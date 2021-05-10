Monday’s breakouts: Economic recovery and spiking commodity prices lift this dividend stock toward a record high

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 103 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that is just pennies away from setting a new record high and as a result it may soon appear on the positive breakouts list. The company will be reporting its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Mon. May 10. If management provides a positive outlook, this may be the catalyst that jolts the share price higher. This dividend stock has a unanimous buy call from eight analysts.
The security highlighted today is Finning International Inc. (FTT-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Vancouver-based Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. The company supplies parts and services, sells and rents equipment. The company serves businesses across various industries such as construction, mining, power systems, agriculture, and forestry. In 2020, product support represented 60 per cent of total revenue, new equipment sales accounted for 29 per cent of sales, used equipment was 5 per cent of revenue, 4 per cent was equipment rental revenue, and 2 per cent was fuel and other.
In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, the company segments its business into three regions: Western Canada, South America (Chile Argentina and Bolivia), and the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2020, 51 per cent of the company’s revenue was from Canada, 33 per cent stemmed from South America and 16 per cent was from the U.K. and Ireland.
Investment thesis
- Market leader.
- Healthy balance sheet. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] stood at 1.4 times as at Dec. 31 (down from 2 times last year).
- Strong free cash flow generation ($870-million in 2020). Management’s objectives for this capital include 1) organic growth, 2) dividend growth, 3) share repurchases, 4) acquisition growth and 5) debt reduction.
- Stable dividend with room for future dividend increases.
- Tailwinds from an economic recovery with strengthening commodity prices in copper, lumber and oil (e.g. activity from copper mining accounted for approximately 25 per cent of Finning’s total revenue in 2020).
- Government infrastructure spending commitments.
- Benefitting from strong residential construction activity.
Quarterly earnings
After the market closed on February 9, the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 38 cents, a penny above the consensus estimate. The company’s equipment backlog climbed to $0.8-billion, up 19 per cent sequentially. The share price rallied 1.7 per cent the following trading day on high volume.
On the earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson said, “Our key markets continue to recover. Commodity prices are expected to remain at constructive levels, and many of our customers have announced an increase in capital expenditures. In mining, production levels are expected to grow, driving demand for parts and service on a large and aging equipment population. Government stimulus spending on infrastructure and investments in other large projects in all of our territories, underpin our positive revenue outlook for construction. Led by strong recoveries in Chile and the U.K., we expect revenue growth in 2021, however, remaining below 2019 levels as the recovery in Canada will be a bit more gradual…we expect 2021 earnings to exceed adjusted 2019 EPS [earning per share] of $1.65 per share. Our free cash flow generation in 2021 will depend on the recovery. We expect to generate roughly 50 per cent EBITDA to free cash flow conversion through the cycle, in line with the average conversion over the last eight years. We are in the process of increasing our inventory purchasing and will likely be modestly below 50 per cent in 2021. However, we expect to deliver material free cash flow for the full year.”
The company will be releasing its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 10. The consensus revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share estimates are $1.488-billion, $172.6-million, and 36 cents, respectively.
Dividend policy
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20.5 cents per share, or 82 cents per share yearly. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of 2.4 per cent.
Analysts’ recommendations
There are eight firms providing research coverage on this company, and all eight analysts have buy recommendations.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities , Scotia Capital and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
Multiple analysts have revised their expectations in recent weeks – all higher.
- Earlier this month, Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his target price to $37 from $33.
- In April, National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev increased his target price by $6 to $43 – the high on the Street.
- In April, CIBC Capital Markets’ Jacob Bout lifted his target price to $39 from $37.
Financial forecasts
The consensus EBITDA estimate is $753.5-million in 2021, increasing 8 per cent to $815-million in 2022. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $1.69 in 2021, rising 16 per cent to $1.96 the following year.
Earnings expectations have increased for this year. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $744-million in 2021 and $813-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.61 in 2021 and $1.91 in 2022.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.5 times the 2022 consensus estimate, above its five-year historical average of 14.7 times but below its peak multiple of nearly 22 times during this time period.
The average one-year target price is $36.61, suggesting there is 7 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $34, $34.50, two at $35, $37, $39, and $43.
Insider transaction activity
Since the beginning of the second quarter, there has only been one transaction in the public market reported by an insider, a very small sale with proceeds of approximately $15,000. The trade was made on April 14 by senior vice-president, investor relations and treasury Amanda Hobson.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 27 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite index which is up 11.7 per cent. The stock is one of the top performing stocks in the industrials sector, ranking number eight out of the 30 stocks in the S&P/TSX industrials sector index.
Looking at key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching major overhead resistance around $35 (its record closing high is $34.82 set back in June 2018). Should the share price break above this ceiling of resistance, the next major resistance level is around $40. On a pullback, the stock price has strong technical support around $30.
