 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s Insider Report: Board member invests over $300,000 in this security yielding nearly 6%

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Board member invests over $300,000 in this security yielding nearly 6%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)

Between June 26 and June 28, Jason Shannon, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 20,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $15.34 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JPS Holdings Limited), initiating a portfolio position. The cost of these purchases exceeded $306,000.

Crombie pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 7.417 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of under 6 per cent.

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)

On June 26, president and chief executive officer Darren Kirk invested over $85,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 11,254 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.58, increasing his portfolio’s position to 14,254 shares.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On June 26, director Philip Scherman purchased 7,600 shares at a price per share of $9.82 for an account in which he has control or direction over, lifting this account’s holdings to 9,500 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $74,000.

==========================================

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

On June 27, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Jamie Porteous sold 3,500 shares at a price per share of $81.87 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Porteous Family Trust), trimming this account’s holdings to 49,707 shares. Gross proceeds totalled over $286,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter