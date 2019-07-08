Monday’s Insider Report: Board member invests over $300,000 in this security yielding nearly 6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)
Between June 26 and June 28, Jason Shannon, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 20,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $15.34 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (JPS Holdings Limited), initiating a portfolio position. The cost of these purchases exceeded $306,000.
Crombie pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 7.417 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of under 6 per cent.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)
On June 26, president and chief executive officer Darren Kirk invested over $85,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 11,254 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.58, increasing his portfolio’s position to 14,254 shares.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)
On June 26, director Philip Scherman purchased 7,600 shares at a price per share of $9.82 for an account in which he has control or direction over, lifting this account’s holdings to 9,500 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $74,000.
==========================================
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
On June 27, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Jamie Porteous sold 3,500 shares at a price per share of $81.87 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Porteous Family Trust), trimming this account’s holdings to 49,707 shares. Gross proceeds totalled over $286,000.