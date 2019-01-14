Monday’s Insider Report: CEO and chairman pocket over $9-million as this stock’s price soars

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

On Jan. 4, Lee DeStefano, president and country manager of Parex Resouces Colombia, invested $166,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.60, lifting his account balance to 160,169 shares.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)

On Jan. 2, president and chief executive officer Tony Makuch exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares received (175,611) at a price per share of $35.495, leaving 56,400 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $6.2-million.

On Jan. 2, Jennifer Wagner, vice-president – legal, exercised her rights and sold the corresponding number of shares received (17,616) at a price per share of $35.495, eliminating her portfolio’s holdings. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $622,000.

On Dec. 31, chairman Eric Sprott sold 80,300 shares at a price per share of $35.3521 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), trimming the account’s holdings to 4,186,731 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $2.8-million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)

Between Jan. and Jan. 4, chairman and chief executive officer Martin Ferron exercised his options, receiving 22,000 shares, and sold 16,384 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.29, leaving 1,665,923 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $200,000.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG-T)

In recent days, two insiders were sellers in the public market.

On Jan. 2, Sharon Dowdall exercised her options and sold 73,949 shares at a price per share of $5.33, eliminating her portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $394,000.

That day, Igor Levental exercised his options and sold 36,916 shares at a price per share of $5.40, leaving 57,145 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $199,000.