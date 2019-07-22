Monday’s Insider Report: Canadian billionaire invests $1-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)
From July 5-17, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.21, lifting his portfolio’s position to 3,778,799 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $156,000.
Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T)
On July 16 and July 17, Canadian billionaire Seymour Schulich invested over $1-million in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 2-million shares at an average cost per share of approximately 51 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 159,400,000 shares.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On July 12, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $49.6813, Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.4-million. Her remaining account balance stood at 66,000 shares.
On July 8, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $49.0896, leaving 37,200 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $411,000.
Semafo Inc. (SMF-T)
Between July 8 and July 12, president and chief executive officer Benoit Desormeaux exercised his options, receiving 171,100 shares at a cost per share of $2.03, and sold 171,100 shares at an average price per share of $5.16, leaving 437,301 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $535,000.
Previously, we reported that between June 28 and July 4, Mr. Desormeaux exercised his options, receiving 228,900 shares at a cost per share of $2.03, and sold 228,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.08. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled nearly $700,000.