Monday’s breakouts: An industry leader with high barriers to entry, dividend hikes and a juicy 4% yield

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 40 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 14 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that appeared on the positive breakouts list last week. With a unanimous buy recommendation, the stock offers investors modest potential price appreciation along with an attractive 4 per cent yield. The company discussed today is Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
St. Catharines, On.-based Algoma operates a fleet of vessels, carriers and tankers, travelling through the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway. Its four core business segments are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tanker, Ocean Self-Unloader and Global Short Sea Shipping.
Within the company’s Domestic Dry-Bulk business segment are 20 dry-bulk carriers that transport commodities including iron ore, steel, grain, salt, and construction materials such as cement. Due to winter weather conditions, most of the company’s Domestic Dry Bulk fleet is not in operation during the first quarter. This is the company’s largest business segment representing 36 per cent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2019.
The company’s Domestic Product Tanker segment has a fleet of tankers that transport liquid petroleum products across the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway and Atlantic Canada. This segment accounted for 21 per cent of EBITDA in 2019.
The Ocean Self-Unloaders segment is comprised of eight ocean-going vessels, a 50-per-cent interest in a self-unloader vessel and a 25-per-cent interest in a specialized ocean vessel. This business segment represented 31 per cent of EBITDA in 2019.
The company’s contracts are typically over several years providing the company’s with earnings visibility. For instance, Domestic Dry-Bulk contracts are typically between three and seven years. Contracts often include price escalations linked to inflation and rising fuel costs are typically passed through to customers.
Customers include well-known companies including Cargill, Lafarge, United States Steel, ArchelorMittal, Imperial Oil, Irving, Georgia-Pacific, and RioTinto and customer retention is high.
There is seasonality in the business with Algoma reporting significantly lower revenue in the first quarter.
Investment thesis highlights
- Economic recovery play.
- Reasonable valuation. The stock is trading slightly below historical levels.
- Attractive dividend yield of over 4 per cent. In Jan., the quarterly dividend was increased by over 30 per cent.
- Industry leader. Largest operator in the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway.
- High barriers to entry. Government regulations (e.g. Coasting Trade Act).
- Established, well-known customers with high retention.
Quarterly earnings
Before the market opened on Feb. 26, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Revenue came in at $154.3-million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $152-million but down 8.7 per cent year-over-year. EBITDA was $59.9-million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $51.2-million. One week later, on March 5, the share price closed at $16.36, up 10 per cent from the closing price on Feb. 26.
In the earnings release, management provided a conservative outlook for 2021, “The steady improvement in volumes over the latter part of 2020 in the Domestic Dry-Bulk segment is expected to be sustained into 2021. Salt products are expected to continue to grow, offsetting a return of grain volumes to more normal levels and shortfalls in other commodities compared to historic levels. The Product Tanker segment is very dependent on progress in reopening the economy and the country and particularly how this impacts air and vehicle traffic. The current expectation for Product Tankers is for reduced revenue days compared to 2020, when we benefited from logistics decisions taken by our main customer that we do not expect to be repeated in the coming year. The Ocean Self-Unloader business should benefit from an increase in on-hire days now that the heavy dry-docking calendar is behind us and Pool volumes are expected to continue a slow recovery over the course of 2021.
“We expect the cost environment to be more difficult in 2021 as the Company makes significant investments in training and developing its next generation of shipboard employees. In addition, maintenance and lay-up spending is expected to rise, partially reflecting the impact of the 2020 decisions to defer spending, as well as dry-dockings that are required for certain domestic vessels.”
Dividend policy
On Jan. 14, management announced that the company’s board of directors approved a 31-per-cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly payout to 17 cents per share from 13 cents per share. The new dividend equates to 68 cents per share annually and a current annualized yield of 4.1 per cent.
In January. the company paid its shareholders a special dividend of $2.65 per share.
Analysts’ recommendations
There are four firms providing research coverage on this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $623-million. All four analysts have “buy” recommendations.
The firms providing research coverage on Algoma are: Cormark Securities, M Partners, Paradigm Capital, and Stifel Canada.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, Cormark’s David Ocampo increased his target price to $19 from $15.50.
In February, Stifel Canada’s Anoop Prihar lifted his target price to $19 from $17.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting revenue of $576.5-million in 2021, up 6 per cent from $545.7-million reported in 2020, with revenue anticipated to increase to $603.75-million in 2022. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $174-million in 2021, unchanged from $174-million reported in 2020, and $184-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.26 in 2021, up from $1.19 reported in 2020, and $1.48 in 2022.
Earnings estimates have inched slightly higher. Three months ago, the Street was expecting revenue to come in at $576-million in 2021, the consensus EBITDA forecasts was $168.7-million for 2021, and the earnings per share estimate was $1.24 for 2021.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.2 times the 2021 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7 times. The stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.96 times the 2022 consensus estimate, below its three-year-historical average multiple of 5.2 times.
The average one-year target price is $18.38, implying the share price has 12 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months (including the dividend yield this equates to a potential total return of nearly 16 per cent). Individual target prices are: $16.50 and three at $19.
Insider transactions
Over the past year, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up 18 per cent.
Since 2012, the share price has traded largely between $12 and $17.50. The share price is currently rising towards the upper end of this trading range.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is major resistance between $17 and $17.50, near its record closing high of $17.55. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $20. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support between $15.50 and $16, close to its 50-day moving average (at $15.32). Failing that there is support around $14, and then around $12.
This small-cap stock has low liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 23,000 shares.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
