Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the president.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

Between Dec. 8-11, chair, senior executive officer and president Murray Mullen bought a total of 122,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.02 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MKM Family Holdco Ltd.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 3,976,085 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.5-million.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 6 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.1 per cent.

**

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

Between Dec. 5-7, chief science and innovation officer John Doherty exercised his options, receiving a total of 61,433 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $22.51, and sold 61,433 shares at an average price per share of roughly $30.23, after which this specific account held 15,648 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $474,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Dec. 7, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary Simon Rivet exercised his options, receiving 6,200 shares at a cost per share of $40.23 and sold 6,200 shares at a price of $68.9714 with 23,209 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $178,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

On Dec. 7, Barbara Hooper, group head of Canadian business banking at TD Bank Group, exercised her options, receiving 9,162 shares at a cost per share of $47.59 and sold 9,162 shares in the public market at a price per share of $80.49 leaving 43,279 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $301,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

