Monday’s Insider Report: CBC’s ‘Dragons’ Den’ star is buying this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On Dec. 3, Barry Zubrow, who sits on the board of directors, invested over U.S.$127,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$84.76, initiating a portfolio position.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

On Nov. 29, Arlene Dickinson, who sits on the company’s board of directors and stars in CBC’s Dragons' Den, initiated a portfolio position with the purchase of 10,000 shares at a price per share of $68.09 in a transaction carried out privately.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6, chairman of the board Amar Doman invested over $195,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 81,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation), lifting the account’s holdings to 8,815,650 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, director Andrew Swarthout exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (185,000) at an average price per share of approximately $5.59, leaving 10,334 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million.