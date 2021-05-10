Monday’s breakouts: Economic recovery and spiking commodity prices lift this dividend stock toward a record high

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s breakouts: Economic recovery and spiking commodity prices lift this dividend stock toward a record high

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 103 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is just pennies away from setting a new record high and as a result it may soon appear on the positive breakouts list. The company will be reporting its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Mon. May 10. If management provides a positive outlook, this may be the catalyst that jolts the share price higher. This dividend stock has a unanimous buy call from eight analysts.

The security highlighted today is Finning International Inc. (FTT-T).

Story continues below advertisement

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Vancouver-based Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. The company supplies parts and services, sells and rents equipment. The company serves businesses across various industries such as construction, mining, power systems, agriculture, and forestry. In 2020, product support represented 60 per cent of total revenue, new equipment sales accounted for 29 per cent of sales, used equipment was 5 per cent of revenue, 4 per cent was equipment rental revenue, and 2 per cent was fuel and other.

In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, the company segments its business into three regions: Western Canada, South America (Chile Argentina and Bolivia), and the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2020, 51 per cent of the company’s revenue was from Canada, 33 per cent stemmed from South America and 16 per cent was from the U.K. and Ireland.

Investment thesis

  • Market leader.
  • Healthy balance sheet. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] stood at 1.4 times as at Dec. 31 (down from 2 times last year).
  • Strong free cash flow generation ($870-million in 2020). Management’s objectives for this capital include 1) organic growth, 2) dividend growth, 3) share repurchases, 4) acquisition growth and 5) debt reduction.
  • Stable dividend with room for future dividend increases.
  • Tailwinds from an economic recovery with strengthening commodity prices in copper, lumber and oil (e.g. activity from copper mining accounted for approximately 25 per cent of Finning’s total revenue in 2020).
  • Government infrastructure spending commitments.
  • Benefitting from strong residential construction activity.

Quarterly earnings

After the market closed on February 9, the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 38 cents, a penny above the consensus estimate. The company’s equipment backlog climbed to $0.8-billion, up 19 per cent sequentially. The share price rallied 1.7 per cent the following trading day on high volume.

On the earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson said, “Our key markets continue to recover. Commodity prices are expected to remain at constructive levels, and many of our customers have announced an increase in capital expenditures. In mining, production levels are expected to grow, driving demand for parts and service on a large and aging equipment population. Government stimulus spending on infrastructure and investments in other large projects in all of our territories, underpin our positive revenue outlook for construction. Led by strong recoveries in Chile and the U.K., we expect revenue growth in 2021, however, remaining below 2019 levels as the recovery in Canada will be a bit more gradual…we expect 2021 earnings to exceed adjusted 2019 EPS [earning per share] of $1.65 per share. Our free cash flow generation in 2021 will depend on the recovery. We expect to generate roughly 50 per cent EBITDA to free cash flow conversion through the cycle, in line with the average conversion over the last eight years. We are in the process of increasing our inventory purchasing and will likely be modestly below 50 per cent in 2021. However, we expect to deliver material free cash flow for the full year.”

The company will be releasing its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 10. The consensus revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share estimates are $1.488-billion, $172.6-million, and 36 cents, respectively.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20.5 cents per share, or 82 cents per share yearly. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of 2.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

There are eight firms providing research coverage on this company, and all eight analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities , Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Multiple analysts have revised their expectations in recent weeks – all higher.

  • Earlier this month, Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his target price to $37 from $33.
  • In April, National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev increased his target price by $6 to $43 – the high on the Street.
  • In April, CIBC Capital Markets’ Jacob Bout lifted his target price to $39 from $37.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $753.5-million in 2021, increasing 8 per cent to $815-million in 2022. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $1.69 in 2021, rising 16 per cent to $1.96 the following year.

Earnings expectations have increased for this year. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $744-million in 2021 and $813-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.61 in 2021 and $1.91 in 2022.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.5 times the 2022 consensus estimate, above its five-year historical average of 14.7 times but below its peak multiple of nearly 22 times during this time period.

Story continues below advertisement

The average one-year target price is $36.61, suggesting there is 7 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $34, $34.50, two at $35, $37, $39, and $43.

Insider transaction activity

Since the beginning of the second quarter, there has only been one transaction in the public market reported by an insider, a very small sale with proceeds of approximately $15,000. The trade was made on April 14 by senior vice-president, investor relations and treasury Amanda Hobson.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 27 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite index which is up 11.7 per cent. The stock is one of the top performing stocks in the industrials sector, ranking number eight out of the 30 stocks in the S&P/TSX industrials sector index.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching major overhead resistance around $35 (its record closing high is $34.82 set back in June 2018). Should the share price break above this ceiling of resistance, the next major resistance level is around $40. On a pullback, the stock price has strong technical support around $30.

Positive BreakoutsMay 7 close
RZZ-XAbitibi Royalties Inc. $25.00
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $3.60
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $17.48
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $23.99
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $18.39
ADW-A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $11.43
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $9.13
APR-UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $12.29
BMO-TBank of Montreal $117.84
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $29.02
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $1.75
BCE-TBCE Inc $59.11
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $3.46
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $4.08
BLN-XBlackline Safety Corp. $8.89
BRE-TBridgemarq Real Estate Services $17.27
BBU-UN-TBrookfield Business Partners LP $58.76
CCO-TCameco Corp $24.44
CNC-XCanada Nickel Co. $4.10
CAR-UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $57.16
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $41.70
CFP-TCanfor Corp $34.33
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $6.29
CERV-TCervus Equipment Corp $17.13
GIB-A-TCGI Group Inc $110.56
CSH-UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $13.01
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $13.52
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $20.90
CM-TCIBC $130.70
CMMC-TCopper Mountain Mining Corp $4.77
CSW-A-TCorby Spirit and Wine Ltd $18.59
KOR-TCorvus Gold Inc. $3.09
CRR-UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $16.86
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $7.39
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $146.43
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $33.70
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $179.58
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $44.47
GLO-TGlobal Atomic Corp. $3.08
GRT-UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $81.02
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $36.26
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $34.37
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $11.20
III-TImperial Metals Corp $5.75
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $38.09
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp $164.94
IFP-TInterfor Corp $36.92
IIP-UN-TInterRent REIT $15.96
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $9.55
KEY-TKeyera Corp $28.89
KL-TKirkland Lake Gold Inc $49.60
LGO-TLargo Resources Ltd. $21.88
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $43.60
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $12.47
MEQ-TMainstreet Equity Corp $85.16
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $8.10
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $2.79
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $18.00
MRC-TMorguard Corp. $128.16
MRG-UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $16.23
MRT-UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $5.84
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $90.88
NCU-TNevada Copper Corp $0.30
NFG-XNew Found Gold Corp. $8.45
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $5.80
NOA-TNorth American Construction Group Ltd. $17.06
NWH-UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $13.31
NTR-TNutrien Ltd. $74.54
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $2.53
ONEX-TOnex Corp $84.91
OPS-TOpsens Inc. $2.25
ORE-XOrezone Gold Corp. $1.14
OCO-XOroco Resource Corp. $2.90
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $16.40
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $13.32
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $10.97
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $36.69
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $81.42
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $120.26
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $31.95
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $4.47
SJR-B-TShaw Communications Inc $35.92
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $14.97
SRU-UN-TSmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $29.38
SLS-TSolaris Resources Inc. $11.42
STLC-TStelco Holdings Inc. $37.37
SRX-TStorm Resources Ltd. $3.30
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $15.43
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $2.88
TRP-TTC Energy Corp. $61.94
TECK-B-TTeck Resources Ltd $31.09
TF-TTimbercreek Financial Corp. $9.36
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $86.10
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $28.88
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $0.27
TSU-TTrisura Group Ltd. $156.31
TNT-UN-TTrue North Commercial REIT $7.29
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $25.65
U-TUranium Participation Corp. $5.70
URE-TUr-Energy Inc $1.70
VLNS-TValens Company Inc. $3.94
WJX-TWajax Corp $23.52
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.45
Negative Breakouts
AT-TAcuityAds Holding Inc. $12.05
AHC-TApollo HealthCare Corp. $3.34
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $12.30
AYR-A-CNAYR Strategies Inc. $32.75
BRMI-TBoat Rocker Media Inc. $8.02
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $8.39
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $7.59
GWR-TGlobal Water Resources Inc. $20.00
HAI-THaivision Systems Inc. $8.29
IMCC-CNIM Cannabis Corp. $5.95
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $25.60
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $39.24
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $17.80
PYR-TPyroGenesis Canada Inc. $5.73
SCR-TScore Media and Gaming Inc. $20.18
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $13.84

Source: Bloomberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies