Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

PFB Corp. (PFB-T)

On Nov. 8 and 9, Edward Kernaghan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 31,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.62 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), after which this specific account held 999,900 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $838,000.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T)

On Nov. 8, Roy Slack invested over $198,000 in shares of Torex. He purchased 13,500 shares at a cost per share of $14.67, initiating a position in this particular account.

Mr. Slack was appointed to the company’s board of directors in June 2020.

Velan Inc. (VLN-T)

Between Nov. 5 and 12, Edward Kernaghan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $311,000 in shares of Velan. He acquired a total of 34,800 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.94 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,405,500 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

On Nov. 10, president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Pat Sherlock exercised his options, receiving 44,445 shares at a cost per share of $1.7879, and sold 44,445 shares at a price per share of $61.16 with 901 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.6-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Nov. 10, president and chief executive officer Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.88, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $112.06, leaving 183,529 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.7-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

