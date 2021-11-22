Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)

On Nov. 16, Gordon Flatt, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $7.8-million in shares of AirBoss. He acquired a total of 213,400 shares at a cost per share of $36.8936 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership (Skky Capital Corporation Limited and Strategem Capital Corporation).

Year-to-date, this small-cap stock has rallied 164 per cent.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

On Nov. 16, senior vice-president of merchandising Eric Solomon sold 29,642 shares at a price per share of $39.77 with 854 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.1-million, excluding trading fees.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 44 per cent.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On Nov. 10, executive vice-president and chief risk officer Colm Freyne exercised his options, receiving 29,881 shares at a cost per share of $40.16, and sold 29,881 shares at a price per share of $70.5573, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $908,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Year-to-date, the share price has increased approximately 25 per cent.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T)

On Nov. 17 and 18, senior vice-president – finance Robin Lampard sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $108.575, reducing this particular account’s position to 10,754 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million, not including commission charges.

On Nov. 16, director Ellis Ketcham Johnson divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $85.01, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 931,870 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $850,000, excluding trading fees.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 34 per cent.

