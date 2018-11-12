Monday’s Insider Report: 12 insiders scoop up shares in this beaten down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY.UN-T)

On Nov. 5, director Stephen DeNardo purchased 1,650 units at a price per unit of US$18.69 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. For a separate account in which he has direct ownership, he acquired a total of 4,437 units at an average per unit of approximately US$18.49 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, which increased his account’s holdings to 28,937 units.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

With the stock price plunging in recent weeks, insiders are seeing value in the company’s shares, taking advantage of the price weakness and accumulating shares in the market.

Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, the company’s chief financial officer Sherri Brillon invested over $230,000 in shares of Encana. She acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.57, increasing her portfolio’s holdings to 136,091 shares.

On Nov. 7, Joanne Alexander, executive-vice president and general counsel, purchased 2,500 shares at a price per share of $11.60, raising her account’s holdings to 9,305 shares.

On Nov. 7, Clayton Woitas, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $1-million in the company. He bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $11.502, lifting his portfolio’s position to 240,000 shares.

On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, chief operating officer Michael McAllister acquired a total of 14,155 shares at an average price per share of $11.48, increasing his account balance to 37,589 shares.

On Nov. 6, director Bruce Waterman purchased 25,000 shares at a price per share of $11.50. The previous day, he also bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.38. These trades boosted his portfolio’s position to 175,000 shares.

On Nov. 6, Mike Williams, executive vice-president- corporate services, purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $11.5091, raising his account’s holdings to 20,280 shares.

On Nov. 6, director Brian Shaw added 5,000 shares to his portfolio at a cost per share of $11.6864. This purchase increased his account balance to 15,000 shares.

Last week, we reported the following transactions.

On Nov. 6, Reneé Zemljak, executive vice-president – midstream, marketing and fundamentals, purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.78, taking her portfolio’s holding up to 28,416 shares.

On Nov. 5, the following insiders purchased shares in the public market.

President and chief executive officer Doug Suttles bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.8294, increasing his account’s position to 158,994 shares.

Director Peter Dea acquired 34,168 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.7801 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Director Howard Mayson bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.74, raising his account’s holdings to 35,317 shares.

Director Suzanne Nimocks acquired 2,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.8264, increasing her portfolio balance to 13,148 shares.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T)

On Nov. 2, director Colleen Johnston purchased 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.75, initiating a portfolio position. The purchase price totaled over $562,000. On Oct. 4, Ms. Johnston was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)

On Nov. 2, chief financial officer Ed Chaplin sold 35,000 shares in this cannabis producer at a price per share of $6.25, reducing his account balance to 70,000 shares.