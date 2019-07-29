Monday’s Insider Report: Canadian billionaire businessman invests over $1-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG-T)
On July 19, Canadian billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.1-million in shares of this company. He purchased 6,924,500 shares at a cost per share of 16 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the account’s holdings to 254,940,543 shares.
The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (FIRE-T)
On July 19, chief financial officer Nikhil Handa bought 125,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.4326, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $179,000.
That day, chief executive officer Navdeep Dhaliwal invested over $72,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.4434, initiating a position in this account.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)
Between July 19 and July 22, chief marketing officer John Brooks exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (4,100) at an average price per share of approximately $311.39, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Gross proceeds totaled over $1.2-million. An exercise price was not available on these transactions.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ-T)
On July 25, Sheena Keslick, vice-president of operations, sold 1,100 shares at a price per share of $60, leaving 1,000 shares in her account. Gross proceeds totaled $66,000.