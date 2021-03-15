Monday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests an additional $2-million in this cannabis stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On March 9, executive chairman Rob Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares at a price per share of $13.82, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 525,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $161,000.
Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJ-X)
Between March 8-11, Billionaire businessman Pierre Lassonde, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $2-million in shares of cannabis producer Rubicon Organics. He purchased a total of 687,439 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.03 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Firelight Holdings LLC).
Mr. Lassonde is the co-founder and chair emeritus of Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) and the former president of Newmont Mining Corp.
**
Listed below are a couple of stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)
On March 9 and 10, chief financial officer Chi-Tak Yee exercised his options, receiving a total of 118,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $4.53, and sold 118,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.59. Net proceeds exceeded $363,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Year-to-date, the share price of this mid-cap stock has rocketed 69 per cent.
National Bank of Canada (NA-T)
On March 8, senior officer Marc Knuepp exercised his options, receiving 9,988 shares at a cost per share of $54.69, and sold 9,988 shares at a price per share of $85.4663. Net proceeds totaled over $307,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied nearly 22 per cent.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.