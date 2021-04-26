Monday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out $42-million from this consumer stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On April 14, lead director Tom Muir bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.14 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Muir Investments Limited), taking this specific account’s holdings up to 100,392 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $478,000, not including trading fees.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)
On April 16, executive vice-president and chief human resources officer Simon Gagné divested 16,356 shares at a price per share of $39.656, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $648,000, not including commission charges.
Mr. Gagné holds a significant amount of options: 325,402 options expiring in June 2022 with an exercise price of $22.38 per share, 260,122 options expiring in June 2024 with an exercise price of $20.68 per share, and 383,386 options expiring in June 2028 with an exercise price of $30.82 per share.
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T)
On April 19, chairman, president and chief executive officer Stanley Ma sold 840,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $51.00, trimming this specific account’s position to 4,045,843 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $42-million, excluding trading fees.
The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)
On April 13, president and chief executive officer Edward Kennedy divested 133,400 shares at a price per share of $36.659. This particular account currently holds 141,507 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $4.9-million, not including commission charges.
