Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Feb. 23, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $2-million in shares of this dividend stock. He purchased 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $20.77 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 1,275,000 shares.

Previously, Mr. Holland invested over $2.3-million in shares on Feb. 3 and 4. He acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $23.74 for this particular account.

Mr. Holland is the company’s former chief executive officer.

CI pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.4 per cent.

Shares of CI are in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 29. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

On Feb. 23 and 24, director Nikolaos Sofronis divested a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.30, leaving 2,114,361 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $257,000, excluding commission charges.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On Feb. 18, chief financial officer Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares at a price per share of US$12.43, reducing this particular account’s position to 92,003 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$308,000, not including commission charges.

On Feb. 16, president and chief executive officer Rob Mionis divested 100,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$12.47, leaving 745,167 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$1.2-million, excluding trading fees.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On Feb. 15, Greg Tretiak, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Power Corporation and Power Financial, exercised his options, receiving 50,274 shares at a cost per share of $24.87, and sold 50,274 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41.84, after which this specific account held 4,000 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $853,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

