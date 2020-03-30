 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests over $42-million in this dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On March 18, president and chief operating officer Darie Urbanky invested $135,000 in shares of CI. He purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $13.50, after which this account held 42,883 shares.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On March 24, Marcel Coutu, serving on the company’s board of directors since 2014, bought 7,500 shares at a price per share of $37.72 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this purchase totaled over $282,000, not including trading fees.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

Between March 12 and March 18, chief sales officer Dave Howcroft bought a total of 27,956 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.81, lifting this account’s position to 41,484 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $274,000.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

Between March 9 and March 18, billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison steadily accumulated shares in the market. He acquired a total of 1,275,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.). The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, totaled over $42-million.

Between March 9 and March 24, president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris invested over $278,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 9,250 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $30.11, increasing this account’s holdings to 35,137 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On March 18, chief customer officer Garry Senecal exercised his options, receiving 163,465 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $56.27, and sold 163,465 shares at a price per share of $69.0029, leaving 2,656 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $2-million.

