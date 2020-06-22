Monday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests over $16-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)
On June 19, Canadian billionaire Jimmy Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 1,035,656 shares at a price per share of $15.6457 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), raising this account’s holdings to 2,989,233 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $16-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, or 64 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T)
Between June 9-11, Stephen Barr, president of transportation, sold a total of 7,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $33.14, after which this particular account held 5,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $251,000.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)
Between June 4 and June 16, chief financial officer Maria Perrella exercised her options, receiving 126,666 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.81, and sold 126,666 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.46, leaving 47,775 shares in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $968,000.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
On June 17, Andrew Bough, executive vice-president – valuations, exercised his options, receiving 28,240 shares at a cost per share of $3.93 and sold 28,240 shares. A sale price was not disclosed; however, that day the stock traded between $24.19 and $26.10. To be conservative, based on the lowest price of the day ($24.19), net proceeds, excluding commission charges, would have totaled over $572,000.
