Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On Nov. 22, president and chief executive officer Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares at a cost per share of US$16.20, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 6,120,462 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$1.7-million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 US cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.3 per cent.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On Nov. 21, chief executive officer Whitney George acquired a total of 7,970 shares at a price per share of US$30.9361 for four accounts. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$246,000.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Nov. 20, chief administrative officer Rob Wiebe exercised his options, receiving 16,610 shares at a cost per share of $59, and sold 16,610 shares at a price per share of $120.7816, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

On Nov. 20, president of the market division Greg Ramier exercised his options, receiving 11,833 shares at a cost per share of $59, and sold 11,833 shares at a price per share of $121.1754 with 6,660 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $735,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV-UN-T)

On Nov. 21, Lembit Janes, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 96,088 units at a price per unit of $16.30, reducing this specific account’s position to 1,043,812 units. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $1.5-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Janes sit on the Fund’s board of trustees.

