, right when we’re bringing on all that production.”

He elaborated on the expected ramp-up in production, “It’s an obvious question to ask the question why do you run at 75,000 barrels a day for the first half of the year and then have such a large jump in your production in the second half of the year, and the real answer to that is while we are currently drilling large pads and bringing on this production, we have to shut in a significant amount of production while we complete our wells. So when you shut in all those wells, it hurts your average production and that’s really the result of why our production is weak in the first half of the year and so strong in the second half of the year. Because now, number one, you bought all your production back on they shut in, and secondly, you’re adding all our production from the 33 wells that we’re going to drill this year.”

Dividend policy

At the height of the pandemic, management announced a dividend cut. In May 2020, the company announced its plan to reduce its quarterly dividend to 0.5 cents per share from 2.625 centsper share.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 17 analysts who actively cover this company. Sixteen analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations, while Dan Grager from Peters & Co. Ltd. has a “sector perform” recommendation.

The 17 firms providing recent research coverage on the company are: ATB Capital Markets, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, IA Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Peters & Co. Ltd, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, Stifel Canada, TD Securities, and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH).

Story continues below advertisement

Revised recommendations

Month-to-date, seven analysts have revised their target prices.

  • BMO’s Randy Ollenberger hiked his target price to $5 from $4.25.
  • Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci lifted his target price to $6 from $4.50.
  • CIBC’s Chris Thompson assumed coverage on the company and increased the target price to $5.75 from $3.50.
  • National Bank’s Dan Payne bumped his target price to $6.25 from $4.50.
  • RBC’s Michael Harvey upgraded his recommendation to an “outperform” from “sector perform,” and raised his target price by $1 to $5.
  • ·Stifel’s Robert Fitzmartyn increased his target price to $6.55 (the high on the Street) from $4.75.
  • TPH’s Jordan McNiven trimmed his target price by 50 cents to $4.

Financial forecasts

According to Bloomberg, the consensus cash flow per share (CFPS) estimate is $1.55 in 2021, up from 69 cents reported in 2020, and $1.58 in 2022.

Financial forecasts have been relatively steady for this year and rising for the following year. For instance, three months ago, the consensus CFPS estimates were $1.54 for 2021 and $1.37 for 2022.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The average one-year target price is $5.06, suggesting the stock is nearly fairly valued. However, target prices vary widely, from a low of $4 (at Peters & Co. Ltd. and TPH) to a high of $6.55 (at Stifel). Many analysts have not yet updated their financial models using higher commodity prices. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $4, $4.15, three at $4.50, six at $5, two at $5.75, $6, $6.25, and $6.55.

Insider transaction activity

Quarter-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market.

Story continues below advertisement

In a relatively small transaction, Chris Carlsen, vice-president – engineering, purchased 3,650 shares at a price per share of $4.10 on June 11.

Chart watch

This small-cap stock has delivered large returns to investors in 2021.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 174 per cent. Month-to-date, the stock price is up 37 per cent. On Fri. June 25, the share price jumped 8.5 per cent on very high volume with over 12.6-million share traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 2.5-million shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is minor technical resistance around $5.50. After that, there is major overhead resistance around $6. Looking at the downside, the share price has strong technical support around $4. Failing that, there is major support around $3.50, near the 50-day moving average (at $3.55).

Given the sharp move higher in the share price, particularly over the past few weeks, the stock is now in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 83. Generally, a RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition. As a result, the positive price momentum may soon pause in the near-term in order for the stock to digest these rapid gains.

Please note that this report is not an investment recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTSJune 25 close
AGF-B-TAGF Management Ltd $8.15
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $10.50
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp $14.66
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $35.00
AYA-TAya Gold & Silver Inc. $8.53
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $4.85
BBD-B-TBombardier Inc $1.27
BAM-A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $64.16
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $14.27
CAS-TCascades Inc $15.42
GIB-A-TCGI Group Inc $112.41
CSH-UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $13.71
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $23.12
CUF-UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $11.05
CTS-TConverge Technology Solutions Corp. $9.62
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $83.39
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.05
DII-B-TDorel Industries Inc $15.77
DIR-UN-TDream Industrial REIT $15.35
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $26.31
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $9.22
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $2.48
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $8.66
FEC-TFrontera Energy Corp. $7.74
GTII-CNGreen Thumb Industries Inc. $39.60
GCG-A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $33.05
HDI-THardwoods Distribution Inc $37.19
HARV-CNHarvest Health & Recreation Inc. $5.28
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $50.22
MAXR-TMaxar Technologies Ltd. $50.84
MMAT-CNMetamaterial Inc. $17.12
GRA-XNanoXplore Inc. $4.56
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $3.77
OTEX-TOpen Text Corp $62.87
OPS-TOpsens Inc. $2.40
OVV-TOvintiv Inc. $40.47
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $17.08
PAY-TPayfare Inc. $9.50
PIPE-TPipestone Energy Corp. $2.25
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $40.31
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $15.68
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $128.16
QTRH-TQuarterhill Inc. $2.65
RCI-B-TRogers Communications Inc $64.68
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $5.93
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $24.15
SGR-UN-TSlate Grocery REIT $13.02
SOT-UN-TSlate Office REIT $5.40
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $33.91
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.63
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $145.56
NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $9.50
AXU-TAlexco Resource Corp. $3.13
ASM-TAvino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. $1.39
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $5.18
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $25.70
CFX-TCanfor Pulp Products Inc $7.67
CHE-UN-TChemtrade Logistics Income Fund $6.84
EMP-A-TEmpire Co Ltd $38.65
EQX-TEquinox Gold Corp. $8.84
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.91
FURY-TFury Gold Mines Limited $1.46
GAU-TGaliano Gold Inc. $1.29
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $0.80
HIVE-XHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. $2.81
JAG-TJaguar Mining Inc. $5.51
LAS-A-TLassonde Industries Inc $179.00
MX-TMethanex Corp $40.71
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $9.90
NVO-TNovo Resources Corp. $2.18
OSK-TOsisko Mining Inc. $3.01
PAAS-TPan American Silver Corp $34.77
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $80.05
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $14.31
TUD-XTudor Gold Corp. $2.46
TWC-TTWC Enterprises Ltd. $20.65
WILD-TWildBrain Ltd. $2.37
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $5.28

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies