Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAU-T)

Chief executive officer and director Ewan Downie purchased shares of i-80 during recent price weakness. Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2, he invested over $178,000 in shares of i-80. He purchased a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.975, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 4,626,277 shares.

Days before these trades took place, the stock price plunged 8 per cent, closing at $3.45 on Oct. 14 and dropping to $3.16 on Oct. 22.

Shares of i-80, a spin-out from Premier Gold Mines Limited. began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in April. On April 13, the share price closed at $2.40. The stock rallied to a record closing high of $3.45 on Oct. 14.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Oct. 29, senior vice-president of operations Bryan DeNeve exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.47, and sold 12,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $40.46, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $191,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 17 per cent.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On Nov. 1, president of connectivity and cloud solutions Jason Phillips sold 31,276 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$10.04, reducing this particular account’s position to 49,025 shares. Proceeds totaled nearly US$314,000, excluding commission charges.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 33 per cent.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Nov. 1, director Joan Sproul sold 1,100 shares at a price per share of $243.055 with 750 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $267,000, excluding trading fees.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 40 per cent.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Nov. 1, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Darrell Chambliss divested 12,466 shares at a price per share of US$135.0601, leaving 94,980 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1.6-million, excluding trading fees.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 28 per cent.

